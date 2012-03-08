Hosking sprints to victory in Drentse 8
Australian out-paces world champion Bronzini, Vos
Chloe Hosking (Specialized-lululemon) won Drentse 8 today in a field sprint victory ahead of reigning world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora - Pasta Zara) and 2011 world championship silver medalist Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team).
Hosking's win in the 141.2km Dutch race was the first on European soil for the Specialized-lululemon squad and the 21-year-old Australian was ecstatic with the result.
"The girls were really fantastic today," said Hosking. "I couldn't have asked for more. They were always at the front of the race and covering moves that were going.
"Emilia [Fahlin] and Trixi [Worrack] did such a fantastic job setting me up in the last two kilometres and I'm absolutely stoked to have pulled off the win and delivered after all their hard work."
The world champion and runner-up Giorgia Bronzini's sprint didn't go quite according to plan, but she nonetheless managed to secure a podium finish.
"It was a hectic sprint," said Bronzini. "I was blocked in the crucial moment and then I had to re-start [my sprint]. The team was fantastic, they worked so hard. This is demonstrated by the fact that almost all of us we were in the group that raced to win. It remains a bit of a regret that I could not win, however it was important to demonstrate that the team is highly competitive internationally."
On Saturday, much of the women's peloton that competed in the Drentse 8 will line up for the Ronde van Drenthe, the opening round of the women's World Cup with Marianne Vos returning as the defending champion.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|3:41:15
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|4
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|7
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|8
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|9
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|10
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
|13
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:10
|14
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|0:00:11
|15
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|16
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|17
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|18
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|19
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|20
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|21
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|22
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|23
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|24
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|25
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|26
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|27
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|28
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) SRAM
|29
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|30
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|31
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|32
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|33
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM
|0:00:16
|34
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|35
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|36
|Willeke Knol (Ned)
|37
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger)
|38
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|40
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|41
|Julia Soek (Ned)
|42
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Be Pink
|43
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|44
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|45
|Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) USA National Team
|46
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|47
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|48
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|49
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|50
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|51
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|52
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|53
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|54
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM
|55
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|56
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|57
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
|58
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
|59
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|60
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|61
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:36
|62
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:03
|63
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|0:04:42
|64
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|65
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|66
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|67
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|68
|Ymke Stegink (Ned)
|69
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|70
|Sione Jongstra (Ned)
|71
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|72
|Manon Klomp (Ned)
|73
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|74
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|75
|Alina Bondarenko (Rus) RusVelo
|76
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|77
|Henriette Woering (Ned)
|78
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|79
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|80
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|81
|Robin Farina (USA) USA National Team
|82
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|83
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|84
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|85
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) USA National Team
|86
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|87
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|88
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
|89
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|90
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|91
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|92
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|93
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|94
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
|95
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|96
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|97
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|98
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
|99
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|100
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|101
|Nathaly Van Wesdonk (Ned)
|102
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|103
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|104
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|105
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned)
|106
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) DPD - Pakketservice
|107
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
|108
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
|109
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|110
|Marielle Kerste (Ned)
|111
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|112
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|113
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:05:19
|114
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM
|115
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy