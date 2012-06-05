Trending

Pooley solos to win in Durango

Becker, Arndt best from chase group

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2:51:35
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:54
3Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
8Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
10Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
11Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
12Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
13Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
16Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:01:09
18Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:02:45
19Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:03:21
20Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
21Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team0:03:24
22Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:30
23Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
24Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
25Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
26Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
27Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
28Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
29Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
30Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
31Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
32Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
33Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
34Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
35Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
36Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
37Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
38Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
39Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
40Anna Potokina (Rus) LKT Team Brandenburg
41Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
42Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
43Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
44Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
45Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
46Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
47Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
48Madeleine Sandig (Ger)
49Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
50Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
51Eider Merino (Spa)
52Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - Ais
53Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
54Gracie Elvin (Aus)0:04:34
55Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
56Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:04:36
57Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team0:06:41
58Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:06:43
59Mieke Kröger (Ger)0:08:18

