Trending

Three in a row for Forke

German's hat trick gives him a greater GC lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3:24:45
2Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
3Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
5Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
6Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
7Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
8Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
9Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
10Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
11Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
12Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
13Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
14Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
15Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
16Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
17Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
20Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
21Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
22Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
23Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
24Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
25Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
26Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
27Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
28Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
29Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
30Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
31Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
32Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
33Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
34Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
35Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
36Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
38Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
39Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author
40Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
41Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
42Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
43Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
44Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
45Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
46Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
47Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
48Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
49Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
50Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
51Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
52Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
53Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author
54Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
55Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
56Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
57Patrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author
58Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
60Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
61Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
62Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
63Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
64Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
65Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
66Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
67Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
68Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
69Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
70Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
71Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
72Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
73Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
74Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
75Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
76Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
77Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
78Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
79Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
80Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
81Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
82Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
83Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
84Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
85Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
86Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
87Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
88Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus0:01:36
89Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:01:45
90Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
DNSMateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
DNSBlazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
DNSBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNSTomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNSLukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFDawid Glowacki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg3pts
2Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt2
3Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3pts
2Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury2
3Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author3pts
2Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt1

KOM 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol5pts
2Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol3
3Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1

KOM 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf5pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol3
3Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse11:36:25
2Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:12
3Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:22
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling0:00:26
5Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:00:27
6Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
7Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:28
8Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:29
9Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author0:00:30
11Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury0:00:31
12Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
13Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf0:00:32
15Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
16Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf0:00:33
17Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
18Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
20Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
22Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
23Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
24Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
25Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
26Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
27Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
28Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
29Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
30Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
31Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
32Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
33Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
34Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
35Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
36Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
37Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
38Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
39Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
40Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
41Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
42Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
43Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
44Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
45Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
47Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
48Patrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author
49Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
50Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
51Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
52Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
54Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
55Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
56Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
57Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
58Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
59Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
60Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
61Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
62Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
63Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
64Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
65Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
66Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
67Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
68Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
69Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
70Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
71Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
72Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
73Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
74Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
75Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
76Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
77Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
78Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol0:00:57
79Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
80Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author0:01:08
81Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus0:02:09
82Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:02:18
83Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:03:08
84Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:04:08
85Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet0:08:08
86Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author0:10:05
87Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:25:33
88Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
89Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
90Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet0:26:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse45pts
2Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg42
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling35
4Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury30
5Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice21
6Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol19
7Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg18
8Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol16
9Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice15
10Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt14
11Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf11
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf11
13Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author10
14Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf8
15Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg8
16Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author7
17Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author6
18Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author6
19Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
20Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author5
21Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt4
22Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol3
23Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury3
24Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus2
25Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt2
26Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice11pts
2Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt6
3Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf6
4Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse4
5Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3
6Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg3
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling3
8Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author3
9Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury2
10Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author2
11Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
12Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
13Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1
14Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol1
15Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol29pts
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf21
3Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury12
4Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf9
6Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
7Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol5
8Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin5
9Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt3
10Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
11Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
12Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1
13Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt1
14Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg1

Latest on Cyclingnews