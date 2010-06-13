A happy Tyler Farrar after his stage win. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) won the overall classification at the three-day Delta Zeeland Tour in the Netherlands on Sunday after taking a second place in the final sprint behind stage winner German Robert Wagner (Skil Shimano). Australia's Graeme Brown (Rabobank) took another third in the dash to the line at the end of the 195km stage around the town of Terneuzen.

It wasn't the first time Farrar was beaten in a sprint at the end of stage in this race. On Saturday, Australia's Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano) outsprinted him to the line.

However, Farrar's performances were good enough to net him the overall win. He ended up nine seconds ahead of prologue time trial winner Jos Van Emden (Rabobank), and Brown was third at 10 seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4:34:16 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:01 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 6 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 7 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 9 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 12 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 14 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 15 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 16 Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 17 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 18 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 19 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 21 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 22 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 24 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:02 25 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 26 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp 29 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 32 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 33 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 34 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 35 Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia 36 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 37 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 38 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:00:03 39 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 40 Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 41 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 42 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia 44 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 45 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 46 Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 47 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 48 Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 49 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:04 50 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 51 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 52 Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 53 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 54 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 55 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:00:05 56 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 57 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 59 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 60 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 61 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 62 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:06 63 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 64 Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 65 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 66 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras 68 José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 69 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions 70 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 71 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:00:07 72 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 73 Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 74 Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 75 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 76 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp 78 Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 79 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 80 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 81 Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 82 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:00:08 83 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 84 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 85 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 86 Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 87 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 88 Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:00:09 89 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 90 Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 91 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 92 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp 93 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 94 Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 95 Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras 0:00:10 96 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 97 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 98 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 99 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:00:11 100 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 101 Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:00:12 102 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 103 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:13 104 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:00:28 105 Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:00:36 106 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:11 107 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:24 108 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:02:38 109 Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:02:49 110 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 111 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 112 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:50 113 Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 114 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 115 Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 116 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions DNF Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur DNF Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC DNF Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC DNF Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems DNS Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 5 pts 2 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 3 3 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 2 4 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 5 pts 2 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 3 3 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 2 4 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 25 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 23 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 21 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 17 6 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 15 7 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 13 9 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 10 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 10 12 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 13 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 8 14 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 7 15 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 6 16 Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 5 17 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 4 18 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 3 19 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 20 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4:34:17 2 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 4 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 5 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 6 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 8 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 9 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:01 11 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 12 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 13 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 14 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 15 Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia 16 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 17 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:00:02 18 Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 19 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia 21 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 22 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 23 Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 24 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 25 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:03 26 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 27 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 28 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:05 30 Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 31 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:06 34 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp 35 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:00:07 36 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 37 Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 38 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 39 Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:00:08 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:00:09 41 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 42 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:10 43 Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:00:11 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 45 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:12 46 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:00:27 47 Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:00:35 48 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:10 49 Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:49 50 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 51 Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13:42:51 2 Skil - Shimano 3 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 4 Van Vliet EBH Elshof 5 Team NetApp 6 Palmans - Cras 0:00:02 7 Rabobank 0:00:03 8 Xacobeo - Galicia 9 ISD - Neri 10 Cycling Team Jo Piels 11 Verandas Willems 0:00:04 12 Landbouwkrediet 13 Qin Cycling Team 0:00:05 14 Garmin-Transitions 0:00:06 15 Carmiooro - NGC 0:00:08 16 Andalucia - Cajasur

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 9:10:21 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:08 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:09 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:10 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:14 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 7 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 8 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:19 9 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 0:00:22 10 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:23 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:00:26 12 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:33 13 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:56 14 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:59 15 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:00 16 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:01 17 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:02 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 19 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:05 20 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:01:06 21 Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:01:07 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia 23 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 24 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 25 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:08 26 José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 27 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 30 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:09 31 Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 33 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 34 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 35 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 36 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:10 37 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 39 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 41 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:11 42 Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 45 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:12 46 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 47 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 48 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:01:13 49 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 50 Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 51 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:14 53 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 54 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 55 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:15 56 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:16 57 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 58 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 59 Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 60 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:01:17 61 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 63 Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 64 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:19 65 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp 66 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 68 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 69 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:21 70 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:01:23 71 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:24 72 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:25 73 Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:26 74 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:52 75 Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:54 76 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:55 77 Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:01:56 78 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 79 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 80 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp 81 Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:01:57 82 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:00 83 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 84 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 85 Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp 86 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 87 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:04 88 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:02:06 89 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:08 90 Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 91 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:02:14 92 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:02:37 93 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:02:44 94 Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:02:59 95 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:39 96 Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:54 97 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:03:56 98 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:03:58 99 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:04:02 100 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:04 101 Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:05 102 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:04:37 103 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:41 104 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:04:52 105 Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:04:53 106 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:05:12 107 Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:05:17 108 Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:05:19 109 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:20 110 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 111 Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras 0:05:21 112 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:27 113 Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:05:28 114 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:22 115 Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:08:13 116 Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:09:15

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 10 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 7 3 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 5 5 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 5 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 3 7 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 8 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1 9 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 1 10 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 65 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 54 3 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 46 4 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 43 5 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 31 6 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 30 7 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 27 8 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions 27 9 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 26 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 24 11 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 22 13 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 21 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 15 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 16 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 17 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 16 18 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 15 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 14 20 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 21 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 13 22 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 12 23 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 11 24 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 25 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 26 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 9 27 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 8 28 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 8 29 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 7 30 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 6 31 Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 5 32 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 4 33 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 3 34 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 2 35 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 36 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 9:10:30 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:03 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:11 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 0:00:14 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:00:20 6 Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:01:00 7 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:01:01 10 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia 12 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:02 13 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:03 14 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 15 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:04 16 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:05 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:06 18 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:08 19 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:09 20 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:10 22 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:11 23 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 24 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 25 Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 26 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:13 27 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:14 29 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:15 30 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 31 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:01:17 32 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp 33 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:19 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:52 35 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:01:54 36 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 37 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:03 38 Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 0:02:05 39 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:02:28 40 Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:03:02 41 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:32 42 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:03:50 43 Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:57 44 Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:05:13 45 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:05:14 46 Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:05:17 47 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:25 48 Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:05:27 49 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:13 50 Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:08:05 51 Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:09:06