Van Emden smokes Delta Tour prologue

Rabobank dominates top 10

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:03:06
2Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:02
3Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:00:03
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:04
5Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
6Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:05
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
8Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:06
10Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
11Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
12Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
13Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
14David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:00:08
15Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
16Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
17Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:09
18Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
19Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
20Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
21Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:10
22Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
23Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
25Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
26Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:11
27José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
28Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
30Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
31Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:12
32Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
33Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
34Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
35Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
36Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
37Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
38Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
39Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:13
40Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
41Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
42Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
43Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
44Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
45Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
46Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
48Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
49Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
50Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:14
51Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
52Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
53Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
54Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
55Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
56Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
58Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
59Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
60Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:15
61David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
62Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
63Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
64Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
65Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:00:16
66Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
67Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
68Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
69Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:17
71Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
72Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
73Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
74Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
75Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
76Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
77Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
78Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
79Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
80Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
81Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
82Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:19
83Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
84Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
85Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
86Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
87Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
88Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:00:20
89Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
91Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
92Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
93Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia0:00:21
94Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
95Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
97Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
98Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
99Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:22
100Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
101Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
102Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
103Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
104Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
105Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
106Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
107Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
108Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:23
109Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
110Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
111Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
112Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:25
113Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:26
114Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
115Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
116Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
117James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:27
118Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
119Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
120Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:28
121Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:29
122Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:31
123Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:32
124Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:00:35

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank25pts
2Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank23
3Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank21
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions19
5Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions17
6Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank15
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank14
8Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano13
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank12
10Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions11
11Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
12Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank9
13Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof8
14David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet7
15Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano6
16Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano5
17Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC4
18Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions3
19Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
20Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank0:09:23
2Garmin-Transitions0:00:09
3Skil - Shimano0:00:16
4Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:21
5Xacobeo - Galicia0:00:25
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
7Landbouwkrediet0:00:28
8Verandas Willems0:00:30
9Carmiooro - NGC0:00:31
10Team NetApp0:00:33
11Cycling Team Jo Piels
12Qin Cycling Team
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
14Palmans - Cras0:00:38
15ISD - Neri0:00:42
16Andalucia - Cajasur

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:03:06
2Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:05
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:06
5Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:00:07
6Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:08
7Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
8Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:09
9Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia0:00:10
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:11
12Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
13Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:12
14Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
15Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
16Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
17Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
18Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:00:13
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras0:00:14
22Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
24Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
25Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:15
26Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
27Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
28Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
29Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:17
30Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
31Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:00:18
32Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
33Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:19
34Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
35Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
37Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
38Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
39Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
40Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp0:00:22
41Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
43Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
44Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:23
45Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
46Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
47Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:25
48Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:26
49Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
50Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
51Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
52Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:00:27
53Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
54Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:28
55Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:00:35

