Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise win Duo Normand

Verandas Willems second and Almeborg-Bornholm third

The Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise riders celebrate with a champagne shower.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:07:12
2Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:27
3Team Almeborg-Bornholm0:00:54
4Rusvelo0:01:20
5Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:02:25
6Team Europcar0:02:30
7Team Differdange - Losch0:03:24
8Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:31
9Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:37
10Ck Pribram Fany Gastro0:04:13
11Team Differdange - Losch0:04:56
12Rietumu - Delfin0:04:58
13Bike Aid0:05:30
14CK Pribram Fany Gastro0:07:30
15Bike Aid0:09:29
16CK Banska Bystrica0:09:41

