Trending

Gilbert wins De Brabantse Pijl

Sprint finish decides race

Image 1 of 73

Phillipe Gilbert (BMC) all smiles after claiming his first win of 2014

Phillipe Gilbert (BMC) all smiles after claiming his first win of 2014
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 73

Nick Nuyens signing autographs for the fans

Nick Nuyens signing autographs for the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 73

The rear view of the finish line sprint

The rear view of the finish line sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 73

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) proves he still has winning ways with a victory in Brabantse Pijl

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) proves he still has winning ways with a victory in Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 73

Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharm-Quick Step) and Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp) enjoying a chat

Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharm-Quick Step) and Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp) enjoying a chat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 73

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 73

A smiling Philippe Gilbert pre-race

A smiling Philippe Gilbert pre-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 73

Team BMC presented to the crowd

Team BMC presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 73

Simon Gerrans pre-race

Simon Gerrans pre-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 73

The peloton enjoying racing under blue skies

The peloton enjoying racing under blue skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 73

The peloton strung out

The peloton strung out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 73

There is no mistaking who this ankle belongs to, Gilbert's rainbow bands are forever etched onto his skin

There is no mistaking who this ankle belongs to, Gilbert's rainbow bands are forever etched onto his skin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 73

Team Novo Nordisk Sports director Massimo Podenzana

Team Novo Nordisk Sports director Massimo Podenzana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 73

Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharm-Quick Step) with teammate Pieter Serry

Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharm-Quick Step) with teammate Pieter Serry
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 73

Gilbert drops back to the teammate

Gilbert drops back to the teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 73

Jurgen van den Broeck

Jurgen van den Broeck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 73

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in his updates national kit

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in his updates national kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 73

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 73

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) looking comfortable

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) looking comfortable
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 73

Phillipe Gilbert getting ready for the trophy presentation

Phillipe Gilbert getting ready for the trophy presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 73

Björn Leukemans (Wanty)

Björn Leukemans (Wanty)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 73

GIlbert talking tactics with his ds

GIlbert talking tactics with his ds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 73

Stephen Cummings (BMC Racing Team)

Stephen Cummings (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 73

Linus Gerderman (MTN-Qhubeka)

Linus Gerderman (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 73

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) playing the domestigue role today

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) playing the domestigue role today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 73

Simon Gerrans leading his Orica-GreenEdge teamamtes

Simon Gerrans leading his Orica-GreenEdge teamamtes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 73

The peloton races through small Belgian towns during De Brabantse Pijl

The peloton races through small Belgian towns during De Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 73

Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling) tries to take a flyer

Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling) tries to take a flyer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 73

Champagne time for the winner

Champagne time for the winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 73

Another trophy for the Gilbert cabinet

Another trophy for the Gilbert cabinet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 73

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) makes his move during De Brabantse Pijl

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) makes his move during De Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 73

Podium kisses for race winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Podium kisses for race winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tries to bridge across to the breakaway

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tries to bridge across to the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 73

A series of attacks puts the peloton into single file

A series of attacks puts the peloton into single file
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 73

Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans leads a late-race breakaway

Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans leads a late-race breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 73

Nick Nuyens (Garmin Sharp)

Nick Nuyens (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 73

The sprinters line up for the win

The sprinters line up for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 73

Gilbert and Matthews go head-to-head

Gilbert and Matthews go head-to-head
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 73

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) driving the pace

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) driving the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 73

Second place getter Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Second place getter Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 73

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 73

Team BMC presented to the crowd

Team BMC presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 73

The sprint for the win in Brabantse Pijl opens up...

The sprint for the win in Brabantse Pijl opens up...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 73

BMC teammates help bring Gilbert to victory at De Brabantse Pijl

BMC teammates help bring Gilbert to victory at De Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) prepares for a winning sprint at De Brabantse Pijl

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) prepares for a winning sprint at De Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 73

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 73

The Brabantse Pijl podium

The Brabantse Pijl podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 73

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) pushes the pace

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 73

Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk) leads the break

Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates his first win of 2014

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates his first win of 2014
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 73

The lunge for the line and the sprint goes to Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

The lunge for the line and the sprint goes to Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 73

Philippe Gilbert wins Brabantse Pijl for the second time in his career

Philippe Gilbert wins Brabantse Pijl for the second time in his career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 73

Gilbert has a clear shot at the line ahead of Matthews

Gilbert has a clear shot at the line ahead of Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 73

Gilbert dives for the line, forcing Matthews to swerve to the right

Gilbert dives for the line, forcing Matthews to swerve to the right
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 73

Cofidis teammates stick together at De Brabantse Pijl

Cofidis teammates stick together at De Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 73

Jonny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)

Jonny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 73

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line in second place after a bunch sprint

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line in second place after a bunch sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 73

Yellow Fluo's Mattia Pozzo

Yellow Fluo's Mattia Pozzo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates his win at De Brabantse Pijl

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates his win at De Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 73

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) sits in the bunch at De Brabantse Pijl

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) sits in the bunch at De Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 73

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) takes third place on the day

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) takes third place on the day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 73

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 73

Garmin-Sharp sets the pace at De Brabantse Pijl

Garmin-Sharp sets the pace at De Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the 2014 Brabantse Pijl

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the 2014 Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 73

The Brabantse Pijl podium: Michael Matthews (Orica), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto)

The Brabantse Pijl podium: Michael Matthews (Orica), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 73

Michael Matthews narrowly misses out on the win behind Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Michael Matthews narrowly misses out on the win behind Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets the win in Brabantse Pijl over Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets the win in Brabantse Pijl over Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 73

Phil Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Phil Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins group sprint at De Brabantse Pijl

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins group sprint at De Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) salutes to victory at De Brabantse Phijl

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) salutes to victory at De Brabantse Phijl
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 73

The Brabantse Pijl podium: Michael Matthews, Philippe Gilbert and Tony Gallopin

The Brabantse Pijl podium: Michael Matthews, Philippe Gilbert and Tony Gallopin
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Philippe Gilbert and his BMC team showed that they are on form and ready for the Ardennes Classics with a impressive victory at the De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne on Wednesday.

