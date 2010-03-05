Image 1 of 9 Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) thanks his teammates (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 9 Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) backed up his mid-week victory in GP Samyn with the opening stage of Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 9 A home soil win for Belgian Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 9 Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) wins in Bellegem (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 9 The Cofidis boys congratulate each other on a job well done (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 9 Mitchell Docker's (Skil-Shimano) efforts in the escape were rewarded with a brick-emblazoned jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 9 Frites for Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 9 Stéphane Poulhies (Saur-Sojasun) and Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 9 Stéphane Poulhies (Saur-Sojasun) leads the breakaway (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian neo-pro Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) continued his impressive purple patch to take a sprint on the first stage of the Three Days of West Flanders in Belgium on Friday.

Keukeleire, 21, had claimed his maiden professional win on Wednesday at the GP Samyn. He added to his tally at the end of the Three Days' stage from Kortrijk to Bellegem, with Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun) and the Paul Voss (Milram) the runners-up.

Despite the outcome of the finish, the 183-kilometre stage had been marked by a three-man breakaway. Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano), Stephane Poulhies (Saur-Sojasun) and Maurice Vrijmoed (Rabobank Continental) escaped after 26-kilometres covered.

The trio built up an advantage of more than ten minutes, but were reeled in after Saxo Bank joined Omega Pharma-Lotto on the front of the bunch.

A last-ditch attempt to foil the sprinters launched by local-lads Frederic Amorison (Landbouwcredit) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen) was itself foiled as Keukeleire went clear of his rivals to win.

Docker's efforts in the break gave him the time bonuses necessary to claim the first leader's jersey of the three-stage event.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:32:00 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 7 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 10 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 12 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 13 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 15 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 20 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 21 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 22 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 25 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 26 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 28 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 29 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 31 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 33 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 35 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 37 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 38 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 39 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 40 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 42 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 44 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 47 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 48 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental 49 Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 56 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 57 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 58 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 59 Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 60 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 66 Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 67 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 70 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 71 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 72 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 74 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 75 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 76 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 77 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 78 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 79 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 83 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 86 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 87 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:19 88 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 89 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:21 90 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:24 91 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:25 92 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:29 93 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:43 94 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 95 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:15 96 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 0:02:37 97 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 98 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 99 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 99 Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras 99 Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 99 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 99 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 99 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 99 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 99 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 99 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 99 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 99 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 99 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental 99 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 99 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 99 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 99 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 99 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 99 Glenn D`Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 99 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 99 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 99 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 99 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 99 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 99 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 99 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 99 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 99 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:41 131 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:05 132 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:05:05 133 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:37 134 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 135 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 138 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 139 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:08:25 140 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 141 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 142 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 143 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 144 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 145 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 146 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 147 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 148 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 149 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:38 150 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 0:08:45 151 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:12:12 152 Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras 153 Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 154 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 155 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 156 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:12:12 157 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:12:12 158 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 159 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 160 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 161 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 162 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 163 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 164 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Meensesteenweg Roeselare, 56.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 1

Sprint 2 - Doorniksesteenweg Helkijn, 93.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 1

Sprint 3 - Derde passage Bellegemplaats, 131.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 pts 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8 5 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 6 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 7 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 8 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 5 9 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 10 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 11 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 3 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 2 13 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:31:50 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4:31:56 3 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4:32:00 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 6 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 7 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 12 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 15 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 20 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental 21 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 27 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 28 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 29 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 33 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 35 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 36 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 39 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4:32:19 41 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 4:32:21 42 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4:32:25 43 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4:33:05 44 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 4:33:15 45 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 4:34:37 46 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 47 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental 47 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 47 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 47 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 47 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 47 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 47 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 47 Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 47 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 47 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 47 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 47 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 47 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 47 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 62 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 4:35:41 63 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4:36:05 64 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4:37:05 65 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 4:39:37 66 Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental 67 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 4:40:25 68 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 69 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 70 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 71 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 72 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 4:40:45 74 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 4:44:12 75 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 4:44:32 76 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 4:44:12 77 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 78 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Milram 13:36:00 2 Skil - Shimano 3 An Post - Sean Kelly 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Saur - Sojasun 9 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Team Radioshack 12 Landbouwkrediet 13 Rabobank 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Verandas Willems 17 Palmans - Cras 18 Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 13:36:21 19 Qin Cycling Team 13:43:51 20 ISD Continental Team 18:18:28 21 Itera-Katusha 22:47:51

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:31:50 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 4:31:52 3 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:31:53 4 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:31:54 5 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4:31:56 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4:32:00 7 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 9 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 12 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 14 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 15 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 22 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 23 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 24 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 27 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 28 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 34 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 36 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 38 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 39 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 40 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 41 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 43 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 45 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 47 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 48 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 49 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental 50 Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 56 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 57 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 58 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 59 Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 60 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 66 Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 67 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 70 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 71 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 72 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 74 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 75 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 76 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 77 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 78 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 79 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 83 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 86 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 87 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4:32:19 88 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 89 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 4:32:21 90 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4:32:22 91 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 4:32:24 92 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 4:32:29 93 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 4:32:43 94 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4:33:05 95 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 4:33:15 96 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 4:34:37 97 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 98 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 99 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 100 Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 101 Glenn D`Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 103 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 104 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 105 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 106 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 108 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 109 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 111 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 112 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 113 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 114 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 116 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 117 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 118 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 119 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 120 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 121 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 122 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras 124 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 125 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 126 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 127 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 128 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 129 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 130 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 4:35:41 131 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4:36:05 132 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4:37:05 133 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4:39:37 134 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 135 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 138 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 139 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 4:40:25 140 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 141 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 142 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 143 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 144 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 145 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 146 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 147 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 148 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 149 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4:40:38 150 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 4:40:45 151 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 4:44:12 152 Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras 153 Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 154 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 155 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 156 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 157 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 158 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 159 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 160 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 161 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 162 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 163 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 164 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 4:44:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 pts 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8 5 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 8 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 5 9 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 10 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 3 11 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 2 13 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8 pts 2 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 3 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 3

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:31:50 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 4:31:52 3 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:31:53 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4:31:56 5 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4:32:00 6 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 7 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 8 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 9 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 11 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 14 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 16 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 18 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 21 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 27 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 28 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 29 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 33 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 35 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 36 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 39 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4:32:19 41 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 4:32:21 42 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4:32:22 43 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4:33:05 44 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 4:33:15 45 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 4:34:37 46 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 47 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 49 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 50 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 51 Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 52 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 53 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 54 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 55 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 56 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 57 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 58 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 59 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 60 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 61 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental 62 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 4:35:41 63 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4:36:05 64 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4:37:05 65 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 4:39:37 66 Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental 67 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 4:40:25 68 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 69 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 70 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 71 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 72 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 4:40:45 74 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 4:44:12 75 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 76 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 77 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 78 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 4:44:32