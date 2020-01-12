Trending

Emil Hekele takes Czech cyclo-cross title

Kopecký is second, Boros is third

Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Hekele (Cze) 1:02:31
2Tomas Kopecký (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:35
3Michael Boros (Cze) 0:00:51
4Josef Jelínek (Cze) 0:01:42
5Jakub Ťoupalík (Cze) 0:01:54
6Lubomír Petruš (Cze) 0:02:01
7Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) 0:02:08
8Daniel Mayer (Cze) 0:02:16
9Jakub Říman (Cze) 0:02:42
10Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) 0:03:55
11Tomáš Ježek (Cze) 0:04:03
12Karel Camrda (Cze) 0:04:44
13Josef Kunášek (Cze) 0:04:49
14Robert Hula (Cze) 0:05:18
15Jakub Kučera (Cze) 0:06:12
16Šimon Vaníček Cze) 0:06:23
17Jan Rajchart (Cze) 0:06:41
18Jaromír Skála (Cze) 0:07:14
19Matěj Pechout (Cze)
20Tomáš Bakus (Cze)
21Lukáš Smola (Cze)
22Michal Benda (Cze)
23Jiří Štěpaník (Cze)
24Michael Kubín (Cze)
25Jan Svoboda (Cze)
26Filip Pospíšil (Cze)
27Václav Svatoš (Cze)
28Radim Šťastný (Cze)
29Roman Strnad (Cze)

