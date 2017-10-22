Werner sweeps DCCX
Clark second, Cowie third
Elite Men Day 2: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|1:01:09
|2
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:00:16
|3
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:00:17
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:01:12
|5
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:01:42
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:01:48
|7
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:02:12
|8
|Byron Rice (USA)
|9
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:02:41
|10
|Jordan Snyder (USA)
|0:03:03
|11
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:03:05
|12
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)
|0:04:01
|13
|Christopher Rabadi (USA)
|14
|Jordan Villella (USA)
|0:04:14
|15
|Lucas Livermon (USA)
|0:04:31
|16
|Thomas Borner (USA)
|0:04:44
|17
|Jared Nieters (USA)
|0:05:19
|18
|Trevor Raab (USA)
|0:05:26
|19
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)
|0:05:27
|20
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)
|0:05:55
|21
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:06:09
|-1LAP
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|-1LAP
|George Schulz (USA)
|-1LAP
|Scott Myers (USA)
|-1LAP
|Molly Cameron (USA)
|-2LAP
|Andrew Loaiza (USA)
|-2LAP
|Samuel Kieffer (USA)
|-3LAP
|Andrew Bailey (USA)
|-6Lap
|Jesse Stauffer (USA)
|DNF
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|DNF
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|DNF
|Matthew Clements (USA)
|DNS
|Colin Eustis (USA)
|DNS
|Matthew Tyler (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy