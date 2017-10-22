Williams wins DCCX Day 2
Kemmerer second, Maximenko third
Elite Women Day 2: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carla Williams (USA)
|0:45:57
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:00:42
|3
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:01:06
|4
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:01:23
|5
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:01:29
|6
|Lily Williams (USA)
|0:01:40
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:01:47
|8
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:01:54
|9
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:02:01
|10
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|0:02:11
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:02:34
|12
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|0:02:46
|13
|Julie Kuliecza (USA)
|0:03:03
|14
|Avanell Scales (USA)
|0:03:16
|15
|Elisabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:03:19
|16
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:03:45
|17
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:03:53
|18
|Victoria Barclay (GBr)
|0:04:04
|19
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA)
|0:04:12
|20
|Gabriella Sterne (USA)
|0:04:13
|21
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:04:38
|22
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA)
|0:05:08
|23
|Taryn Mudge (USA)
|0:05:31
|24
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|0:06:11
|25
|Karen Talleymead (USA)
|0:06:12
|26
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)
|0:06:44
|27
|Alex Carlson (USA)
|0:07:12
|-1LAP
|Lindsey Crifasi (USA)
|-1LAP
|Barb Blakley (USA)
|-1LAP
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|-1LAP
|Tess Cunningham (USA)
|-3LAP
|Hannah Bauer (USA)
|-3LAP
|Lisa Jancy (USA)
