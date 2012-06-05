Pooley solos to win in Durango
Becker, Arndt best from chase group
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2:51:35
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:54
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|8
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|11
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|13
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|16
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|18
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:02:45
|19
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|0:03:21
|20
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|21
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:03:24
|22
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:04:30
|23
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|24
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|25
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|26
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|27
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|28
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|29
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|30
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|31
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|32
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|33
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
|34
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|35
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
|36
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
|37
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|38
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|39
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|40
|Anna Potokina (Rus) LKT Team Brandenburg
|41
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|42
|Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
|43
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|44
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|45
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|46
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
|47
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|48
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger)
|49
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|50
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|51
|Eider Merino (Spa)
|52
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - Ais
|53
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|54
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|0:04:34
|55
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|56
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:04:36
|57
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|0:06:41
|58
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:06:43
|59
|Mieke Kröger (Ger)
|0:08:18
