Viviani wins Driedaagse De Panne
Italian racks up another sprint victory
Quick-Step Floors continued their winning streak with Elia Viviani taking victory at the new-look Driedaagse De Panne. Viviani had a clear margin as he claimed the team’s sixth win this month and his fifth of the season.
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the only rider to get close to the Italian, finishing second as he thumped his handlebars in frustration. Jasper Philipsen of Hagens Berman Axeon took the final place on the podium.
Despite having two teammates to guide him, the win was not straightforward for Viviani. He had to thread his way through several riders after starting his sprint from around five places back, slotting himself through a few gaps that looked like they were quickly disappearing.
Veranda's Willems Crelan might contest that one of those gaps was not there as one of their riders had to sit up briefly as Viviani charged through. However, he Italian did get through and as they rounded the final, slight curve, he had just Ackerman in front of him. With just a few metres remaining, Viviani moved out into the wind for the first time, charging to the line with more than a bike’s length advantage over the chasing German.
“Personally, it’s the first in Europe this year. I’ve won in Australia and in the Emirates and I’ve had some placings in Paris-Nice, but the condition is really good,” Viviani said after his victory. “I really want to end the first part of my season really well and after that I will think about the Giro. Winning in Belgium with a Belgian team is always beautiful, and it’s a good start to the next few important weeks in Belgium for this team, and we will try to continue in this way.”
How it unfolded
Despite the name, the Driedaagse De Panne was just one day after losing its pre-Tour of Flanders slot to Dwars door Vlaanderen. With E3 Harelbeke this Friday, it has turned into a one-day affair with a new, sprinter-friendly route to go with it. The 202.4km route set off from Bruges’ Grote Markt on Wednesday morning, taking a meandering route around Flanders, along the French border and into De Panne with three circuits around the seaside town.
It took more than 20 kilometres for the day’s breakaway to form, with six riders swiftly gaining two minutes on the bunch behind. Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), an ever-present feature of breakaways this season, went clear alongside David Boucher and Ylber Saer (both Terteletto-Isorex-SH), Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) and Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).
The gap had gone out to six minutes by the time the riders hit the series of five climbs after 80 kilometres of racing. A brief attack from Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nikolas Maes (Lotto Soudal) on the Kemmelberg didn’t stick but helped cut the advantage to the leaders, and it would continue to go down quickly over the coming kilometres. The large part of the chase was taken on by Quick-Step Floors with Remi Cavanga doing a big shift on the front.
With just over 70 kilometres to go, echelons began to form as crosswinds hit the peloton on a long, exposed stretch of road. A surge from Quick-Step and Lotto Soudal saw the bunch split in two but a lack of cooperation meant that it wouldn’t last long and the group eventually came back together 30 kilometres later. Quick-Step and Lotto Soudal, joined by Bora-Hansgrohe, turned up the pressure dial once again, however, and broke the bunch permanently this time.
A reduced peloton of 60 riders took back the six escapees with 15-kilometres to go. From there, it would be a battle between the sprinters’ teams as the riders negotiated the tram tracks around De Panne. Veranda's Willems Crelan sought to set the pace inside the final kilometre, but Quick-Step Floors were still there in numbers and nothing could stop Viviani when he launched his sprint. It is the Belgian team’s 17th victory of the 2018 season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|4:41:08
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|8
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton - Scott
|15
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|16
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick - Step Floors
|17
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|19
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:00:07
|21
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|22
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|23
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|26
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|27
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|28
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:18
|36
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|37
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|38
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|39
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:23
|40
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:26
|41
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:27
|42
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:34
|44
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|46
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|48
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|49
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:37
|50
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|51
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|53
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|54
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:44
|55
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|56
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|57
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:52
|58
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:54
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|60
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:32
|61
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:37
|62
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:44
|63
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:01:46
|64
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|65
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|66
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|67
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|68
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|69
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|71
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|73
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:50
|75
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|76
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|77
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|79
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|80
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:53
|81
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:02:18
|82
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:02:21
|83
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:02:29
|84
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:46
|87
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|89
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:48
|90
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|91
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|93
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|94
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|96
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|97
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|98
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|99
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|100
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|101
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|102
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|104
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|105
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:03:53
|106
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|107
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|108
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|109
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin
|111
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|112
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|113
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|114
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|115
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|118
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|119
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|120
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|121
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|122
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|123
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|124
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:48
|125
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:14
|126
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:10:34
|127
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|128
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|129
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|130
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|131
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|132
|Tanner Putt (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
