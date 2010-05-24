Trending

Pekoll descends to victory

Cestnik, Rutar round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Pekoll (Aut)0:03:18.29
2Jan Cestnik (Slo)0:00:06.68
3Nejc Rutar (Slo)0:00:07.93
4Maciej Jodko (Pol)0:00:08.45
5Freddie King (NZl)0:00:08.78
6Mathias Haas (Aut)0:00:14.04
7Matthias Stonig (Aut)0:00:14.58
8Andraz Jersin (Slo)0:00:15.16
9Kristjan Vrecek (Slo)0:00:15.34
10Matej Drnovsek (Slo)0:00:15.35
11Bostjan Volf (Slo)0:00:15.91
12Arkadiusz Perin (Pol)0:00:15.96
13Justyn Norek (Ita)0:00:16.79
14Ziga Pandur (Slo)0:00:17.66
15Miran Vauh (Slo)0:00:18.77
16Denis Paradiz (Slo)0:00:19.68
17Mario Sieder (Aut)0:00:20.67
18Rok Podbevsek (Slo)0:00:22.62
19Deon Baker (Aus)0:00:23.73
20Thomas Warmuth (Aut)0:00:26.05
21Alen Šumandl (Slo)0:00:26.09
22Robert Nagl (Aut)0:00:26.91
23Gasper Klemencic (Slo)0:00:27.43
24Tomasz Gagat (Pol)0:00:27.87
25Sasa Merljak (Slo)0:00:28.00
26Murray Dickson (Aus)0:00:28.98
27Timo Burgler (Aut)0:00:29.02
28Emanuel Humar (Slo)0:00:30.12
29Tomasz Jezierski (Pol)0:00:34.12
30Gregor Oblak (Slo)0:00:34.58

