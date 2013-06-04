Vos victorious at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria
World champion prevails from four-rider break
World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) triumphed at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria for the third time in her career today, winning the hilly Basque Country race from a four-rider breakaway. Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) finished second in the same time as Vos while Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), fresh off of winning the Philly Cycling Classic on Sunday in the United States, completed the podium in third at two seconds. Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products UCK) finished fourth in the same time as Stevens.
The 113km one-day race in Durango features four laps of a shorter circuit followed by a final large lap of 32km to the northwest which includes two steep climbs, the Alto deo Montekalbo and Alto de Muniketagane, usually decisive in determining the event's outcome. The summit of the final climb, the Alto de Muniketagane, is situated just 9.1km from the finish, with the remainder of the race a technical descent back into Durango.
The peloton hit the penultimate climb of the Alto deo Montekalbo together, but the field soon splintered into multiple groups on the ascent. Longo Borghini was the first across the summit, situated 25.1km from the finish, followed by Stevens and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) in a lead group of approximately 20 riders.
On the descent and run-in to the Alto de Muniketagane the lead group increased in size to approximately 40 riders, but when the parcours tilted upwards the field split once again.
Midway up the day's final climb, what remained of the peloton shattered under the impetus of Stevens with the front of the race eventually whittled down to six riders: Vos, Johansson, Stevens, Longo Borghini, Moolman and Alena Amialiusik (BePink).
Stevens continued to apply pressure and this front group would cross the Alto de Muniketagane one at a time, with Longo Borghini and Johansson following the Specialized-lululemon rider over the summit.
Vos crested the climb 30 seconds down, but on the technical descent the Dutchwoman would bridge to Stevens, Longo Borghini and Johansson at the head of the race with two kilometres remaining. Moolman had been with the leaders, but a slow puncture caused her to lose contact.
Both Longo Borghini and Stevens would launch solo attacks in the run-in to the finish, but both moves were quickly neutralised. Johansson led-out the sprint, but Vos came around the Swedish rider to claim the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria title for the third time in four years.
"I knew I could beat Elisa and Evie in a sprint, so I was focused on how I could beat Marianne," said Johansson. "If I let her jump first, I wouldn't be able to match her acceleration, so I had to open the sprint. I went at the 250 metre mark.
"Maybe I went too early, it's hard to say. Looking back, it's the only thing I might have done differently."
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|2:56:53
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:02
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:21
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:00:28
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:29
|8
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|9
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|12
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|15
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|16
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|17
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|0:00:37
|21
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|22
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:52
|23
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|24
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|25
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|27
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|29
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek
|31
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|32
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|33
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|34
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|35
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa)
|36
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:21
|37
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:36
|38
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|39
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|0:03:18
|40
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|41
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:04:22
|42
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|43
|Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek
|0:05:18
|44
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:20
|45
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:06:20
|46
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|47
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|48
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|49
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|50
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|51
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|52
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|53
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|54
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|55
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|56
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|57
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|58
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|59
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|60
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|61
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
|62
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:06:42
|63
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|64
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|65
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|66
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|68
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|69
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|70
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|71
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|72
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Lointek
|73
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|74
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|75
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|76
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
|77
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:06:52
|DNF
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|María Solera (Spa)
|DNF
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|María Casanova (Spa)
|DNF
|Veronique Anselmo (Por)
|DNF
|Sandra Antón (Spa)
|DNF
|Ariadna Amaya Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Daniela Levi (Isr) BePink
|DNF
|Alice Algisi (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Ainhoa Candi (Spa)
|DNF
|Irati Ochoteco Arlegui (Spa)
|DNF
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Olatz Ferran Zubilaga (Spa)
|DNF
|Alba Agudo Sarraga (Spa)
|DNS
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy