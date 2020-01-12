Emil Hekele takes Czech cyclo-cross title
Kopecký is second, Boros is third
Elite men: Jicin - Jicin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emil Hekele (Cze)
|1:02:31
|2
|Tomas Kopecký (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:00:35
|3
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|0:00:51
|4
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:01:42
|5
|Jakub Ťoupalík (Cze)
|0:01:54
|6
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze)
|0:02:01
|7
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze)
|0:02:08
|8
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|0:02:16
|9
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:02:42
|10
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|0:03:55
|11
|Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
|0:04:03
|12
|Karel Camrda (Cze)
|0:04:44
|13
|Josef Kunášek (Cze)
|0:04:49
|14
|Robert Hula (Cze)
|0:05:18
|15
|Jakub Kučera (Cze)
|0:06:12
|16
|Šimon Vaníček Cze)
|0:06:23
|17
|Jan Rajchart (Cze)
|0:06:41
|18
|Jaromír Skála (Cze)
|0:07:14
|19
|Matěj Pechout (Cze)
|20
|Tomáš Bakus (Cze)
|21
|Lukáš Smola (Cze)
|22
|Michal Benda (Cze)
|23
|Jiří Štěpaník (Cze)
|24
|Michael Kubín (Cze)
|25
|Jan Svoboda (Cze)
|26
|Filip Pospíšil (Cze)
|27
|Václav Svatoš (Cze)
|28
|Radim Šťastný (Cze)
|29
|Roman Strnad (Cze)
