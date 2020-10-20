Wiebes declared winner of women's Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
D'hoore relegated after switching lines in sprint
Lorena Wiebes (Team Sunweb) has won the women's Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne one-day race. After a wind-blown race, a group of just over 20 riders contested the sprint, and Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) was first over the line, but after a review of the finish, the Belgian sprinter was relegated for irregular sprinting.
Led out by her teammates, Wiebes waited for a long time before launching her sprint, and D'hoore got the jump on the young Dutch sprinter. But Wiebes had the higher end speed, and D'hoore deviated from her line to keep Wiebes behind, and the race jury judged this to be irregular and relegated D'hoore.
Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) moved up to second place, with Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) rounding out the podium.
“I started a second too late, actually,” Wiebes recounted the sprint. “Jolien came from behind and boxed me in a bit, so I lost some speed. I still went all-in because it is only over at the finish line.”
Wiebes came up on D’hoore’s left side, and D’hoore reacted by drifting towards the barriers – and was eventually relegated for this.
Asked about the relegation, Wiebes said: “I don’t know, really. I realised that the closer we got to the line, the closer she came to the barriers on my side. It is sprinting, but we have seen how it can end with Fabio [Jakobsen], unfortunately,” she ended, referencing the heavy crash by her compatriot in the Tour de Pologne, caused by a similar deviation by Dylan Groenewegen.
How it unfolded
At 156.3 kilometres, the race was one of the longest in the UCI Women's WorldTour. It had a completely flat profile through West Flanders, but offshore winds of more than 30 km/h around De Panne promised echelon action on the two laps of the 46.3km finishing circuit.
There was no breakaway as the peloton sped towards De Panne ahead of the fastest schedule. Two small crashes split the group, but entering the final lap, everything was back together. Subsequent attacks by Anouska Koster (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Danique Braam (Lotto Soudal), Elisa Longo Borghini, and Ellen van Dijk (both Trek-Segafredo) were all quickly shut down by Team Sunweb who clearly targeted a sprint finish.
A move by Esther van Veen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Vita Heine (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) got a small gap but was also reeled in within a few kilometres. 31km from the finish, the peloton turned into a strong crosswind, and Boels Dolmans as well as Team Sunweb took the opportunity to split the race into echelons.
About 40 riders were left in the first group, though the race came back together again. But with 17km to go, another crosswind section split the race completely, leaving only sixteen riders in the front echelon, including five Sunweb riders and four from Boels Dolmans.
Inside the last ten kilometres, Boels Dolmans tried to send first Christine Majerus, then Lonneke Uneken off the front, followed by a second attack by Majerus. All those moves were neutralised by Sunweb who however did not lead the group at a constant pace, letting a group of eight riders come back and inviting further attacks by Jeanne Korevaar (CCC-Liv), Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Van Dijk, Uneken, and Longo Borghini.
Team Sunweb had to work very hard not to let any of those moves get away, but when they lined up their lead-out train at the 2km mark, the sprint looked inevitable. However, another attempt by Pieters with 1.5 km to go split the group completely, and Alison Jackson (Team Sunweb) had to close the gap to Pieters with Wiebes on her wheel.
Jackson did a long turn at the front, and Longo Borghini launched the sprint, with D'hoore reacting to her first. Wiebes launched a second later, and when they had both passed Longo Borghini and Wiebes came from behind with greater speed, D'hoore closed on the barriers to keep Wiebes behind. Though she crossed the line first, this move prompted the race jury to relegate D'hoore and give the victory to Wiebes.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) CCC-Liv
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|8
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia: Tratnik wins stage 16Almeida attacks to gain back two seconds on Kelderman
-
How to watch the 2020 Giro d'Italia – TV, live stream from anywhereNot in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
-
Wiebes declared winner of women's Driedaagse Brugge-De PanneD'hoore relegated after switching lines in sprint
-
Vegni: We'll continue coronavirus testing until the end of the Giro d’ItaliaAll teams remain in race after two positive cases out of 492 tests on rest day
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.