Image 1 of 26 An overjoyed Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) celebrates beating Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 26 Race organiser Femmy van Issum and world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 26 World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 26 The most significant break gained a maximum advantage of 1 minute 40 seconds (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 26 Emilia Fahlin (Specialized - lululemon) leads on the cobbles (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 26 Jessie Maclean (GreenEdge-AIS) on the cobbles (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 26 Back in the bunch after her training crash, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 26 The pace softened, Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge-AIS) and Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) drifted to the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 26 Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) puts the hammer down in the closing kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 26 About to take her first major European victory, Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 26 Happy - Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 26 The world champion and Dutch champion shake hands on the podium, watched by winner, Chloe Hosking (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 26 Nathalie Lamborelle (Kleo) counterattacked when Dijkman was caught (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 26 Petra Dijkman (Kleo) forces the pace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 26 The Diadora-Pasta Zara team is presented prior to the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 26 Robin Farina and Andrea Dvorak (USA National Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 26 The bunch was together for much of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 26 The peloton crosses a bridge on the way back to Dwingeloo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 26 Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) leads on the cobbles (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 26 Eventual winner Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) on the cobbles (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 26 Team USA forced the pace for the first part of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 26 Cold, wintry conditions in Drenthe (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 26 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) took a while to get to the front of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 26 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Diadora-Pasta Zara), 'rugged-up' (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 26 The peloton is stretched out by an attack (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 26 Drentse 8 podium (l-r): Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) and Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Chloe Hosking (Specialized-lululemon) won Drentse 8 today in a field sprint victory ahead of reigning world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora - Pasta Zara) and 2011 world championship silver medalist Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team).

Hosking's win in the 141.2km Dutch race was the first on European soil for the Specialized-lululemon squad and the 21-year-old Australian was ecstatic with the result.

"The girls were really fantastic today," said Hosking. "I couldn't have asked for more. They were always at the front of the race and covering moves that were going.

"Emilia [Fahlin] and Trixi [Worrack] did such a fantastic job setting me up in the last two kilometres and I'm absolutely stoked to have pulled off the win and delivered after all their hard work."

The world champion and runner-up Giorgia Bronzini's sprint didn't go quite according to plan, but she nonetheless managed to secure a podium finish.

"It was a hectic sprint," said Bronzini. "I was blocked in the crucial moment and then I had to re-start [my sprint]. The team was fantastic, they worked so hard. This is demonstrated by the fact that almost all of us we were in the group that raced to win. It remains a bit of a regret that I could not win, however it was important to demonstrate that the team is highly competitive internationally."

On Saturday, much of the women's peloton that competed in the Drentse 8 will line up for the Ronde van Drenthe, the opening round of the women's World Cup with Marianne Vos returning as the defending champion.

