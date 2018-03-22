Image 1 of 34 Jolien D'hoore wins Women's WorldTour round at Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 34 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 34 Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) tries to bridge to solo breakaway at Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 34 The day's breakaway at Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 34 Canyon-SRAM lead the field at Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 34 Meike Kroger solo breakaway at Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 34 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) pulls the field chasing the breakaway at fourth round of the Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 34 Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 34 Demi de Jong (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 34 The women's Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 34 The women's Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 34 The women's Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 34 The women's Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 34 Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 34 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 34 Anna Plichta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 34 Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 34 The Women's Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 34 The Women's Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 34 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 34 Pernille Mathiesen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 34 The Women's Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 34 Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 34 The women's Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) won the sprint finish at the Driedaagse De Panne one-day race on Thursday, March 22. D'hoore outsprinted Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) after the last escapee, Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling), was caught on the final kilometre.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) didn't race today but stays in the lead of the UCI Women's WorldTour after four races.

Starting in Bruges, the peloton faced 151.7 kilometres to De Panne, mostly close to the Flemish coast. It rained for the first half of the race, and strong winds were certain to play an important part. Fifteen riders formed a break on a cobblestone section about 15km into the race and built an advantage of 1:30 minutes on the peloton.

Though the gap never got larger than 1:45 minutes, the escapees kept the chasers at least a minute behind for most of the race as the peloton was split in crosswinds or slowed down by crashes. Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals) was dropped from the break with a mechanical with 97km to go, and Christine Majerus suffered the same fate 40km later, leaving a front group of 13 riders at the 50km mark.

In the open, windswept landscape, the peloton split into several echelons, which raised the speed. The break was only 45 seconds ahead entering the final circuits around De Panne with 34km to go. Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling) and Moniek Tenniglo (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) crashed on tram tracks running in the road on the first of two laps, as did several riders in the peloton.

This led to the gap increasing to a full minute again, but only eight riders remained in front. The decisive move included Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Emma Norsgaard Jørgensen (Cervélo-Bigla), Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance), Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott), Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling), Katarzyna Pawlowska (Team Virtu Cycling), Monique van de Ree (WaowDeals), and Eva Buurman (Trek-Drops).

With her team's sprinter Hosking in the peloton, Kasper stopped working with the others, and their advantage was down to 30 seconds at the start of the final lap of 15.3km.

Kröger attacked and opened a gap; she was 22 seconds ahead of the rest of the break with 7.5km to go, the peloton just behind at 29 seconds. Elvin tried a solo chase, but although she got as close as seven seconds behind Kröger, she couldn't bridge the gap and was caught by the chasing peloton at the two-kilometre mark.

It looked as if Kröger might hold off the sprinters, but a long turn by Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) cut substantially into her lead, and the German was caught with only 700 metres to go.

Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) led out the sprint where Hosking took an early lead, but Jolien D'hoore came from behind with high speed to take a convincing victory.

Majerus sprinted to third after spending 80km in the break and then contributing to the chase once she was back in the peloton.

Although she didn't line-up for the race today, Niewiadoma defended her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification going into the fifth round, Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields on Sunday, March 25.

