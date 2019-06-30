Peter Sagan returns to standard jersey as brother Juraj takes Slovakian title
Title has been in the family for nine straight years
Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the Slovakian road race title for the third time in his career on Sunday, winning from the breakaway as his brother and teammate Peter Sagan remained in the peloton.
The pair have shared the title between them for the past nine years. Peter won five straight between 2011 and 2015 and won his sixth last year after Juraj triumphed in 2016 and 2017.
Juraj soloed home 1:31 ahead of the next group on the road, containing his brother. Their Bora teammate Erik Baska claimed second place, with the final podium spot going to Patrik Tybor.
The result means that we'll see the unusual sight of Peter Sagan in a standard team-issue jersey. Having spent three seasons in the rainbow jersey following his World Championships titles in 2015, 2016, and 2017, he hasn't worn standard team kit in a road race since June 2011, with the exception of the Slovakian nationals in the years he wasn't world champion.
It could, of course, be a short, stint, with Sagan among the favourites for the 2019 Worlds in Yorkshire in September.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:08:33
|2
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:31
|3
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:01:32
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:33
|5
|Adrian Babic (Svk)
|0:01:35
|6
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:01:46
|7
|Marek Čanecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:04:10
|8
|Juraj Lajcha (Svk)
|9
|Róbert Málik (Svk)
|0:04:11
|10
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:07:15
|11
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:07:19
|12
|ŠTefan Nôta (Svk)
|0:07:20
|13
|Jan Halik (Svk)
|14
|Adam Peciar (Svk)
|OTL
|Stanislav Béreš (Svk)
|OTL
|Ondrej Mačaj (Svk)
|OTL
|Miroslav Lacuš (Svk)
|OTL
|Tomáš Nagy (Svk)
|OTL
|Martin Wachs (Svk)
|OTL
|Roman Mužila (Svk)
|OTL
|Matúš Goga (Svk)
|OTL
|Viktor Feťko (Svk)
|OTL
|Tomáš Cepka (Svk)
|OTL
|Ernest Szigl (Svk)
|OTL
|Stanislav Stupár (Svk)
|OTL
|Lukáš Jusko (Svk)
|OTL
|Martin Šmykal (Svk)
|OTL
|Kristian Kopecký (Svk)
|OTL
|Filip Džugan (Svk)
|OTL
|Ladislav Dubos (Svk)
|OTL
|Martin Duben (Svk)
|DSQ
|Juraj Karas (Svk)
|DNF
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|DNF
|Lubos Malovec (Svk)
|DNF
|Peter Tichý (Svk)
|DNF
|Johann Schwabik (Svk)
|DNF
|Matúš Mačák (Svk)
|DNF
|Ondrej Kubala (Svk)
|DNF
|Ľuboš Steiger (Svk)
|DNF
|Patrik Lučanský (Svk)
|DNS
|Martin Kostelničák (Svk)
