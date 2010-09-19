Katusha claims Duo Normand win
Ovechkin/Pliuschin top Frenchmen Roux/Roy
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|1:06:17
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha (Rus)
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha (Rus)
|2
|Française Des Jeux
|0:00:18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux (Fra)
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux (Fra)
|3
|Itera-Katusha
|0:00:30
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha (Rus)
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha (Rus)
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
|5
|Itera-Katusha
|0:02:33
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera-Katusha (Rus)
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera-Katusha (Rus)
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne (Fra)
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne (Fra)
|8
|Helminen/Rissanen
|0:03:17
|Matti Helminen (Fin)
|Jarmo Rissanen (Fin)
|9
|Anderson/Johansson
|0:03:50
|Jack Anderson (Swe)
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe)
|10
|Damiens/Damiens
|0:04:19
|Mickael Damien
|Bastien Damiens
|11
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:04:22
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel)
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|12
|Drachkov/Patanchon
|0:05:42
|Sergey Drachkov
|Fabrice Patanchon
|13
|Deriaux/Le Neün
|0:06:39
|Florian Deriaux (Fra)
|Florian Le Neün (Fra)
|14
|Stöhr/Wolf
|0:08:21
|Jan Stöhr (Cze)
|Jan Wolf (Cze)
|15
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:57
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Skalický/Zaoral
|0:11:02
|Jirí Skalický (Cze)
|Marek Zaoral (Cze)
