Carey, Draugelis wins Dirt, Sweat & Gears
Massey best singlespeeder in Tennessee race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey
|10
|laps
|2
|Selene Yeager
|10
|3
|Jill Damman
|9
|4
|Andrea Wilson
|7
|5
|Rita Borelli
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon Draugelis
|12
|laps
|2
|Josh Tostado
|11
|3
|Charles Gibson
|11
|4
|Ernesto Marenchin
|11
|5
|Gregy Gibson
|10
|6
|Michael Christopher
|9
|7
|Mike Schultz
|7
|8
|John Carr
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dax Massey
|11
|laps
|2
|Dejay Birtch
|10
|3
|Robert Kranz
|9
|4
|Adam Degardeyn
|9
|5
|Joseph "Adam" Queen
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CY-HayesKenda/Thomson-MTBAndy.com
|13
|laps
|2
|Probikes/Pathfinderwv.com
|13
|3
|Gary Fisher 29er crew
|13
|4
|Faster Mustache: Five-O'Clock Shadows
|12
|5
|Union College / Pedal Power
|11
|6
|Moots Suits
|11
|7
|Team DRT
|11
|8
|ABRC/Gear Up
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moab
|12
|laps
|2
|1x4 wooden wave
|11
|3
|Racer X
|11
|4
|3 Guys and a Girl
|11
|5
|Columbia Cycling Club
|11
|6
|Broken Record
|10
|7
|Trace Bikes/Guinness for Breakfast
|10
|8
|Team Ride for Reading - TN
|10
|9
|Back For The Raffle IV
|9
|10
|More Cowbell 4 UR Granny Gears
|8
|11
|Team Sweet Action
|7
|12
|Trace Bikes Race Team
|7
|13
|Sweet Southern Justice
|7
|14
|Beancounters on Bikes
|6
|15
|Foam Hat
|6
|16
|Java Junkies
|5
|17
|Three Quarters
|5
|18
|team hopps
|5
|19
|Team No Friends
|4
|20
|Studs on Steeds
|3
|21
|Da Gump
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Urlaub
|7
|laps
|2
|Leslie Trussler
|6
|3
|Rhonda Eichenberger
|6
|4
|Sarai Snyder
|6
|5
|Michelle Dulieu
|5
|6
|Denise Weber
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Becky Kicklighter
|6
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ezekiel Hersh
|10
|laps
|2
|Jonathan Kindig
|9
|3
|Chad Parker
|9
|4
|Scott Schlapman
|9
|5
|Stephen Russell
|8
|6
|Lonnie Vogan
|8
|7
|Parker Gates
|7
|8
|Brian Schaefer
|7
|9
|Mark Chubb
|7
|10
|Christopher Stark
|6
|11
|Dan Bushnell
|6
|12
|Ryan Bosio
|5
|13
|Dustin Sperber
|4
|14
|Steve Carter
|4
|15
|Stephen Omilianowski
|3
|16
|Dale Harwood
|3
|17
|Lee Foster
|3
|18
|Andrew Ingram
|3
|19
|Joe Jefferson
|2
|20
|Joe Bird
|2
|21
|Michael Long
|2
|22
|John Dunbar
|2
|23
|Julian Terry
|2
|24
|Kyle Monroe
|1
|25
|Steve Swindall
|1
|26
|Tyler Pilkington
|1
|27
|Rich Leeman
|1
|28
|Wade Combs
|1
|29
|Luke Sauve
|1
|30
|Greg Denson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Brandon
|8
|laps
|2
|Blaine Heppner
|8
|3
|Lee Neal
|8
|4
|Scott McConnell
|8
|5
|Matt Kicklighter
|6
|6
|Scott Lee
|3
|7
|Jeff Scott
|2
|8
|Greg Curl
|2
|9
|Matt Falwell
|2
|10
|Bob Lamberson
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Not a chance - VO2 Sports
|11
|laps
|2
|MOAB Star Bright Carwash
|10
|3
|BioWheels Racing
|10
|4
|Cahaba Cycles
|10
|5
|Cedar Bluff Cycle Knoxville
|10
|6
|7 hills racing
|8
|7
|Wu Tang Finacial
|8
|8
|2 Legit 2 Quit
|8
|9
|Ride For Reading: Los Locos
|7
|10
|Peter keiller
|7
|11
|MOAB/MTV
|7
|12
|Ride 4 Reading Duo Gentile
|7
|13
|Scared Shiftless
|7
|14
|Weekend Pass
|7
|15
|Half Acre Cycling Duo
|6
|16
|Wade Patton Velo/ Memphis Cycling
|5
|17
|Pain Train 3.0
|4
|18
|McMinn "Brothers"
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Copaxone
|10
|laps
|2
|Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo
|10
|3
|TeamSir9
|9
|4
|Seven Hills, CORA
|8
|5
|Nashville Bicycle Lounge
|7
|6
|Hike-a-Bike
|6
|7
|Infinit Nutrition/Nashville Bicycle Lounge
|6
|8
|Squid Billies
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cul de Sac
|6
|laps
|2
|Here For The Downhills
|6
