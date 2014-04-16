Gilbert wins De Brabantse Pijl
Sprint finish decides race
Philippe Gilbert and his BMC team showed that they are on form and ready for the Ardennes Classics with a impressive victory at the De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne on Wednesday.
Gilbert missed a key attack and spent vital energy making a futile lone chase. However, he had something left for the high-speed finale. He was well placed after the attacks on the climb to the finishing straight and then managed to beat Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in a close sprint. Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) was third ahead of Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) and Björn Leukemans (Wanty - Groupe Gobert).
Gilbert led out the sprint, blocking the best line down the barriers. When Matthews came off his wheel, he cleverly moved across the road just enough to hold off the Australian and win with a bike throw.
"Matthews was the fastest, but I played it well because he had to close the gap to (Björn) Leukemans and (Wout) Poels in the descent and that cost him power," Gilbert said. "I also saw he was closed in in the last corner, but I waited, because I knew from the last times (up the climb), I didn't want to make the same mistake. It was perfect."
It was Gilbert's first race in Belgium this year and his first win of the season. He smiled as he headed back to the podium area and thanked his teammates who had ridden so hard to put him back in the race after a dangerous attack slipped away in the final hour of the race.
Matthews is on form and showing he is far more than just a sprinter in recent weeks, with victory at the Vuelta Ciclista a La Rioja and a stage win at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. He has been assured the sprinter's role at the rapidly approaching Giro d'Italia and seems ready to show his huge potential.
"I had Simon Gerrans in the break, which took the pressure off. Then I had Daryl Impey to take me around the course and put me in good position. I had a good sprint to the finish, but Gilbert was just quicker today," he said sportingly, unconcerned that Gilbert moved him across the road.
"The sprint sort of worked out. My plan was to lay off and then come off the wheels at 50 metres to go. But I didn't quite have the legs to finish it off. It was a clean sprint, he clearly beat me."
Tony Gallopin came back from a late puncture to take third, the best of the rest, behind Gilbert and Matthews.
"I had a puncture with 25km to go, the worst moment. It was very hard to get back on and I made it with six or seven kilometres to go. That's the best I could have done," he said on television after the race.
"I had a break after the Tour of Flanders and this was a good race for me. I'm ready for the Classics. I want to do the best I can in the Ardennes, maybe even a podium, we'll see. Today's result confirms the form is there."
How it happened
The De Brabantse Pijl race traditionally marks the start of the Ardennes races, with the cotes of central Belgium, south of Brussels, replacing the cobbled climbs of Flanders.
The race start in the shadows of the spectacular central square of Leuven and ends with three circuits of a hilly 23.4km loop. Each one includes the Hagaard, Hertstraat, Holstheide, Ijsklerdaam climbs, with and the final Schavei - 720m long with a maximum gradient of 11 percent.
An early break shaped much of the race, with Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar), Mattia Pozzo and Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli), Matthias Brändle (IAM), Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) spending much of the day out front.
They opened a maximum lead of 6:50, but the Lotto Belisol and Garmin-Sharp teams led the chase and the gap was down to just over a minute with two laps to go.
The climbs sparked constant attacks, with Kevin Reza (Europcar) very aggressive. He was joined by Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and several others with 25km to go, seemingly launching the attack that would go onto fight for victory. However Gilbert had missed the move and BMC had other ideas. The six break riders worked well together as the climbs and kilometres ticked down, but BMC was even stronger and then Gilbert tried to jump across the 15-second gap alone.
He didn't make it and was caught by an equally aggressive peloton, but that put the break within range and the whole race came back together with 10km to go.
Several riders tried further attacks but BMC, Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Shimano were now riding as units and hoping for a sprint finish.
Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) tried to split the peloton on the final climb but he was kept in check.
A group of 20 or so riders took the final climb and the final corner together into the finishing straight. Gilbert was the only former winner in the race and clearly knew the finish well. He lead out along the left side of the road, forcing Matthews to go around him as he tried a late surge. However, Gilbert timed his own sprint perfectly and hung on to win by less than a wheel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:54:26
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|13
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:10
|21
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|22
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:12
|28
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:16
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|32
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|36
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|39
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|40
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|41
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:28
|43
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:33
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:34
|45
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:39
|46
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|47
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|48
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:50
|49
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:16
|50
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:57
|51
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|52
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|55
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|57
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:43
|60
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:30
|61
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|62
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|65
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|71
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|72
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|73
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|74
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:28
|76
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:19
|77
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|79
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|81
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|88
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|89
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:33
|91
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|93
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|94
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|95
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|97
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:38
|98
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DSQ
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNS
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
