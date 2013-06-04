Image 1 of 17 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins in Durango ahead of Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 17 The peloton climbing on the small lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 17 Rabo Women took the best team prize (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 17 Thanks to her breakaway, Patricia Schwager (Faren - Let's Go Finland) was also present on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) won the sprint competition (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 17 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) took third, ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 17 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates her win ahead of Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 17 The countryside rolls in this region and there has been plenty of rain to sustain the trees and grass (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 17 The beautiful, mountainous backdrop of the Basque region (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 17 The pace rose significantly the next time on the climb, Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) leads the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 17 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) bides her time at the rear of the peloton. Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) is also there (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 17 Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) and Elena Berlato (Fassa Bortolo) at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 17 Dwarfed by the mountainous backdrop, the peloton climbing in the sun (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 17 The Spanish races this week suit climbers, such as Fabiana Luperini (Faren - Let's Go Finland) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 17 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 17 Carlee Taylor (Lotto Belisol Ladies) and Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) in the front row of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 17 All of the classification winners on the podium, which was a bandstand in the centre of Durango (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) triumphed at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria for the third time in her career today, winning the hilly Basque Country race from a four-rider breakaway. Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) finished second in the same time as Vos while Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), fresh off of winning the Philly Cycling Classic on Sunday in the United States, completed the podium in third at two seconds. Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products UCK) finished fourth in the same time as Stevens.

The 113km one-day race in Durango features four laps of a shorter circuit followed by a final large lap of 32km to the northwest which includes two steep climbs, the Alto deo Montekalbo and Alto de Muniketagane, usually decisive in determining the event's outcome. The summit of the final climb, the Alto de Muniketagane, is situated just 9.1km from the finish, with the remainder of the race a technical descent back into Durango.

The peloton hit the penultimate climb of the Alto deo Montekalbo together, but the field soon splintered into multiple groups on the ascent. Longo Borghini was the first across the summit, situated 25.1km from the finish, followed by Stevens and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) in a lead group of approximately 20 riders.

On the descent and run-in to the Alto de Muniketagane the lead group increased in size to approximately 40 riders, but when the parcours tilted upwards the field split once again.

Midway up the day's final climb, what remained of the peloton shattered under the impetus of Stevens with the front of the race eventually whittled down to six riders: Vos, Johansson, Stevens, Longo Borghini, Moolman and Alena Amialiusik (BePink).

Stevens continued to apply pressure and this front group would cross the Alto de Muniketagane one at a time, with Longo Borghini and Johansson following the Specialized-lululemon rider over the summit.

Vos crested the climb 30 seconds down, but on the technical descent the Dutchwoman would bridge to Stevens, Longo Borghini and Johansson at the head of the race with two kilometres remaining. Moolman had been with the leaders, but a slow puncture caused her to lose contact.

Both Longo Borghini and Stevens would launch solo attacks in the run-in to the finish, but both moves were quickly neutralised. Johansson led-out the sprint, but Vos came around the Swedish rider to claim the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria title for the third time in four years.

"I knew I could beat Elisa and Evie in a sprint, so I was focused on how I could beat Marianne," said Johansson. "If I let her jump first, I wouldn't be able to match her acceleration, so I had to open the sprint. I went at the 250 metre mark.

"Maybe I went too early, it's hard to say. Looking back, it's the only thing I might have done differently."