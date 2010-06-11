Van Emden smokes Delta Tour prologue
Rabobank dominates top 10
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:06
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:02
|3
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:03
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:04
|5
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:05
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:06
|10
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|11
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|12
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|14
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:08
|15
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:09
|18
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|19
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|20
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|21
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:10
|22
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|23
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|25
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|26
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|27
|José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|28
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|31
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:12
|32
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|33
|Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|35
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|36
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|37
|Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|38
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|39
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|40
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|41
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|45
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|48
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|50
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:14
|51
|Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|53
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|54
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|55
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|56
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|58
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|59
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
|60
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:15
|61
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|62
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|63
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|64
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|65
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:00:16
|66
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|67
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|68
|Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|69
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:17
|71
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|72
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|73
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|74
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|75
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|76
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|77
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|79
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|80
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|81
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|82
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|83
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|84
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|85
|Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|87
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:00:20
|89
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|91
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|93
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:21
|94
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
|97
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|98
|Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|99
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:22
|100
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|101
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|103
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|104
|Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|105
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|106
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|107
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|108
|Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:23
|109
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|110
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|111
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|112
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:25
|113
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:26
|114
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|115
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|116
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|117
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:27
|118
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|119
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|120
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:28
|121
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:29
|122
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:31
|123
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:32
|124
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:06
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:02
|3
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:03
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:04
|5
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:05
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:06
|10
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|11
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|12
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|14
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:08
|15
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:09
|18
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|19
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|20
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|21
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:10
|22
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|23
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|25
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|26
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|27
|José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|28
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|31
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:12
|32
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|33
|Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|35
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|36
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|37
|Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|38
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|39
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|40
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|41
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|45
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|48
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|50
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:14
|51
|Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|53
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|54
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|55
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|56
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|58
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|59
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
|60
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:15
|61
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|62
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|63
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|64
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|65
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:00:16
|66
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|67
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|68
|Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|69
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:17
|71
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|72
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|73
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|74
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|75
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|76
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|77
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|79
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|80
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|81
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|82
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|83
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|84
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|85
|Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|87
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:00:20
|89
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|91
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|93
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:21
|94
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
|97
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|98
|Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|99
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:22
|100
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|101
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|103
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|104
|Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|105
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|106
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|107
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|108
|Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:23
|109
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|110
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|111
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|112
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:25
|113
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:26
|114
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|115
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|116
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|117
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:27
|118
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|119
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|120
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:28
|121
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:29
|122
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:31
|123
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:32
|124
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:06
|2
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:05
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:06
|5
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:07
|6
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:08
|7
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:09
|9
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:10
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:11
|12
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|13
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:12
|14
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|15
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|16
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|17
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|18
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:00:13
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:14
|22
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|24
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|25
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:15
|26
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|27
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|28
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16
|29
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:17
|30
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|31
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:00:18
|32
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|33
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:19
|34
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|35
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20
|37
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|38
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|39
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|40
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|0:00:22
|41
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|43
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|44
|Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:23
|45
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|46
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|47
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:25
|48
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:26
|49
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|50
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|51
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|52
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:27
|53
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|54
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:28
|55
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|0:09:23
|2
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:09
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:16
|4
|Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:21
|5
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:25
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:28
|8
|Verandas Willems
|0:00:30
|9
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:31
|10
|Team NetApp
|0:00:33
|11
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|12
|Qin Cycling Team
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:34
|14
|Palmans - Cras
|0:00:38
|15
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:42
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
