Hosking sprints to victory in Drentse 8

Australian out-paces world champion Bronzini, Vos

An overjoyed Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) celebrates beating Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Race organiser Femmy van Issum and world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The most significant break gained a maximum advantage of 1 minute 40 seconds

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Emilia Fahlin (Specialized - lululemon) leads on the cobbles

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Jessie Maclean (GreenEdge-AIS) on the cobbles

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Back in the bunch after her training crash, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The pace softened, Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge-AIS) and Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) drifted to the front

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) puts the hammer down in the closing kilometres

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
About to take her first major European victory, Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Happy - Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The world champion and Dutch champion shake hands on the podium, watched by winner, Chloe Hosking

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Nathalie Lamborelle (Kleo) counterattacked when Dijkman was caught

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Petra Dijkman (Kleo) forces the pace

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The Diadora-Pasta Zara team is presented prior to the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Robin Farina and Andrea Dvorak (USA National Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch was together for much of the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The peloton crosses a bridge on the way back to Dwingeloo

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) leads on the cobbles

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Eventual winner Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) on the cobbles

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Team USA forced the pace for the first part of the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Cold, wintry conditions in Drenthe

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) took a while to get to the front of the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Alessandra D'Ettorre (Diadora-Pasta Zara), 'rugged-up'

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The peloton is stretched out by an attack

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Drentse 8 podium (l-r): Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) and Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Chloe Hosking (Specialized-lululemon) won Drentse 8 today in a field sprint victory ahead of reigning world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora - Pasta Zara) and 2011 world championship silver medalist Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team).

Hosking's win in the 141.2km Dutch race was the first on European soil for the Specialized-lululemon squad and the 21-year-old Australian was ecstatic with the result.

"The girls were really fantastic today," said Hosking. "I couldn't have asked for more. They were always at the front of the race and covering moves that were going.

"Emilia [Fahlin] and Trixi [Worrack] did such a fantastic job setting me up in the last two kilometres and I'm absolutely stoked to have pulled off the win and delivered after all their hard work."

The world champion and runner-up Giorgia Bronzini's sprint didn't go quite according to plan, but she nonetheless managed to secure a podium finish.

"It was a hectic sprint," said Bronzini. "I was blocked in the crucial moment and then I had to re-start [my sprint]. The team was fantastic, they worked so hard. This is demonstrated by the fact that almost all of us we were in the group that raced to win. It remains a bit of a regret that I could not win, however it was important to demonstrate that the team is highly competitive internationally."

On Saturday, much of the women's peloton that competed in the Drentse 8 will line up for the Ronde van Drenthe, the opening round of the women's World Cup with Marianne Vos returning as the defending champion.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon3:41:15
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
4Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
7Belinda Goss (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
8Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
9Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
10Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
13Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:10
14Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo0:00:11
15Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
16Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
17Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
18Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
19Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
20Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
21Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
22Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
23Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
24Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
25Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
26Jennifer Purcell (USA) Tibco - To The Top
27Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
28Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) SRAM
29Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
31Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
32Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
33Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM0:00:16
34Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
35Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
36Willeke Knol (Ned)
37Madeleine Sandig (Ger)
38Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
39Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
40Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
41Julia Soek (Ned)
42Gloria Presti (Ita) Be Pink
43Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
44Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
45Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) USA National Team
46Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
47Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
48Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
49Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
50Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
51Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
52Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
53Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
54Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM
55Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
56Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
57Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
58Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
59Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
60Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
61Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:00:36
62Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:01:03
63Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top0:04:42
64Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
65Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
66Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
67Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
68Ymke Stegink (Ned)
69Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
70Sione Jongstra (Ned)
71Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
72Manon Klomp (Ned)
73Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
74Judith Bloem (Ned)
75Alina Bondarenko (Rus) RusVelo
76Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
77Henriette Woering (Ned)
78Silke Kogelman (Ned)
79Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil 1t4i
80Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
81Robin Farina (USA) USA National Team
82Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
83Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
84Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
85Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) USA National Team
86Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
87Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
88Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
89Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
90Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
91Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
92Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Tibco - To The Top
93Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
94Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
95Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
96Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
97Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
98Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
99Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
100Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top
101Nathaly Van Wesdonk (Ned)
102Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
103Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
104Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
105Anne Heijkoop (Ned)
106Martina Thomasson (Swe) DPD - Pakketservice
107Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
108Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
109Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
110Marielle Kerste (Ned)
111Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
112Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
113Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:05:19
114Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM
115Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team

