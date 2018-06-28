Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo Bigla) wins Danish time trial title (Image credit: Cervelo Bigla)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo Bigla) won the Danish time trial title for the third year in a row, covering the 24.2-kilometre course in 31:49. She beat Pernille Mathiesen (Sunweb) by 28 seconds and Annika Langvad by an additional two seconds.

"This is a dream. The competition today was the strongest ever at a Danish championship. To beat the riders on the podium on a flat course is so crazy. They are incredible talents, world champions. I am so emotional. This is unbelievable," Uttrup Ludwig said in a team press release.

Uttrup Ludwig explained how her race unfolded on a course that didn't feature any climbing in a team press release."The strategy was very clear. In the beginning, we had crosswinds, then a tailwind and the last 7-9km was a full headwind and we knew that's where we could make the difference," she said.

"We were a little conservative in the beginning and that's what made the difference. I'm so grateful to have the whole team here to support us. The whole team drove from Switzerland and this is amazing to repay them for it. I had Thomas [Campana] in the car directing me and he is the best in the world at this. I'm so grateful."

