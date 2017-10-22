Trending

Williams wins DCCX Day 2

Kemmerer second, Maximenko third

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carla Williams (USA)0:45:57
2Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:00:42
3Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:01:06
4Allison Arensman (USA)0:01:23
5Jennifer Malik (USA)0:01:29
6Lily Williams (USA)0:01:40
7Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:01:47
8Rachel Rubino (USA)0:01:54
9Rebecca Gross (USA)0:02:01
10Alexandra Burton (USA)0:02:11
11Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:02:34
12Julie Hunter (USA)0:02:46
13Julie Kuliecza (USA)0:03:03
14Avanell Scales (USA)0:03:16
15Elisabeth Sheldon (USA)0:03:19
16Erica Zaveta (USA)0:03:45
17Kathryn Cumming (USA)0:03:53
18Victoria Barclay (GBr)0:04:04
19Nicole Dorinzi (USA)0:04:12
20Gabriella Sterne (USA)0:04:13
21Philicia Marion (USA)0:04:38
22Chelsea Weidinger (USA)0:05:08
23Taryn Mudge (USA)0:05:31
24Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)0:06:11
25Karen Talleymead (USA)0:06:12
26Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)0:06:44
27Alex Carlson (USA)0:07:12
-1LAPLindsey Crifasi (USA)
-1LAPBarb Blakley (USA)
-1LAPShane Ferro (USA)
-1LAPTess Cunningham (USA)
-3LAPHannah Bauer (USA)
-3LAPLisa Jancy (USA)

