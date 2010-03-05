Keukeleire wins Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen opener
Martias, Voss round out top three
Belgian neo-pro Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) continued his impressive purple patch to take a sprint on the first stage of the Three Days of West Flanders in Belgium on Friday.
Keukeleire, 21, had claimed his maiden professional win on Wednesday at the GP Samyn. He added to his tally at the end of the Three Days' stage from Kortrijk to Bellegem, with Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun) and the Paul Voss (Milram) the runners-up.
Despite the outcome of the finish, the 183-kilometre stage had been marked by a three-man breakaway. Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano), Stephane Poulhies (Saur-Sojasun) and Maurice Vrijmoed (Rabobank Continental) escaped after 26-kilometres covered.
The trio built up an advantage of more than ten minutes, but were reeled in after Saxo Bank joined Omega Pharma-Lotto on the front of the bunch.
A last-ditch attempt to foil the sprinters launched by local-lads Frederic Amorison (Landbouwcredit) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen) was itself foiled as Keukeleire went clear of his rivals to win.
Docker's efforts in the break gave him the time bonuses necessary to claim the first leader's jersey of the three-stage event.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:32:00
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|10
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|12
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|20
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|21
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|31
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|33
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|35
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|38
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|39
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|40
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|44
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|48
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|49
|Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|56
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|57
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|60
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|66
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|72
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|74
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|75
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|77
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|79
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|87
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:19
|88
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:21
|90
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:24
|91
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:25
|92
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:29
|93
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:43
|94
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|95
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:15
|96
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:37
|97
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|99
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|99
|Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|99
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|99
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|99
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|99
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|99
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|99
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|99
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|99
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|99
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|99
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|99
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|99
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|99
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Glenn D`Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|99
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|99
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|99
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|99
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|99
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|99
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|99
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:41
|131
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:05
|132
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:05:05
|133
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|134
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|135
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|137
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|138
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|140
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|141
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|142
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|143
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|144
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|145
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|146
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|147
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|148
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:38
|150
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|0:08:45
|151
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:12:12
|152
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|153
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|154
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|155
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|156
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:12:12
|157
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:12:12
|158
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|159
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|161
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|162
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|164
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|6
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|7
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|8
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|9
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|10
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|11
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|3
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|2
|13
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:31:50
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4:31:56
|3
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:32:00
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|6
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|20
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|21
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|29
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|33
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|36
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:32:19
|41
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|4:32:21
|42
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:32:25
|43
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:33:05
|44
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|4:33:15
|45
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|4:34:37
|46
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|47
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|47
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|47
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|47
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|47
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|47
|Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|47
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|47
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|47
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|47
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|47
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|47
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|62
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|4:35:41
|63
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4:36:05
|64
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:37:05
|65
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|4:39:37
|66
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|67
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|4:40:25
|68
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|69
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|70
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|71
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|72
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|4:40:45
|74
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|4:44:12
|75
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|4:44:32
|76
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|4:44:12
|77
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|78
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Milram
|13:36:00
|2
|Skil - Shimano
|3
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Team Radioshack
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Rabobank
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Verandas Willems
|17
|Palmans - Cras
|18
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|13:36:21
|19
|Qin Cycling Team
|13:43:51
|20
|ISD Continental Team
|18:18:28
|21
|Itera-Katusha
|22:47:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:31:50
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|4:31:52
|3
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:31:53
|4
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:31:54
|5
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4:31:56
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:32:00
|7
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|12
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|14
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|22
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|23
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|28
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|34
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|36
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|40
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|41
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|45
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|49
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|50
|Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|56
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|57
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|60
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|66
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|72
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|74
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|75
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|77
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|79
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|87
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:32:19
|88
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|4:32:21
|90
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:32:22
|91
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|4:32:24
|92
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|4:32:29
|93
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|4:32:43
|94
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:33:05
|95
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|4:33:15
|96
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|4:34:37
|97
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|100
|Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|101
|Glenn D`Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|102
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|103
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|104
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|105
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|106
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|109
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|111
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|112
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|113
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|114
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|116
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|117
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|118
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|119
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|121
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|122
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|124
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|125
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|126
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|127
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|128
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|129
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|4:35:41
|131
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4:36:05
|132
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:37:05
|133
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4:39:37
|134
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|135
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|137
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|138
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|4:40:25
|140
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|141
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|142
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|143
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|144
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|145
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|146
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|147
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|148
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4:40:38
|150
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|4:40:45
|151
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|4:44:12
|152
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|153
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|154
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|155
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|156
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|157
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|158
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|160
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|161
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|162
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|163
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|164
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|4:44:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|5
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|8
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|9
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|10
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|3
|11
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|2
|13
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|3
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:31:50
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|4:31:52
|3
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:31:53
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4:31:56
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:32:00
|6
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|8
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|18
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|29
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|33
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|36
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:32:19
|41
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|4:32:21
|42
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:32:22
|43
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:33:05
|44
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|4:33:15
|45
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|4:34:37
|46
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|49
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|50
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|51
|Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|52
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|53
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|54
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|55
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|56
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|57
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|58
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|60
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|61
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|62
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|4:35:41
|63
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4:36:05
|64
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:37:05
|65
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|4:39:37
|66
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|67
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|4:40:25
|68
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|69
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|70
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|71
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|72
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|4:40:45
|74
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|4:44:12
|75
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|76
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|77
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|4:44:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Milram
|13:36:00
|2
|Skil - Shimano
|3
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Team Radioshack
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Rabobank
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Verandas Willems
|17
|Palmans - Cras
|18
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|13:36:21
|19
|Qin Cycling Team
|13:43:51
|20
|ISD Continental Team
|18:18:28
|21
|Itera-Katusha
|22:47:51
