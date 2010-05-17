Trending

Carey, Draugelis wins Dirt, Sweat & Gears

Massey best singlespeeder in Tennessee race

Full Results

Elite women solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey10laps
2Selene Yeager10
3Jill Damman9
4Andrea Wilson7
5Rita Borelli3

Elite men solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Draugelis12laps
2Josh Tostado11
3Charles Gibson11
4Ernesto Marenchin11
5Gregy Gibson10
6Michael Christopher9
7Mike Schultz7
8John Carr4

Elite men singlespeed solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Massey11laps
2Dejay Birtch10
3Robert Kranz9
4Adam Degardeyn9
5Joseph "Adam" Queen2

Elite men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CY-HayesKenda/Thomson-MTBAndy.com13laps
2Probikes/Pathfinderwv.com13
3Gary Fisher 29er crew13
4Faster Mustache: Five-O'Clock Shadows12
5Union College / Pedal Power11
6Moots Suits11
7Team DRT11
8ABRC/Gear Up8

4-person Amateur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moab12laps
21x4 wooden wave11
3Racer X11
43 Guys and a Girl11
5Columbia Cycling Club11
6Broken Record10
7Trace Bikes/Guinness for Breakfast10
8Team Ride for Reading - TN10
9Back For The Raffle IV9
10More Cowbell 4 UR Granny Gears8
11Team Sweet Action7
12Trace Bikes Race Team7
13Sweet Southern Justice7
14Beancounters on Bikes6
15Foam Hat6
16Java Junkies5
17Three Quarters5
18team hopps5
19Team No Friends4
20Studs on Steeds3
21Da Gump2

Amateur women solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Urlaub7laps
2Leslie Trussler6
3Rhonda Eichenberger6
4Sarai Snyder6
5Michelle Dulieu5
6Denise Weber3

Amateur women solo singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Becky Kicklighter6laps

Amateur men solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ezekiel Hersh10laps
2Jonathan Kindig9
3Chad Parker9
4Scott Schlapman9
5Stephen Russell8
6Lonnie Vogan8
7Parker Gates7
8Brian Schaefer7
9Mark Chubb7
10Christopher Stark6
11Dan Bushnell6
12Ryan Bosio5
13Dustin Sperber4
14Steve Carter4
15Stephen Omilianowski3
16Dale Harwood3
17Lee Foster3
18Andrew Ingram3
19Joe Jefferson2
20Joe Bird2
21Michael Long2
22John Dunbar2
23Julian Terry2
24Kyle Monroe1
25Steve Swindall1
26Tyler Pilkington1
27Rich Leeman1
28Wade Combs1
29Luke Sauve1
30Greg Denson

Amateur men singlespeed solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Brandon8laps
2Blaine Heppner8
3Lee Neal8
4Scott McConnell8
5Matt Kicklighter6
6Scott Lee3
7Jeff Scott2
8Greg Curl2
9Matt Falwell2
10Bob Lamberson1

Amateur men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Not a chance - VO2 Sports11laps
2MOAB Star Bright Carwash10
3BioWheels Racing10
4Cahaba Cycles10
5Cedar Bluff Cycle Knoxville10
67 hills racing8
7Wu Tang Finacial8
82 Legit 2 Quit8
9Ride For Reading: Los Locos7
10Peter keiller7
11MOAB/MTV7
12Ride 4 Reading Duo Gentile7
13Scared Shiftless7
14Weekend Pass7
15Half Acre Cycling Duo6
16Wade Patton Velo/ Memphis Cycling5
17Pain Train 3.04
18McMinn "Brothers"3

Amateur co-ed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Copaxone10laps
2Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo10
3TeamSir99
4Seven Hills, CORA8
5Nashville Bicycle Lounge7
6Hike-a-Bike6
7Infinit Nutrition/Nashville Bicycle Lounge6
8Squid Billies3

Amateur Here for the Beer (5+ people mixed)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cul de Sac6laps
2Here For The Downhills6

Latest on Cyclingnews