Trending

Kemmerer takes DCCX opener

Malik second, followed by Arensman

Fearless Femme Racing's Arley Kemmerer found herself behind the chase group all day.

Fearless Femme Racing's Arley Kemmerer found herself behind the chase group all day.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:40:44
2Jennifer Malik (USA)0:00:05
3Allison Arensman (USA)0:00:25
4Lily Williams (USA)0:00:31
5Carla Williams (USA)
6Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:00:57
7Rebecca Gross (USA)0:01:06
8Rachel Rubino (USA)0:01:13
9Alexandra Burton (USA)0:01:31
10Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:01:50
11Avanell Scales (USA)0:02:05
12Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:02:28
13Julie Kuliecza (USA)0:02:46
14Nicole Dorinzi (USA)0:02:49
15Elisabeth Sheldon (USA)0:02:50
16Gabriella Sterne (USA)
17Victoria Barclay (GBr)0:03:00
18Erica Zaveta (USA)0:03:40
19Philicia Marion (USA)0:03:56
20Chelsea Weidinger (USA)0:04:12
21Taryn Mudge (USA)0:04:23
22Tess Cunningham (USA)0:04:31
23Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)0:04:34
24Karen Talleymead (USA)0:04:47
25Barb Blakley (USA)0:04:50
26Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)
27Lindsey Crifasi (USA)0:05:04
28Alex Carlson (USA)0:05:11
29Julie Hunter (USA)0:05:24
30Shane Ferro (USA)0:07:27
LapHannah Bauer (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews