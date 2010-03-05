Trending

Keukeleire wins Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen opener

Martias, Voss round out top three

Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) thanks his teammates

Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) backed up his mid-week victory in GP Samyn with the opening stage of Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

A home soil win for Belgian Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis)

Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) wins in Bellegem

The Cofidis boys congratulate each other on a job well done

Mitchell Docker's (Skil-Shimano) efforts in the escape were rewarded with a brick-emblazoned jersey

Frites for Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis)

Stéphane Poulhies (Saur-Sojasun) and Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano)

Stéphane Poulhies (Saur-Sojasun) leads the breakaway

Belgian neo-pro Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) continued his impressive purple patch to take a sprint on the first stage of the Three Days of West Flanders in Belgium on Friday.

Keukeleire, 21, had claimed his maiden professional win on Wednesday at the GP Samyn. He added to his tally at the end of the Three Days' stage from Kortrijk to Bellegem, with Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun) and the Paul Voss (Milram) the runners-up.

Despite the outcome of the finish, the 183-kilometre stage had been marked by a three-man breakaway. Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano), Stephane Poulhies (Saur-Sojasun) and Maurice Vrijmoed (Rabobank Continental) escaped after 26-kilometres covered.

The trio built up an advantage of more than ten minutes, but were reeled in after Saxo Bank joined Omega Pharma-Lotto on the front of the bunch.

A last-ditch attempt to foil the sprinters launched by local-lads Frederic Amorison (Landbouwcredit) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen) was itself foiled as Keukeleire went clear of his rivals to win.

Docker's efforts in the break gave him the time bonuses necessary to claim the first leader's jersey of the three-stage event.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:32:00
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
5Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
6Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
7Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
9Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
10Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
12Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
13Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
15Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
18Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
20Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
21Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
22Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
26Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
29Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
30Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
31Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
33Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
35Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
37Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
38Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
39Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
40Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
42Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
43James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
44Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
48Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
49Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
56André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
57Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
59Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
60Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
66Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
71Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
72Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
74Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
75David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
76Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
77Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
79Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
83Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
86Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:19
88Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
89Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:21
90Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:24
91Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:25
92Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:29
93Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:43
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
95Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:15
96Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:37
97Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
98Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
99Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
99Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
99Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
99James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
99Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
99Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
99Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
99Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
99Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
99Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
99Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
99Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
99Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
99Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
99Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
99Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
99Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
99Glenn D`Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
99Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
99Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
99Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
99Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
99Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
99Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
99Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
99Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:03:41
131Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:05
132Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:05:05
133Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:37
134Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
135Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
138Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
139Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:08:25
140Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
141Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
142Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
143Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
144Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
145Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
146Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
147Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
148Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
149Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:38
150Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram0:08:45
151Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:12:12
152Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
153Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
154Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
155Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
156Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:12:12
157Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:12:12
158Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
159Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
160Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
161Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
162Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
163Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
164Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Meensesteenweg Roeselare, 56.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental1

Sprint 2 - Doorniksesteenweg Helkijn, 93.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental1

Sprint 3 - Derde passage Bellegemplaats, 131.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano2
3Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
6Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
7Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano6
8Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram5
9Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
10Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
11Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental3
12Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental2
13Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:31:50
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4:31:56
3Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4:32:00
4Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
6Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
7Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
9Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
12Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
15Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
21Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
28Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
29Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
35Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
36Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
39Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:32:19
41Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof4:32:21
42Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:32:25
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4:33:05
44Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack4:33:15
45Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team4:34:37
46Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
47Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
47Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
47Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
47Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
47Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
47Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
47Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
47Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
47Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
47Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
47James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
47Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
47Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
47Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
62Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram4:35:41
63Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4:36:05
64Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:37:05
65Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof4:39:37
66Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
67Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team4:40:25
68Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
69Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
70Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
71Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
72Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram4:40:45
74Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof4:44:12
75Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha4:44:32
76Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha4:44:12
77Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
78Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Milram13:36:00
2Skil - Shimano
3An Post - Sean Kelly
4Team Saxo Bank
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Saur - Sojasun
9Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10BMC Racing Team
11Team Radioshack
12Landbouwkrediet
13Rabobank
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Verandas Willems
17Palmans - Cras
18Van Vliet Ebh Elshof13:36:21
19Qin Cycling Team13:43:51
20ISD Continental Team18:18:28
21Itera-Katusha22:47:51

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:31:50
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano4:31:52
3Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:31:53
4Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:31:54
5Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4:31:56
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4:32:00
7Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
8Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
9Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
12Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
14Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
15Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
17Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
22Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
23Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
24Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
28Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
31Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
34Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
36Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
38Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
40Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
41Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
43Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
45Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
49Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
50Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
56André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
57Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
59Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
60Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
66Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
71Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
72Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
74Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
75David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
76Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
77Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
79Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
83Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
86Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:32:19
88Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
89Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof4:32:21
90Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:32:22
91Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems4:32:24
92Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems4:32:29
93Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems4:32:43
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4:33:05
95Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack4:33:15
96Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team4:34:37
97Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
98Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
99Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
100Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
101Glenn D`Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
102Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
103Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
104Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
105Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
106Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
109Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
111Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
112Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
113Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
114Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
116Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
117James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
118Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
119Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
120Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
121Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
122Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
124Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
125Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
126Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
127Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
128Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
129Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
130Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram4:35:41
131Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4:36:05
132Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:37:05
133Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4:39:37
134Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
135Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
138Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
139Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team4:40:25
140Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
141Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
142Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
143Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
144Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
145Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
146Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
147Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
148Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
149Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4:40:38
150Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram4:40:45
151Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof4:44:12
152Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
153Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
154Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
155Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
156Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
157Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
158Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
159Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
160Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
161Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
162Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
163Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
164Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha4:44:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8
5Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano6
8Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram5
9Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
10Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental3
11Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
12Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental2
13Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8pts
2Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
3Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental3

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:31:50
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano4:31:52
3Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:31:53
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4:31:56
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4:32:00
6Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
8Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
9Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
11Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
12Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
16Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
18Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
28Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
29Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
35Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
36Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
39Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:32:19
41Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof4:32:21
42Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:32:22
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4:33:05
44Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack4:33:15
45Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team4:34:37
46Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
47Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
49Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
50Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
51Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
52Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
53Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
54James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
55Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
56Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
57Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
58Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
59Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
60Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
61Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
62Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram4:35:41
63Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4:36:05
64Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:37:05
65Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof4:39:37
66Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
67Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team4:40:25
68Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
69Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
70Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
71Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
72Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram4:40:45
74Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof4:44:12
75Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
76Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
77Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha4:44:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Milram13:36:00
2Skil - Shimano
3An Post - Sean Kelly
4Team Saxo Bank
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Saur - Sojasun
9Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10BMC Racing Team
11Team Radioshack
12Landbouwkrediet
13Rabobank
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Verandas Willems
17Palmans - Cras
18Van Vliet Ebh Elshof13:36:21
19Qin Cycling Team13:43:51
20ISD Continental Team18:18:28
21Itera-Katusha22:47:51

