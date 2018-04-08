Michael Goolaerts dies following cardiac arrest at Paris-Roubaix

Michael Goolaerts (Veranda's Willems Crelan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian pro cyclist Michael Goolaerts has died in hospital following a cardiac arrest during Paris-Roubaix. The rider was airlifted to hospital in Lille but died this evening surrounded by his loved ones. He was 23 years old.

"It is with great unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts. He passed away Sunday evening at 22:40 in Lille hospital in the presence of his family members and loves ones, who we keep in our thoughts. He died of cardiac arrest, all medical assistance was to no avail," his team, Verandas Willems-Crelan, posted online.

"For now there will be no further communication as we want to give his close ones time to deal with this terrible loss. We thank you in advance for respecting the privacy of his relatives."

Goolaerts crashed with 148km remaining of the 257km race. There were no images of the incident and it appeared that the Belgian came down by himself.





Everyone at Cyclingnews would like to extend their deepest condolences to Goolaerts' family, friends and teammates.