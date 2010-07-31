Three in a row for Forke
German's hat trick gives him a greater GC lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3:24:45
|2
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|5
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|6
|Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|7
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|9
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|10
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|12
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|13
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|14
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|15
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|16
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|17
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|20
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
|21
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|22
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|23
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|24
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|25
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|26
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|27
|Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
|28
|Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|29
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30
|Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
|31
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|32
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|33
|Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|34
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|35
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|36
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|38
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|39
|Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author
|40
|Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|41
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|42
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|43
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|44
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|45
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|46
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|47
|Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|48
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|49
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|50
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|51
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|52
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|53
|Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author
|54
|Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|55
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|56
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|57
|Patrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author
|58
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
|60
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|61
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|62
|Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|63
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|64
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|65
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|66
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|67
|Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|68
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|69
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
|70
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|71
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|72
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|73
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|74
|Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
|75
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|76
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|77
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|78
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|79
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|80
|Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|81
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|82
|Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|83
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|84
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|85
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|86
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|87
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|88
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus
|0:01:36
|89
|Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:01:45
|90
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|DNS
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|DNS
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|DNS
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNS
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNS
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Dawid Glowacki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|pts
|2
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|2
|3
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|2
|3
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|5
|pts
|2
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|3
|3
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|3
|3
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11:36:25
|2
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:12
|3
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:22
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|0:00:26
|5
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:00:27
|6
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|7
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:28
|8
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:29
|9
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:00:30
|11
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|0:00:31
|12
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|13
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|0:00:32
|15
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|16
|Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|0:00:33
|17
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|18
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|20
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|22
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|23
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
|24
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|25
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|26
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|27
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|28
|Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|29
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|30
|Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
|31
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|32
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|33
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|34
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|35
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|36
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|37
|Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|38
|Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
|39
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|40
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|41
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
|42
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
|43
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|44
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|45
|Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|47
|Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|48
|Patrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author
|49
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|50
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|51
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|52
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|54
|Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|55
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|56
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|57
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|58
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|59
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|60
|Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|61
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|62
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|63
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|64
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|65
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|66
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|67
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|68
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|69
|Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
|70
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|71
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|72
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|73
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|74
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|75
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|76
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|77
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|78
|Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|0:00:57
|79
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|80
|Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:01:08
|81
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus
|0:02:09
|82
|Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:02:18
|83
|Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:03:08
|84
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:04:08
|85
|Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|0:08:08
|86
|Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:10:05
|87
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:25:33
|88
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|89
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|90
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|0:26:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|45
|pts
|2
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|42
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|35
|4
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|30
|5
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|6
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|19
|7
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|18
|8
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|16
|9
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|10
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|14
|11
|Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|11
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|11
|13
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|10
|14
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|8
|15
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|8
|16
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|7
|17
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|6
|18
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|6
|19
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|20
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|5
|21
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|3
|23
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|3
|24
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
|2
|25
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|2
|26
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|pts
|2
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|6
|3
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|6
|4
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4
|5
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|6
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|3
|8
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|9
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|2
|10
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|2
|11
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|12
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|13
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|1
|15
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|29
|pts
|2
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|21
|3
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|12
|4
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|9
|6
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|7
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|5
|8
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|5
|9
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|3
|10
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|11
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|12
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|13
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|14
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|1
