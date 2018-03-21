Trending

Viviani wins Driedaagse De Panne

Italian racks up another sprint victory

Image 1 of 33

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 33

Florian Senechal (Quick-Step Floors)

Florian Senechal (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 33

In the feed zone

In the feed zone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 33

Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott)

Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 33

: Senne Leysen (Verandas Willems-Crelan)

: Senne Leysen (Verandas Willems-Crelan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 33

The Driedaagse De Panne peloton

The Driedaagse De Panne peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 33

Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott)

Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 33

Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal)

Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 33

Elia Viviani on the cobbles of de Panne

Elia Viviani on the cobbles of de Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 33

Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 33

Echelons break up the field at Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

Echelons break up the field at Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal)

Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott)

Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

Lotto Soudal's Nikolas Maes and Frederik Frison

Lotto Soudal's Nikolas Maes and Frederik Frison
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

Maximiliano Richez leads out Elia Viviani for Quick-Step Floors

Maximiliano Richez leads out Elia Viviani for Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

The 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde peloton

The 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) and Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) and Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

The 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde peloton

The 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 33

Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 33

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) is caught up in a crash

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) is caught up in a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 33

The Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde peloton

The Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 33

The Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde peloton

The Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 33

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) at the medical car

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) at the medical car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 33

The race gets ready to start

The race gets ready to start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 33

Quick-Step at the sign in before the race

Quick-Step at the sign in before the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 33

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 33

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) needs service after a crash

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) needs service after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 33

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) needs service after a crash

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) needs service after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 33

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) needs service after a crash

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) needs service after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 33

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) needs service after a crash

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) needs service after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 33

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step floors)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick-Step Floors continued their winning streak with Elia Viviani taking victory at the new-look Driedaagse De Panne. Viviani had a clear margin as he claimed the team’s sixth win this month and his fifth of the season.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the only rider to get close to the Italian, finishing second as he thumped his handlebars in frustration. Jasper Philipsen of Hagens Berman Axeon took the final place on the podium.

Despite having two teammates to guide him, the win was not straightforward for Viviani. He had to thread his way through several riders after starting his sprint from around five places back, slotting himself through a few gaps that looked like they were quickly disappearing.

Veranda's Willems Crelan might contest that one of those gaps was not there as one of their riders had to sit up briefly as Viviani charged through. However, he Italian did get through and as they rounded the final, slight curve, he had just Ackerman in front of him. With just a few metres remaining, Viviani moved out into the wind for the first time, charging to the line with more than a bike’s length advantage over the chasing German.

“Personally, it’s the first in Europe this year. I’ve won in Australia and in the Emirates and I’ve had some placings in Paris-Nice, but the condition is really good,” Viviani said after his victory. “I really want to end the first part of my season really well and after that I will think about the Giro. Winning in Belgium with a Belgian team is always beautiful, and it’s a good start to the next few important weeks in Belgium for this team, and we will try to continue in this way.”

How it unfolded

Despite the name, the Driedaagse De Panne was just one day after losing its pre-Tour of Flanders slot to Dwars door Vlaanderen. With E3 Harelbeke this Friday, it has turned into a one-day affair with a new, sprinter-friendly route to go with it. The 202.4km route set off from Bruges’ Grote Markt on Wednesday morning, taking a meandering route around Flanders, along the French border and into De Panne with three circuits around the seaside town.

It took more than 20 kilometres for the day’s breakaway to form, with six riders swiftly gaining two minutes on the bunch behind. Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), an ever-present feature of breakaways this season, went clear alongside David Boucher and Ylber Saer (both Terteletto-Isorex-SH), Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) and Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).

The gap had gone out to six minutes by the time the riders hit the series of five climbs after 80 kilometres of racing. A brief attack from Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nikolas Maes (Lotto Soudal) on the Kemmelberg didn’t stick but helped cut the advantage to the leaders, and it would continue to go down quickly over the coming kilometres. The large part of the chase was taken on by Quick-Step Floors with Remi Cavanga doing a big shift on the front.

With just over 70 kilometres to go, echelons began to form as crosswinds hit the peloton on a long, exposed stretch of road. A surge from Quick-Step and Lotto Soudal saw the bunch split in two but a lack of cooperation meant that it wouldn’t last long and the group eventually came back together 30 kilometres later. Quick-Step and Lotto Soudal, joined by Bora-Hansgrohe, turned up the pressure dial once again, however, and broke the bunch permanently this time.

A reduced peloton of 60 riders took back the six escapees with 15-kilometres to go. From there, it would be a battle between the sprinters’ teams as the riders negotiated the tram tracks around De Panne. Veranda's Willems Crelan sought to set the pace inside the final kilometre, but Quick-Step Floors were still there in numbers and nothing could stop Viviani when he launched his sprint. It is the Belgian team’s 17th victory of the 2018 season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick - Step Floors4:41:08
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
8Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
13Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton - Scott
15Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
16Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick - Step Floors
17Pawel Franczak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
19Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:00:07
21Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
22Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
23August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
24Travis Mccabe (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
26Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
27Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
28Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:18
36Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
38Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:20
39Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:23
40Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:26
41Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
42Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
43Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:34
44Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
46Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
48Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
49Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:37
50Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
51Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
52Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
53Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
54Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:44
55Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:49
56Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
57Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:52
58Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:54
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
60Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:32
61Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:37
62Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:44
63Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:01:46
64Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
65Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
66Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
67Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
68Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
69Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
71Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
73Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:50
75Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
76Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
77Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
79Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
80Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors0:01:53
81Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:02:18
82Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:02:21
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:02:29
84Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
85Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:46
87Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
89Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:48
90Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
91Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
93Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
94Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
96Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
97Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
98Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
99Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
100Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
101Christophe Masson (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
102Kamil Malecki (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
103Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
104Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:52
105Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:03:53
106Daniel Eaton (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:56
107Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
108Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
109Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin
111Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
112Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
113Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
114Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
115Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
116Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
117Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
118Alexander Cataford (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
119João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
120Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
121Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
122Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
123Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
124Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:48
125Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:14
126Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:10:34
127Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
128Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
129Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
130Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
131Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
132Tanner Putt (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFPawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFAdrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFEric Marcotte (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFKohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
DNFHiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFReto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

