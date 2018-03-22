D'hoore wins Women's WorldTour race in De Panne
Hosking second and Majerus third - Voxwomen Video
Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) won the sprint finish at the Driedaagse De Panne one-day race on Thursday, March 22. D'hoore outsprinted Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) after the last escapee, Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling), was caught on the final kilometre.
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) didn't race today but stays in the lead of the UCI Women's WorldTour after four races.
Starting in Bruges, the peloton faced 151.7 kilometres to De Panne, mostly close to the Flemish coast. It rained for the first half of the race, and strong winds were certain to play an important part. Fifteen riders formed a break on a cobblestone section about 15km into the race and built an advantage of 1:30 minutes on the peloton.
Though the gap never got larger than 1:45 minutes, the escapees kept the chasers at least a minute behind for most of the race as the peloton was split in crosswinds or slowed down by crashes. Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals) was dropped from the break with a mechanical with 97km to go, and Christine Majerus suffered the same fate 40km later, leaving a front group of 13 riders at the 50km mark.
In the open, windswept landscape, the peloton split into several echelons, which raised the speed. The break was only 45 seconds ahead entering the final circuits around De Panne with 34km to go. Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling) and Moniek Tenniglo (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) crashed on tram tracks running in the road on the first of two laps, as did several riders in the peloton.
This led to the gap increasing to a full minute again, but only eight riders remained in front. The decisive move included Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Emma Norsgaard Jørgensen (Cervélo-Bigla), Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance), Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott), Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling), Katarzyna Pawlowska (Team Virtu Cycling), Monique van de Ree (WaowDeals), and Eva Buurman (Trek-Drops).
With her team's sprinter Hosking in the peloton, Kasper stopped working with the others, and their advantage was down to 30 seconds at the start of the final lap of 15.3km.
Kröger attacked and opened a gap; she was 22 seconds ahead of the rest of the break with 7.5km to go, the peloton just behind at 29 seconds. Elvin tried a solo chase, but although she got as close as seven seconds behind Kröger, she couldn't bridge the gap and was caught by the chasing peloton at the two-kilometre mark.
It looked as if Kröger might hold off the sprinters, but a long turn by Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) cut substantially into her lead, and the German was caught with only 700 metres to go.
Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) led out the sprint where Hosking took an early lead, but Jolien D'hoore came from behind with high speed to take a convincing victory.
Majerus sprinted to third after spending 80km in the break and then contributing to the chase once she was back in the peloton.
Although she didn't line-up for the race today, Niewiadoma defended her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification going into the fifth round, Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields on Sunday, March 25.
Listen to D'hoore speak about her victory in the latest Voxwomen video below.
Belgian Champion @JolienDhoore @MitcheltonSCOTT takes her first victory of the season, and it’s on home soil @Driedaagse_
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3:52:23
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|7
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|11
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|12
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|16
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|17
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|18
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|19
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|21
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|22
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|26
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|27
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|28
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|29
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|32
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|33
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|35
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|38
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:07
|39
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|40
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|41
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling
|42
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|44
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:10
|45
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|46
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|47
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|48
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|49
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:00:13
|51
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|52
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|53
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:21
|54
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|55
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling
|57
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|58
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|59
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|60
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|61
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:00:23
|62
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:28
|63
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|64
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|65
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|66
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|67
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|68
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|69
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|70
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:18
|71
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:28
|72
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|73
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:45
|74
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:23
|75
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|76
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:26
|77
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:35
|78
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:05:46
|79
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|80
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|81
|Jelena Erić (Srb) Cylance pro Cycling
|82
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:31
|83
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|84
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|85
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|86
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:17
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
