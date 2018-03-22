Trending

D'hoore wins Women's WorldTour race in De Panne

Hosking second and Majerus third - Voxwomen Video

Jolien D'hoore wins Women's WorldTour round at Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 34

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) tries to bridge to solo breakaway at Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The day's breakaway at Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Canyon-SRAM lead the field at Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Meike Kroger solo breakaway at Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) pulls the field chasing the breakaway at fourth round of the Women's WorldTour at Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Demi de Jong (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna Plichta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Women's Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Women's Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pernille Mathiesen (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Women's Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) won the sprint finish at the Driedaagse De Panne one-day race on Thursday, March 22. D'hoore outsprinted Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) after the last escapee, Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling), was caught on the final kilometre.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) didn't race today but stays in the lead of the UCI Women's WorldTour after four races.

Starting in Bruges, the peloton faced 151.7 kilometres to De Panne, mostly close to the Flemish coast. It rained for the first half of the race, and strong winds were certain to play an important part. Fifteen riders formed a break on a cobblestone section about 15km into the race and built an advantage of 1:30 minutes on the peloton.

Though the gap never got larger than 1:45 minutes, the escapees kept the chasers at least a minute behind for most of the race as the peloton was split in crosswinds or slowed down by crashes. Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals) was dropped from the break with a mechanical with 97km to go, and Christine Majerus suffered the same fate 40km later, leaving a front group of 13 riders at the 50km mark.

In the open, windswept landscape, the peloton split into several echelons, which raised the speed. The break was only 45 seconds ahead entering the final circuits around De Panne with 34km to go. Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling) and Moniek Tenniglo (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) crashed on tram tracks running in the road on the first of two laps, as did several riders in the peloton.

This led to the gap increasing to a full minute again, but only eight riders remained in front. The decisive move included Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Emma Norsgaard Jørgensen (Cervélo-Bigla), Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance), Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott), Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling), Katarzyna Pawlowska (Team Virtu Cycling), Monique van de Ree (WaowDeals), and Eva Buurman (Trek-Drops).

With her team's sprinter Hosking in the peloton, Kasper stopped working with the others, and their advantage was down to 30 seconds at the start of the final lap of 15.3km.

Kröger attacked and opened a gap; she was 22 seconds ahead of the rest of the break with 7.5km to go, the peloton just behind at 29 seconds. Elvin tried a solo chase, but although she got as close as seven seconds behind Kröger, she couldn't bridge the gap and was caught by the chasing peloton at the two-kilometre mark.

It looked as if Kröger might hold off the sprinters, but a long turn by Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) cut substantially into her lead, and the German was caught with only 700 metres to go.

Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) led out the sprint where Hosking took an early lead, but Jolien D'hoore came from behind with high speed to take a convincing victory.

Majerus sprinted to third after spending 80km in the break and then contributing to the chase once she was back in the peloton.

Although she didn't line-up for the race today, Niewiadoma defended her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification going into the fifth round, Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields on Sunday, March 25.

Listen to D'hoore speak about her victory in the latest Voxwomen video below.

Belgian Champion @JolienDhoore @MitcheltonSCOTT takes her first victory of the season, and it’s on home soil @Driedaagse_

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women3:52:23
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
7Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
11Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
12Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
13Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
14Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
15Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
16Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
17Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
18Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
19Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
20Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
21Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
22Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
26Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
27Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
28Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
29Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
30Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
31Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
32Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
33Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
34Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
35Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
36Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
37Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:07
39Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
40Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
41Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling
42Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
43Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
44Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:10
45Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
46Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
47Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
48Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
49Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
50Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:00:13
51Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
52Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
53Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:21
54Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
55Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
56Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling
57Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
58Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
59Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
60Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
61Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:00:23
62Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:28
63Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
64Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
65Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
66Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
67Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
68Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
69Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
70Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:18
71Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:28
72Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling0:01:35
73Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:45
74Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:23
75Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
76Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:26
77Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:05:35
78Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:05:46
79Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
80Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
81Jelena Erić (Srb) Cylance pro Cycling
82Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:31
83Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
84Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
85Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
86Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:17
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFNatalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFAnna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFElise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFLea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFAnna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFThalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix
DNFPolona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFKathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
DNFUrska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFMarta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFAngelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFHeidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFLisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFLija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFBryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
DNFAgnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
DNFChristina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFRasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFBrodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFChrista Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFVictorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFVita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFJenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFLucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
DNFChiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFAlison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFElinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
DNFChristina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFChloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFMarieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFLourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFAnne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFIlona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFPernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women

