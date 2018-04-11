Wellens wins Brabantse Pijl
Colbrelli second, Benoot third
Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) capped off an excellent performance from his team to win De Brabantse Pijl-La Flèche Brabançonne on Wednesday.
Related Articles
The Belgian attacked with just over 7.5km to go and held off the remnants of the peloton to win alone and ahead of last year’s winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal).
As Wellens crossed the line he pointed one finger to the sky in memory of Michael Goolaerts, who tragically died at Sunday's Paris-Roubaix. A minute's silence was observed at the start of the race in Leuven, with all of Goolaets' teammates in attendance.
Lotto Soudal had been active throughout the second half of the race, and turned on the heat inside of the final 80 kilometres. First veteran rider Maxime Monfort laid down a rapid pace in order to bring back the early break, before Tosh Van der Sande linked up with Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig to create a dangerous move.
The pair remained out front until 12 kilometres remaining, with Jelle Vanendert picked up the baton for Lotto Soudal. The Belgian's acceleration helped forge the winning break, with Wellens attacking on a flat-stretch of road. Bahrain Merida tried to catch the Ruta del Sol winner but the 26-year-old's time trial skills flourished in their element as he quickly built up a 20-second lead.
The remaining riders from the break were caught on the final climb but Wellens remained clear and had plenty of time to compose himself before his muted, and respectful victory salute.
"There are four chances [in the Ardennes] and today was the first of the four, so I'm happy to win here. It's not the same level as the others, but it's a race in Belgium, it's very important for our team, and it's never easy to win, so I'm very happy," Wellens said at the finish.
"It was for Michael," he said with regard to his victory salute.
"I didn't want to celebrate, because everyone is thinking about him. I didn't know him personally, but it's very bad what happened."
Colbrelli crossed the line in second, narrowly edging out Benoot.
How it unfolded
Three days after Paris-Roubaix, the professional peloton gathered in Leuven for the 2018 edition of De Brabantse Pijl-La Flèche Brabançonne. The mood was sombre and still with the Veranda's Willems Crelan team leading the peloton in a minute of silence in memory of Michael Goolaerts, who had sadly died last weekend.
The Belgian team announced that they would race after consulting Goolaert's family. The jersey was present when the early break moved clear with Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems Crelan), joined by Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport), Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy), Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Elmar Reinders (Roompot), Antoine Warnier (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), and Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk).
The break enjoyed an advantage of over eight minutes before the bunch began to lead a chase, and with 80km remaining the gap had been reduced to just under three minutes.
Ahead of the peloton were three 23-kilometre laps with five climbs - Hagaard, Hertstraat, Holstheide, Ijskelderlaan, and Schavei – crammed into the parcours.
On the final climb of the first lap, Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) accelerated from the peloton, before catching and passing the early break. Several riders attempted to make the juncture but the leading pair established a 30-second lead and held the majority of that advantage until the final circuit.
On the final charge up the Holstheide, and with van der Sande and Haig back in the bunch, Monfort raised the pace. This laid the groundwork for Vanendert and a group to move clear.
Wellens, who had been in the bunch for most of the race, was in the group, and with 7.8km to go the Belgian accelerated. There was a moment of hesitation, and despite a late chase, Wellens had more than enough of a lead to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:42:48
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:09
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:12
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:14
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|14
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|16
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:19
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|22
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|23
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:23
|24
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|28
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|29
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|30
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:47
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:51
|35
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|36
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|37
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:55
|41
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:15
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:17
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:18
|44
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Club
|45
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|46
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|47
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|50
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|51
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|55
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:25
|57
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|59
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:37
|60
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:49
|61
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|62
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:02:01
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:05
|65
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:26
|66
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:35
|67
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:40
|68
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|73
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:17
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:28
|75
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:44
|76
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:22
|77
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:35
|78
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:06:26
|81
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|82
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:57
|83
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|84
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|86
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|87
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|88
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:18
|90
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|91
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|92
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:12
|94
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:17:15
|95
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:44
|96
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|97
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|99
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Hendrikus van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNS
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy