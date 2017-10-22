Trending

Werner sweeps DCCX

Clark second, Cowie third

Kerry Werner (Kona) racing solidly in fourth position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA)1:01:09
2Anthony Clark (USA)0:00:16
3Tristan Cowie (USA)0:00:17
4Travis Livermon (USA)0:01:12
5Bjorn Selander (USA)0:01:42
6Justin Lindine (USA)0:01:48
7Merwin Davis (USA)0:02:12
8Byron Rice (USA)
9Patrick Collins (USA)0:02:41
10Jordan Snyder (USA)0:03:03
11Tyler Cloutier (USA)0:03:05
12Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)0:04:01
13Christopher Rabadi (USA)
14Jordan Villella (USA)0:04:14
15Lucas Livermon (USA)0:04:31
16Thomas Borner (USA)0:04:44
17Jared Nieters (USA)0:05:19
18Trevor Raab (USA)0:05:26
19Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)0:05:27
20Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)0:05:55
21Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:06:09
-1LAPAndrew Giniat (USA)
-1LAPGeorge Schulz (USA)
-1LAPScott Myers (USA)
-1LAPMolly Cameron (USA)
-2LAPAndrew Loaiza (USA)
-2LAPSamuel Kieffer (USA)
-3LAPAndrew Bailey (USA)
-6LapJesse Stauffer (USA)
DNFAlex Ryan (USA)
DNFJules Goguely (USA)
DNFMatthew Clements (USA)
DNSColin Eustis (USA)
DNSMatthew Tyler (USA)

