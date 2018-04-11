Image 1 of 45 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins De Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 The Veranda's Willems team car remembers Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Fans remember Michael Goolaerts at Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Eddie Dunbar (Aqua Blue Sport) narrowly avoided crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) leads an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) heads back out of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Bahrain-Merida tried to set up Sonny Colbrelli for a repeat win but fell short (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 A crash disrupted the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins De Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins De Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Lotto Soudal was active at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on his solo move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) makes the winning move in de Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Fans remembered Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 45 The Veranda's Willems-Crelan team mourns the loss of their teammate Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 The Veranda's Willems-Crelan team mourns the loss of their teammate Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 The Veranda's Willems-Crelan team mourns the loss of their teammate Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Wout Van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Stijn Devolder is comforted by Serge Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 It was a sad day for Veranda's Willems-Crelan, who chose to race Brabantse Pijl three days after the death of their teammate Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked to bridge to the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Stijn Devolder was there to help comfort his teammates Mathias De Witte and Elias Van Breussegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Dries de Bondt and Elmar Reinders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Robbert De Greef (Roompot) had a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 A black ribbon for Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 The Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Wout Van Aert was at the start to remember Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 The Veranda's Willems team gathered for a remembrance of Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems-Crelan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 Wout van Aert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 The Veranda's Willems team gathered for a remembrance of Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 The Veranda's Willems team gathered for a remembrance of Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 45 Eduard Grosu and Tyler Williams at the head of the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 45 Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 45 The Veranda's Willems team gathered for a remembrance of Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) in the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 The Veranda's Willems team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 Eduard Grosu leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 The Veranda's Willems team gathered for a remembrance of Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 DS Nick Nuyens comforts a rider mourning Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 45 Huub Duijn wears a black arm band remembering Michael Goolaerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Tim Wellens on top step of the Brabantse Pijl podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) capped off an excellent performance from his team to win De Brabantse Pijl-La Flèche Brabançonne on Wednesday.

The Belgian attacked with just over 7.5km to go and held off the remnants of the peloton to win alone and ahead of last year’s winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal).

As Wellens crossed the line he pointed one finger to the sky in memory of Michael Goolaerts, who tragically died at Sunday's Paris-Roubaix. A minute's silence was observed at the start of the race in Leuven, with all of Goolaets' teammates in attendance.

Lotto Soudal had been active throughout the second half of the race, and turned on the heat inside of the final 80 kilometres. First veteran rider Maxime Monfort laid down a rapid pace in order to bring back the early break, before Tosh Van der Sande linked up with Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig to create a dangerous move.

The pair remained out front until 12 kilometres remaining, with Jelle Vanendert picked up the baton for Lotto Soudal. The Belgian's acceleration helped forge the winning break, with Wellens attacking on a flat-stretch of road. Bahrain Merida tried to catch the Ruta del Sol winner but the 26-year-old's time trial skills flourished in their element as he quickly built up a 20-second lead.

The remaining riders from the break were caught on the final climb but Wellens remained clear and had plenty of time to compose himself before his muted, and respectful victory salute.

"There are four chances [in the Ardennes] and today was the first of the four, so I'm happy to win here. It's not the same level as the others, but it's a race in Belgium, it's very important for our team, and it's never easy to win, so I'm very happy," Wellens said at the finish.

"It was for Michael," he said with regard to his victory salute.

"I didn't want to celebrate, because everyone is thinking about him. I didn't know him personally, but it's very bad what happened."

Colbrelli crossed the line in second, narrowly edging out Benoot.

How it unfolded

Three days after Paris-Roubaix, the professional peloton gathered in Leuven for the 2018 edition of De Brabantse Pijl-La Flèche Brabançonne. The mood was sombre and still with the Veranda's Willems Crelan team leading the peloton in a minute of silence in memory of Michael Goolaerts, who had sadly died last weekend.

The Belgian team announced that they would race after consulting Goolaert's family. The jersey was present when the early break moved clear with Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems Crelan), joined by Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport), Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy), Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Elmar Reinders (Roompot), Antoine Warnier (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), and Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk).

The break enjoyed an advantage of over eight minutes before the bunch began to lead a chase, and with 80km remaining the gap had been reduced to just under three minutes.

Ahead of the peloton were three 23-kilometre laps with five climbs - Hagaard, Hertstraat, Holstheide, Ijskelderlaan, and Schavei – crammed into the parcours.

On the final climb of the first lap, Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) accelerated from the peloton, before catching and passing the early break. Several riders attempted to make the juncture but the leading pair established a 30-second lead and held the majority of that advantage until the final circuit.

On the final charge up the Holstheide, and with van der Sande and Haig back in the bunch, Monfort raised the pace. This laid the groundwork for Vanendert and a group to move clear.

Wellens, who had been in the bunch for most of the race, was in the group, and with 7.8km to go the Belgian accelerated. There was a moment of hesitation, and despite a late chase, Wellens had more than enough of a lead to take the win.

