Pekoll descends to victory
Cestnik, Rutar round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Pekoll (Aut)
|0:03:18.29
|2
|Jan Cestnik (Slo)
|0:00:06.68
|3
|Nejc Rutar (Slo)
|0:00:07.93
|4
|Maciej Jodko (Pol)
|0:00:08.45
|5
|Freddie King (NZl)
|0:00:08.78
|6
|Mathias Haas (Aut)
|0:00:14.04
|7
|Matthias Stonig (Aut)
|0:00:14.58
|8
|Andraz Jersin (Slo)
|0:00:15.16
|9
|Kristjan Vrecek (Slo)
|0:00:15.34
|10
|Matej Drnovsek (Slo)
|0:00:15.35
|11
|Bostjan Volf (Slo)
|0:00:15.91
|12
|Arkadiusz Perin (Pol)
|0:00:15.96
|13
|Justyn Norek (Ita)
|0:00:16.79
|14
|Ziga Pandur (Slo)
|0:00:17.66
|15
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|0:00:18.77
|16
|Denis Paradiz (Slo)
|0:00:19.68
|17
|Mario Sieder (Aut)
|0:00:20.67
|18
|Rok Podbevsek (Slo)
|0:00:22.62
|19
|Deon Baker (Aus)
|0:00:23.73
|20
|Thomas Warmuth (Aut)
|0:00:26.05
|21
|Alen Šumandl (Slo)
|0:00:26.09
|22
|Robert Nagl (Aut)
|0:00:26.91
|23
|Gasper Klemencic (Slo)
|0:00:27.43
|24
|Tomasz Gagat (Pol)
|0:00:27.87
|25
|Sasa Merljak (Slo)
|0:00:28.00
|26
|Murray Dickson (Aus)
|0:00:28.98
|27
|Timo Burgler (Aut)
|0:00:29.02
|28
|Emanuel Humar (Slo)
|0:00:30.12
|29
|Tomasz Jezierski (Pol)
|0:00:34.12
|30
|Gregor Oblak (Slo)
|0:00:34.58
