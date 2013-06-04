Trending

Vos victorious at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria

World champion prevails from four-rider break

Image 1 of 17

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins in Durango ahead of Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 17

The peloton climbing on the small lap

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 17

Rabo Women took the best team prize

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 17

Thanks to her breakaway, Patricia Schwager (Faren - Let's Go Finland) was also present on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 17

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) won the sprint competition

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 17

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) took third, ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 17

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates her win ahead of Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 17

The countryside rolls in this region and there has been plenty of rain to sustain the trees and grass

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 17

The beautiful, mountainous backdrop of the Basque region

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 17

The pace rose significantly the next time on the climb, Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) leads the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 17

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) bides her time at the rear of the peloton. Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) is also there

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 17

Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) and Elena Berlato (Fassa Bortolo) at the front

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 17

Dwarfed by the mountainous backdrop, the peloton climbing in the sun

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 17

The Spanish races this week suit climbers, such as Fabiana Luperini (Faren - Let's Go Finland)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 17

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 17

Carlee Taylor (Lotto Belisol Ladies) and Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) in the front row of the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 17

All of the classification winners on the podium, which was a bandstand in the centre of Durango

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) triumphed at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria for the third time in her career today, winning the hilly Basque Country race from a four-rider breakaway. Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) finished second in the same time as Vos while Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), fresh off of winning the Philly Cycling Classic on Sunday in the United States, completed the podium in third at two seconds. Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products UCK) finished fourth in the same time as Stevens.

The 113km one-day race in Durango features four laps of a shorter circuit followed by a final large lap of 32km to the northwest which includes two steep climbs, the Alto deo Montekalbo and Alto de Muniketagane, usually decisive in determining the event's outcome. The summit of the final climb, the Alto de Muniketagane, is situated just 9.1km from the finish, with the remainder of the race a technical descent back into Durango.

The peloton hit the penultimate climb of the Alto deo Montekalbo together, but the field soon splintered into multiple groups on the ascent. Longo Borghini was the first across the summit, situated 25.1km from the finish, followed by Stevens and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) in a lead group of approximately 20 riders.

On the descent and run-in to the Alto de Muniketagane the lead group increased in size to approximately 40 riders, but when the parcours tilted upwards the field split once again.

Midway up the day's final climb, what remained of the peloton shattered under the impetus of Stevens with the front of the race eventually whittled down to six riders: Vos, Johansson, Stevens, Longo Borghini, Moolman and Alena Amialiusik (BePink).

Stevens continued to apply pressure and this front group would cross the Alto de Muniketagane one at a time, with Longo Borghini and Johansson following the Specialized-lululemon rider over the summit.

Vos crested the climb 30 seconds down, but on the technical descent the Dutchwoman would bridge to Stevens, Longo Borghini and Johansson at the head of the race with two kilometres remaining. Moolman had been with the leaders, but a slow puncture caused her to lose contact.

Both Longo Borghini and Stevens would launch solo attacks in the run-in to the finish, but both moves were quickly neutralised. Johansson led-out the sprint, but Vos came around the Swedish rider to claim the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria title for the third time in four years.

"I knew I could beat Elisa and Evie in a sprint, so I was focused on how I could beat Marianne," said Johansson. "If I let her jump first, I wouldn't be able to match her acceleration, so I had to open the sprint. I went at the 250 metre mark.

"Maybe I went too early, it's hard to say. Looking back, it's the only thing I might have done differently."

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant2:56:53
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:02
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
5Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:21
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:00:28
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:00:29
8Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
11Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
12Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
15Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
16Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
17Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
18Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink0:00:37
21Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
22Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:52
23Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
24Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
26Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
27Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
29Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
30Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek
31Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
32Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
33Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
34Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
35Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa)
36Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:21
37Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:01:36
38Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
39Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green0:03:18
40Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
41Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:04:22
42Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:09
43Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek0:05:18
44Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:20
45Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:06:20
46Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
47Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
48Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
49Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
50Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
51Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
52Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
53Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
54Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
55Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
56Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
57Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
58Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
59Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
60Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
61Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
62Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:06:42
63Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
64Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
65Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
66Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
67Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
68Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
69Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
70Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
71Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
72Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Lointek
73Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
74Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
75Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
76Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
77Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:06:52
DNFJanneke Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFMaría Solera (Spa)
DNFAmanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFRachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
DNFMaría Casanova (Spa)
DNFVeronique Anselmo (Por)
DNFSandra Antón (Spa)
DNFAriadna Amaya Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFDaniela Levi (Isr) BePink
DNFAlice Algisi (Ita) BePink
DNFAinhoa Candi (Spa)
DNFIrati Ochoteco Arlegui (Spa)
DNFMirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFOlatz Ferran Zubilaga (Spa)
DNFAlba Agudo Sarraga (Spa)
DNSKelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

