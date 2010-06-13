Farrar takes overall Delta Tour Zeeland
Wagner wins final stage
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) won the overall classification at the three-day Delta Zeeland Tour in the Netherlands on Sunday after taking a second place in the final sprint behind stage winner German Robert Wagner (Skil Shimano). Australia's Graeme Brown (Rabobank) took another third in the dash to the line at the end of the 195km stage around the town of Terneuzen.
It wasn't the first time Farrar was beaten in a sprint at the end of stage in this race. On Saturday, Australia's Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano) outsprinted him to the line.
However, Farrar's performances were good enough to net him the overall win. He ended up nine seconds ahead of prologue time trial winner Jos Van Emden (Rabobank), and Brown was third at 10 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:34:16
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:01
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|6
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|7
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|9
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|14
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|15
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|17
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|18
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|19
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|21
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|22
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|24
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:02
|25
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|26
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
|29
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|32
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|33
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|34
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|35
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|36
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|37
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|38
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:00:03
|39
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|40
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|41
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|42
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|44
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|45
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|46
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|47
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|48
|Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:04
|50
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|51
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|54
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|55
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:05
|56
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|57
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|59
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|62
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:06
|63
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|64
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|65
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|68
|José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|69
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|70
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|71
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:07
|72
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|73
|Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|74
|Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|75
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|78
|Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|81
|Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|82
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:08
|83
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|84
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|86
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|87
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|88
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:09
|89
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|90
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|91
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|92
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
|93
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|94
|Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|95
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:10
|96
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|97
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|98
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|99
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:11
|100
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|101
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:12
|102
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|103
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:13
|104
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:28
|105
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:36
|106
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:11
|107
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:24
|108
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:02:38
|109
|Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:02:49
|110
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|112
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:50
|113
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|114
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|115
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|116
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|DNF
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNS
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|5
|pts
|2
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|3
|3
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|4
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|23
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|21
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|17
|6
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|15
|7
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|13
|9
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|10
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|10
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|13
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|8
|14
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|16
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|5
|17
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|4
|18
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|3
|19
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|20
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4:34:17
|2
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|6
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|8
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|9
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:01
|11
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|12
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|13
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|14
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|15
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|16
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:00:02
|18
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|19
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|21
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|22
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|23
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|24
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|25
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:03
|26
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|27
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|28
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:05
|30
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|31
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:06
|34
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|35
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:07
|36
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|37
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|38
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|39
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:08
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:09
|41
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|42
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:10
|43
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:11
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|45
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:12
|46
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:27
|47
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:35
|48
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:10
|49
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:49
|50
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|51
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13:42:51
|2
|Skil - Shimano
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|5
|Team NetApp
|6
|Palmans - Cras
|0:00:02
|7
|Rabobank
|0:00:03
|8
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|9
|ISD - Neri
|10
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|11
|Verandas Willems
|0:00:04
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|14
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:06
|15
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:08
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|9:10:21
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:08
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:10
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:14
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|8
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:19
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:22
|10
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:23
|11
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:00:26
|12
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:33
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:56
|14
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:59
|15
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:00
|16
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:01
|17
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:02
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:05
|20
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:01:06
|21
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:01:07
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|23
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|24
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|25
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|26
|José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|27
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|30
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:09
|31
|Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|33
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|34
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|35
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|36
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:10
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|39
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|41
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:11
|42
|Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|45
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:12
|46
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|47
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|48
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:01:13
|49
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|50
|Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|51
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:14
|53
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|54
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|55
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:15
|56
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|57
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|58
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|59
|Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:01:17
|61
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|64
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:19
|65
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|66
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|68
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|69
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:21
|70
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:01:23
|71
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:24
|72
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:25
|73
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:26
|74
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:52
|75
|Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:54
|76
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:55
|77
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:01:56
|78
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|79
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|80
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
|81
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:01:57
|82
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:00
|83
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|84
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|85
|Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
|86
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:04
|88
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:02:06
|89
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:08
|90
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|91
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:02:14
|92
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:02:37
|93
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:44
|94
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:59
|95
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:39
|96
|Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:54
|97
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:03:56
|98
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:58
|99
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:04:02
|100
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:04:04
|101
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:05
|102
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:04:37
|103
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|104
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:52
|105
|Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:04:53
|106
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:05:12
|107
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:05:17
|108
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:05:19
|109
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|110
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|111
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|0:05:21
|112
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:27
|113
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:05:28
|114
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:22
|115
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:08:13
|116
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:09:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|10
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|3
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|5
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|7
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|8
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|9
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|10
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|65
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|54
|3
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|46
|4
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|43
|5
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|31
|6
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|30
|7
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|8
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|27
|9
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|26
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|24
|11
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|22
|13
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|15
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|17
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|18
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|15
|19
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|20
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|21
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|13
|22
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|12
|23
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|11
|24
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|25
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|26
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|27
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|8
|28
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|8
|29
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|7
|30
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|6
|31
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|5
|32
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|4
|33
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3
|34
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|35
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|9:10:30
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:03
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:11
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:14
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:00:20
|6
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:01:00
|7
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:01:01
|10
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|12
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:02
|13
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:03
|14
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:04
|16
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:05
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:06
|18
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:08
|19
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:09
|20
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:10
|22
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:11
|23
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|24
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|25
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|26
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:13
|27
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:14
|29
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:15
|30
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|31
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:17
|32
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|33
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:19
|34
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:52
|35
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:01:54
|36
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|37
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:03
|38
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|39
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:02:28
|40
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:02
|41
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:32
|42
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:50
|43
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:57
|44
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:05:13
|45
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:05:14
|46
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:05:17
|47
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:25
|48
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:05:27
|49
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:13
|50
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:08:05
|51
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:09:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Transitions
|27:31:57
|2
|Rabobank
|0:00:32
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:32
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:50
|6
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:55
|7
|ISD - Neri
|0:02:06
|8
|Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:02:27
|9
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:02:33
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:39
|11
|Verandas Willems
|12
|Team NetApp
|13
|Palmans - Cras
|0:02:41
|14
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|15
|Qin Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:04:25
