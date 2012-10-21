Craig wins day two at Downeast Cyclocross Weekend
Anthony sweeps women's races
Full Results
|1
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:56:11
|2
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:00:25
|3
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg
|4
|Jérémy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:50
|6
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:32
|7
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
|8
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:04
|9
|Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada
|0:03:20
|10
|Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|11
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:04:13
|12
|Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:04:45
|13
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:05:28
|14
|Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo
|0:05:54
|15
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
|0:06:07
|16
|Benjamin Padilla (USA)
|0:06:56
|17
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
|0:07:13
|18
|Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness
|0:07:26
|19
|Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:07:31
|20
|Charles Schubert (USA) Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles
|0:07:44
|21
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:08:05
|22
|Colin Reuter (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:08:07
|23
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|24
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative
|0:08:53
|25
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|26
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com
|0:09:05
|27
|David Wilcox (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative
|28
|Greg Whitney (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
|29
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans
|30
|Joshua Friedman (USA) The Devil's Gear Bike Shop
|31
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Boston Bicycle School
|32
|John Hanson (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer/Apex Tech. Cycling Team
|33
|Geoffrey Bouchard (USA) NBX Bikes/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:38:05
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time
|0:00:46
|3
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:10
|4
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:51
|5
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:01
|6
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:02:03
|7
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|0:02:50
|8
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:02:55
|9
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:03:25
|10
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|0:03:37
|11
|Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:03:46
|12
|Emily Flynn (Can) Tommy & Lefebvre Cycling
|0:04:23
|13
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:04:41
|14
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:04:59
|15
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:02
|16
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|0:06:20
|17
|Kerry Litka (USA)
|0:09:17
