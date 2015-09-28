Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise win Duo Normand
Verandas Willems second and Almeborg-Bornholm third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:07:12
|2
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Team Almeborg-Bornholm
|0:00:54
|4
|Rusvelo
|0:01:20
|5
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:02:25
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:02:30
|7
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:03:24
|8
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|9
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:37
|10
|Ck Pribram Fany Gastro
|0:04:13
|11
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:04:56
|12
|Rietumu - Delfin
|0:04:58
|13
|Bike Aid
|0:05:30
|14
|CK Pribram Fany Gastro
|0:07:30
|15
|Bike Aid
|0:09:29
|16
|CK Banska Bystrica
|0:09:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy