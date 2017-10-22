Kemmerer takes DCCX opener
Malik second, followed by Arensman
Elite Women Day 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:40:44
|2
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:00:05
|3
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:00:25
|4
|Lily Williams (USA)
|0:00:31
|5
|Carla Williams (USA)
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:00:57
|7
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:01:06
|8
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:01:13
|9
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|0:01:31
|10
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:01:50
|11
|Avanell Scales (USA)
|0:02:05
|12
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:02:28
|13
|Julie Kuliecza (USA)
|0:02:46
|14
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA)
|0:02:49
|15
|Elisabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:02:50
|16
|Gabriella Sterne (USA)
|17
|Victoria Barclay (GBr)
|0:03:00
|18
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:03:40
|19
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:03:56
|20
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA)
|0:04:12
|21
|Taryn Mudge (USA)
|0:04:23
|22
|Tess Cunningham (USA)
|0:04:31
|23
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|0:04:34
|24
|Karen Talleymead (USA)
|0:04:47
|25
|Barb Blakley (USA)
|0:04:50
|26
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)
|27
|Lindsey Crifasi (USA)
|0:05:04
|28
|Alex Carlson (USA)
|0:05:11
|29
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|0:05:24
|30
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|0:07:27
|Lap
|Hannah Bauer (USA)
