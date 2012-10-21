Trending

Craig wins day two at Downeast Cyclocross Weekend

Anthony sweeps women's races

Image 1 of 79

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) taking her fourth straight Verge Series victory

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) taking her fourth straight Verge Series victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 79

Autumn sales at the Pineland Farm Country Store

Autumn sales at the Pineland Farm Country Store
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 79

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) alone on a Sunday ride in the woods

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) alone on a Sunday ride in the woods
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 79

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running in third place

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running in third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 79

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) running the barriers

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 79

Britlee Bowman (Pedalpowertraining)

Britlee Bowman (Pedalpowertraining)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 79

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) with a massive lead

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) with a massive lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 79

Maghalie Rochette (PowerWatts-FTTIME) riding in second place

Maghalie Rochette (PowerWatts-FTTIME) riding in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 79

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) checks behind her to see where Berensfeld was

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) checks behind her to see where Berensfeld was
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 79

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) had another good outing today

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) had another good outing today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 79

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) with a determined look in her eye

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) with a determined look in her eye
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 79

The mud left over from Saturday still presented some challenges

The mud left over from Saturday still presented some challenges
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 79

A Cyclelodge rider heads out on her last lap

A Cyclelodge rider heads out on her last lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 79

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) rounding the picket fence

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) rounding the picket fence
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 79

Emily Flynn (Tommy and Lefebvre Cycling) with one lap to go

Emily Flynn (Tommy and Lefebvre Cycling) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 79

Vickie Monahan (Exposition Wheelmen)

Vickie Monahan (Exposition Wheelmen)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 79

Karin Holmes (Riverside Racing) on the big descent

Karin Holmes (Riverside Racing) on the big descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 79

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) taking third place

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) taking third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 79

A Cyclelodge racer runs the barriers

A Cyclelodge racer runs the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 79

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) preparing for the barriers

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) preparing for the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 79

Maghalie Rochette (PowerWatts-FTTIME) running the barriers in second place

Maghalie Rochette (PowerWatts-FTTIME) running the barriers in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 79

The New England foliage was spectacular

The New England foliage was spectacular
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 79

Pineland Farm was a spectacular venue for a bike race

Pineland Farm was a spectacular venue for a bike race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 79

Cahtherine Sterling (Bikeman), Crystal Anthony, and Frances Morrison at the front-row callup

Cahtherine Sterling (Bikeman), Crystal Anthony, and Frances Morrison at the front-row callup
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 79

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund), Kerry Litka (Noreast Cycling), and Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Ladies First Racing)

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund), Kerry Litka (Noreast Cycling), and Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Ladies First Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 79

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) leading early in the race

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) leading early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 79

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) chasing the leaders on lap two

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) chasing the leaders on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 79

Karin Holmes (Riverside Racing) crossing through some mud

Karin Holmes (Riverside Racing) crossing through some mud
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 79

Vickie Monaham (Exposition Wheelmen)

Vickie Monaham (Exposition Wheelmen)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 79

Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Ladies First Racing)

Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Ladies First Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 79

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) descending with two laps to go

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) descending with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 79

Elite Women’'s Podium (L to R) Maghalie Rochette (PowerWatts-FTTIME) 2nd, Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) 1st, Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 3rd

Elite Women’'s Podium (L to R) Maghalie Rochette (PowerWatts-FTTIME) 2nd, Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) 1st, Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 3rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 79

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) takes another hole shot

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) takes another hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 79

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) soon after the start

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) soon after the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 79

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) in first place at the end of lap one despite crashing soon after the start

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) in first place at the end of lap one despite crashing soon after the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 79

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running in mud that was drying quickly

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running in mud that was drying quickly
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 79

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was clicking on all cylinders today

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was clicking on all cylinders today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 79

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) got off to a brilliant start today

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) got off to a brilliant start today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 79

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was elated with her first UCI podium

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was elated with her first UCI podium
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 79

The view through one of the many cow barns

The view through one of the many cow barns
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 79

Justin Lindine (Redline) was the best-of-the-rest as he finished third

Justin Lindine (Redline) was the best-of-the-rest as he finished third
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 79

Jesse Keough (keoughcyclocross.com) got off to a fast start

Jesse Keough (keoughcyclocross.com) got off to a fast start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 79

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) started literally last

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) started literally last
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 79

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) taking the hole shot

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) taking the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 79

Elite Men's start

Elite Men's start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 79

Mike Garrigan (Stage Race/Blacksmith cycle) at the start

Mike Garrigan (Stage Race/Blacksmith cycle) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 47 of 79

Adam Craig being congratulated by an old friend after the race

Adam Craig being congratulated by an old friend after the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 48 of 79

Christian Favata (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) lost a lot of places early and then had to fight his way back

Christian Favata (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) lost a lot of places early and then had to fight his way back
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 49 of 79

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) battling Jeremy Durrin for second place

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) battling Jeremy Durrin for second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 50 of 79

Roberge Thibault (Trek Bontrager)

Roberge Thibault (Trek Bontrager)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 51 of 79

Former USA Champion Mark McCormack (Sports T.E.A.M)

Former USA Champion Mark McCormack (Sports T.E.A.M)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 52 of 79

Mike Garrigan (Stage Race/Blacksmith cycle) on the climb

Mike Garrigan (Stage Race/Blacksmith cycle) on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 53 of 79

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) leading Lindine and Craig up the big climb

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) leading Lindine and Craig up the big climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 54 of 79

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) having a fantastic outing

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) having a fantastic outing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 55 of 79

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) had nearly caught the leaders halfway through the second lap despite a last row start

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) had nearly caught the leaders halfway through the second lap despite a last row start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 56 of 79

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) leading the race through the woods

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) leading the race through the woods
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 57 of 79

Nick Keough (keoughcylcocross.com) got a good start

Nick Keough (keoughcylcocross.com) got a good start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 58 of 79

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) got off to an early lead

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) got off to an early lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 59 of 79

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) at the barriers with McNicholas close behind

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) at the barriers with McNicholas close behind
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 60 of 79

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) racing in second place

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) racing in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 61 of 79

Jeremhy Martin (Rocky Mountain) running the barriers

Jeremhy Martin (Rocky Mountain) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 62 of 79

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) celebrates his victory with his trademark wheelie

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) celebrates his victory with his trademark wheelie
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 63 of 79

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) passing by the cows as he approached the finish

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) passing by the cows as he approached the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 64 of 79

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) fighting for second place

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) fighting for second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 65 of 79

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) passing by the cow barns with one lap to go

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) passing by the cow barns with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 66 of 79

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) riding in second place after a Lindine bobble

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) riding in second place after a Lindine bobble
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 67 of 79

Joshua Thornton (ZMotion Racing Team) heading down the descent

Joshua Thornton (ZMotion Racing Team) heading down the descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 68 of 79

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) leading Durrin on lap four

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) leading Durrin on lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 69 of 79

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) alone on lap four

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) alone on lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 70 of 79

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) starting up the climb

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) starting up the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 71 of 79

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) did his best to stay with Olympian, former USA Champion mountain biker Craig

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) did his best to stay with Olympian, former USA Champion mountain biker Craig
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 72 of 79

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) leading Lindine up the climb on lap three

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) leading Lindine up the climb on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 73 of 79

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) about to make contact with the leaders at the end of the second lap

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) about to make contact with the leaders at the end of the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 74 of 79

The Rocky Mountain riders running the barriers

The Rocky Mountain riders running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 75 of 79

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) leading the race on lap two

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) leading the race on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 76 of 79

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) and the other leaders were quite aware that Craig was moving on them

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) and the other leaders were quite aware that Craig was moving on them
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 77 of 79

Roberge Thibault (Trek Bontrager) leading a chase group

Roberge Thibault (Trek Bontrager) leading a chase group
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 78 of 79

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) leading the race on the second lap

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) leading the race on the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 79 of 79

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) is starting the race as the series leader

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) is starting the race as the series leader
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Full Results

Elite men
1Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:56:11
2Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:00:25
3Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg
4Jérémy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:01:32
5Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:50
6Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:02:32
7Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
8Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:04
9Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada0:03:20
10Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
11Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:04:13
12Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:04:45
13Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:05:28
14Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo0:05:54
15Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage0:06:07
16Benjamin Padilla (USA)0:06:56
17Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager0:07:13
18Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness0:07:26
19Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:07:31
20Charles Schubert (USA) Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles0:07:44
21John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:08:05
22Colin Reuter (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:08:07
23Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
24Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative0:08:53
25Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
26Synjen Marrocco (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com0:09:05
27David Wilcox (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative
28Greg Whitney (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
29Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans
30Joshua Friedman (USA) The Devil's Gear Bike Shop
31Joshua Lehmann (USA) Boston Bicycle School
32John Hanson (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer/Apex Tech. Cycling Team
33Geoffrey Bouchard (USA) NBX Bikes/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex

Elite women
1Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:38:05
2Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time0:00:46
3Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:10
4Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:01:51
5Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:02:01
6Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:02:03
7Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC0:02:50
8Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:02:55
9Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge0:03:25
10Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen0:03:37
11Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing0:03:46
12Emily Flynn (Can) Tommy & Lefebvre Cycling0:04:23
13Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:04:41
14Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing0:04:59
15Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:02
16Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax0:06:20
17Kerry Litka (USA)0:09:17

Latest on Cyclingnews