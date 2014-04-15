Brabantse Pijl past winners
Champions 1961 - 2013
|2013
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2012
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|2009
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2008
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
|2007
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2006
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|2005
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|2004
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|2002
|Fabian De Waele (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
|2001
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|2000
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|1998
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Gianluca Pianegonda (Ita)
|1996
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1995
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1994
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1993
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1992
|Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1991
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1988
|Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1987
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1986
|Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
|1985
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1984
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1983
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1982
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1981
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1980
|Michel Pollentier (Bel)
|1979
|Daniel Willems (Bel)
|1978
|Marcel Laurens (Bel)
|1977
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1975
|Willem Peters (Bel)
|1974
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1973
|Johan De Muynck (Bel)
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1971
|Joseph Spruyt (Bel)
|1970
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1969
|Willy In'T'Ven (Bel)
|1968
|Victor Van Schil (Bel)
|1967
|Roger Rosiers (Bel)
|1966
|Jan Janssen (Ned)
|1965
|Willy Bocklant (Bel)
|1964
|Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita)
|1963
|Joseph Wouters (Bel)
|1962
|Marcel Janssens (Bel)
|1961
|Pino Cerami (Bel)
