Katusha claims Duo Normand win

Ovechkin/Pliuschin top Frenchmen Roux/Roy

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha1:06:17
Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha (Rus)
Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha (Rus)
2Française Des Jeux0:00:18
Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux (Fra)
Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux (Fra)
3Itera-Katusha0:00:30
Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha (Rus)
Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha (Rus)
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
5Itera-Katusha0:02:33
Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera-Katusha (Rus)
Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera-Katusha (Rus)
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:44
Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:47
Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne (Fra)
Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne (Fra)
8Helminen/Rissanen0:03:17
Matti Helminen (Fin)
Jarmo Rissanen (Fin)
9Anderson/Johansson0:03:50
Jack Anderson (Swe)
Fredrik Johansson (Swe)
10Damiens/Damiens0:04:19
Mickael Damien
Bastien Damiens
11Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:04:22
Benjamin Verraes (Bel)
Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
12Drachkov/Patanchon0:05:42
Sergey Drachkov
Fabrice Patanchon
13Deriaux/Le Neün0:06:39
Florian Deriaux (Fra)
Florian Le Neün (Fra)
14Stöhr/Wolf0:08:21
Jan Stöhr (Cze)
Jan Wolf (Cze)
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:57
Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Skalický/Zaoral0:11:02
Jirí Skalický (Cze)
Marek Zaoral (Cze)

