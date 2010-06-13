Trending

Farrar takes overall Delta Tour Zeeland

Wagner wins final stage

A happy Tyler Farrar after his stage win.

A happy Tyler Farrar after his stage win.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) won the overall classification at the three-day Delta Zeeland Tour in the Netherlands on Sunday after taking a second place in the final sprint behind stage winner German Robert Wagner (Skil Shimano). Australia's Graeme Brown (Rabobank) took another third in the dash to the line at the end of the 195km stage around the town of Terneuzen.

It wasn't the first time Farrar was beaten in a sprint at the end of stage in this race.  On Saturday, Australia's Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano) outsprinted him to the line. 

However, Farrar's performances were good enough to net him the overall win.  He ended up nine seconds ahead of prologue time trial winner Jos Van Emden (Rabobank), and Brown was third at 10 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:34:16
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:01
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
6Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
7Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
9Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
13Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
14Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
15Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
16Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
17Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
18Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
19Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
21Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
22Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
24Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:02
25Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
26Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
29Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
32Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
33Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
34Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
35Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
36Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
37Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
38Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:00:03
39Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
40Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
41Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
42Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
44Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
45Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
46Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
47Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
48Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
49Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:04
50Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
51Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
52Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
54Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
55Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia0:00:05
56Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
57Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
58Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
59Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
60Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
62James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:06
63Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
64Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
65Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
68José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
69Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
70Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
71David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia0:00:07
72Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
73Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
74Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
75Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
78Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
80Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
81Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
82Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:08
83Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
84Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
85Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
86Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
87Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
88Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:09
89Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
90Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
91Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
92Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
93Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
94Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
95Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras0:00:10
96Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
97Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
98Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
99Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:11
100Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
101Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:12
102Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
103Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:13
104Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:00:28
105Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:00:36
106Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:02:11
107Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:24
108Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia0:02:38
109Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:02:49
110Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
111Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
112Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:50
113Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
114Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
115Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
116Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFKirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
DNFJorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFFabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFSebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFSven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNSChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras5pts
2Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof3
3Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team2
4Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras5pts
2Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team3
3Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
4Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano25pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions23
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank21
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems17
6Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof15
7Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
8Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia13
9Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
10Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
11Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC10
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
13Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp8
14Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team7
15Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank6
16Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras5
17Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels4
18Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras3
19Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
20Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4:34:17
2Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
4Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
6Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
8Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
9Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:01
11Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
12Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
13Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
14Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
15Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
16Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
17Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:00:02
18Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
19Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
21Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
22Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
23Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
24Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
25Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:03
26Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
27Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
28Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:05
30Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
31Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:06
34Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
35Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:07
36Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
37Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
38Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
39Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:08
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:09
41Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
42Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:10
43Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:11
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
45Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:12
46Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:00:27
47Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:00:35
48Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:02:10
49Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:49
50Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
51Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13:42:51
2Skil - Shimano
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
4Van Vliet EBH Elshof
5Team NetApp
6Palmans - Cras0:00:02
7Rabobank0:00:03
8Xacobeo - Galicia
9ISD - Neri
10Cycling Team Jo Piels
11Verandas Willems0:00:04
12Landbouwkrediet
13Qin Cycling Team0:00:05
14Garmin-Transitions0:00:06
15Carmiooro - NGC0:00:08
16Andalucia - Cajasur

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions9:10:21
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:08
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:09
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:10
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:14
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
7Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
8Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:00:19
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras0:00:22
10Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:23
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:00:26
12Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions0:00:33
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:56
14Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:59
15Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:01:00
16Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:01
17Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:01:02
18Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
19Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:05
20Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:01:06
21Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia0:01:07
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
23Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
24Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
25Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:08
26José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
27Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
30Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:09
31Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
33Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
34Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
35Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
36Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:10
37Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
39Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
41Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:11
42Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
43Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
45Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
46David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
47Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
48Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:01:13
49Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
50Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
51Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:14
53Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
54Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
55Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:15
56Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:16
57Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
58Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
59Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:01:17
61Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
63Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
64Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:19
65Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
66Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
68Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
69Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:21
70Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:23
71James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:24
72Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:25
73Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:26
74Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:52
75Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:54
76Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:55
77Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:01:56
78Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
79Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
80Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
81Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:01:57
82Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:00
83Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
84Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
85Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
86Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
87Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:04
88Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:02:06
89Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:08
90Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
91Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:02:14
92Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:02:37
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:44
94Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:59
95Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:39
96Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:54
97Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia0:03:56
98Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:58
99Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:04:02
100Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:04:04
101Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:05
102Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:04:37
103Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:41
104Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:04:52
105Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:04:53
106Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia0:05:12
107Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:05:17
108Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:05:19
109Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:20
110Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
111Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras0:05:21
112Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:27
113Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:05:28
114Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:06:22
115Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:08:13
116Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:09:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras10pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions7
3Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
4Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team5
5Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof5
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank3
7Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
8Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions1
9Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions1
10Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions65pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank54
3Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano46
4Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank43
5Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC31
6Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano30
7Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank27
8Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions27
9Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions26
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems24
11Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras22
13Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank21
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
15Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team19
16Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
17Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank16
18Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof15
19Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank14
20Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet13
21Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia13
22Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions12
23Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri11
24Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
25Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
26Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank9
27Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof8
28Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp8
29Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team7
30Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano6
31Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras5
32Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels4
33Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems3
34Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
35Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank9:10:30
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:03
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:11
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras0:00:14
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:00:20
6Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia0:01:00
7Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:01:01
10Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
12Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:02
13Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:03
14Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
15Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:04
16Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:05
17Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:06
18Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:08
19Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:09
20Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:10
22Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:11
23Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
24Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
25Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
26Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:13
27Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:01:14
29Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:15
30Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
31Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:01:17
32Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
33Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:19
34Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:52
35Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:01:54
36Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
37Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:03
38Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team0:02:05
39Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:02:28
40Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:02
41Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:32
42Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:50
43Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:57
44Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:05:13
45Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:05:14
46Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:05:17
47Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:25
48Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:05:27
49Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:06:13
50Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:08:05
51Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:09:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Transitions27:31:57
2Rabobank0:00:32
3Skil - Shimano0:01:32
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
5Landbouwkrediet0:01:50
6Carmiooro - NGC0:01:55
7ISD - Neri0:02:06
8Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:02:27
9Xacobeo - Galicia0:02:33
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:39
11Verandas Willems
12Team NetApp
13Palmans - Cras0:02:41
14Cycling Team Jo Piels
15Qin Cycling Team0:02:43
16Andalucia - Cajasur0:04:25