Gilbert missed a key attack and spent vital energy making a futile lone chase. However, he had something left for the high-speed finale. He was well placed after the attacks on the climb to the finishing straight and then managed to beat Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in a close sprint. Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) was third ahead of Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) and Björn Leukemans (Wanty - Groupe Gobert).

Gilbert led out the sprint, blocking the best line down the barriers. When Matthews came off his wheel, he cleverly moved across the road just enough to hold off the Australian and win with a bike throw.

"Matthews was the fastest, but I played it well because he had to close the gap to (Björn) Leukemans and (Wout) Poels in the descent and that cost him power," Gilbert said. "I also saw he was closed in in the last corner, but I waited, because I knew from the last times (up the climb), I didn't want to make the same mistake. It was perfect."

It was Gilbert's first race in Belgium this year and his first win of the season. He smiled as he headed back to the podium area and thanked his teammates who had ridden so hard to put him back in the race after a dangerous attack slipped away in the final hour of the race.

Matthews is on form and showing he is far more than just a sprinter in recent weeks, with victory at the Vuelta Ciclista a La Rioja and a stage win at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. He has been assured the sprinter's role at the rapidly approaching Giro d'Italia and seems ready to show his huge potential.

"I had Simon Gerrans in the break, which took the pressure off. Then I had Daryl Impey to take me around the course and put me in good position. I had a good sprint to the finish, but Gilbert was just quicker today," he said sportingly, unconcerned that Gilbert moved him across the road.

"The sprint sort of worked out. My plan was to lay off and then come off the wheels at 50 metres to go. But I didn't quite have the legs to finish it off. It was a clean sprint, he clearly beat me."

Tony Gallopin came back from a late puncture to take third, the best of the rest, behind Gilbert and Matthews.

"I had a puncture with 25km to go, the worst moment. It was very hard to get back on and I made it with six or seven kilometres to go. That's the best I could have done," he said on television after the race.

"I had a break after the Tour of Flanders and this was a good race for me. I'm ready for the Classics. I want to do the best I can in the Ardennes, maybe even a podium, we'll see. Today's result confirms the form is there."

How it happened

The De Brabantse Pijl race traditionally marks the start of the Ardennes races, with the cotes of central Belgium, south of Brussels, replacing the cobbled climbs of Flanders.

The race start in the shadows of the spectacular central square of Leuven and ends with three circuits of a hilly 23.4km loop. Each one includes the Hagaard, Hertstraat, Holstheide, Ijsklerdaam climbs, with and the final Schavei - 720m long with a maximum gradient of 11 percent.

An early break shaped much of the race, with Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar), Mattia Pozzo and Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli), Matthias Brändle (IAM), Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) spending much of the day out front.

They opened a maximum lead of 6:50, but the Lotto Belisol and Garmin-Sharp teams led the chase and the gap was down to just over a minute with two laps to go.

The climbs sparked constant attacks, with Kevin Reza (Europcar) very aggressive. He was joined by Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and several others with 25km to go, seemingly launching the attack that would go onto fight for victory. However Gilbert had missed the move and BMC had other ideas. The six break riders worked well together as the climbs and kilometres ticked down, but BMC was even stronger and then Gilbert tried to jump across the 15-second gap alone.

He didn't make it and was caught by an equally aggressive peloton, but that put the break within range and the whole race came back together with 10km to go.

Several riders tried further attacks but BMC, Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Shimano were now riding as units and hoping for a sprint finish.

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) tried to split the peloton on the final climb but he was kept in check.

A group of 20 or so riders took the final climb and the final corner together into the finishing straight. Gilbert was the only former winner in the race and clearly knew the finish well. He lead out along the left side of the road, forcing Matthews to go around him as he tried a late surge. However, Gilbert timed his own sprint perfectly and hung on to win by less than a wheel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:54:26
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
5Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
13Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
15Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
19Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:10
21Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
22Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
24Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
27Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:12
28Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
32Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
34Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
36Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
38Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:25
39Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
40Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
41Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:28
43Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:33
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:00:34
45Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:39
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
47Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
48Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
49Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:16
50Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:57
51Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
52Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
54Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
55Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
57Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:43
60Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:30
61Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
62Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
66Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
68Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
71Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
72Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
73Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
74Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
75Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:28
76Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:19
77Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
79Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
81Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
83Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
85Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
86Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
88Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
89Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
90Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:33
91Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
93Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
94Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
95Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
97Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:38
98Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
99Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
101Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
102Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DSQRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNSMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFBenjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFAdam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
DNFSimon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFSea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
DNFMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFJasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFFabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
DNFDuber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
DNFEdward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFFerekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFLuigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFMattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFIvan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFJonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFThomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFArthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFKen Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

 

Latest on Cyclingnews