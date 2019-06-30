Peter Sagan and Juraj Sagan at the Tour of California in May. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the Slovakian road race title for the third time in his career on Sunday, winning from the breakaway as his brother and teammate Peter Sagan remained in the peloton.

The pair have shared the title between them for the past nine years. Peter won five straight between 2011 and 2015 and won his sixth last year after Juraj triumphed in 2016 and 2017.

Juraj soloed home 1:31 ahead of the next group on the road, containing his brother. Their Bora teammate Erik Baska claimed second place, with the final podium spot going to Patrik Tybor.

The result means that we'll see the unusual sight of Peter Sagan in a standard team-issue jersey. Having spent three seasons in the rainbow jersey following his World Championships titles in 2015, 2016, and 2017, he hasn't worn standard team kit in a road race since June 2011, with the exception of the Slovakian nationals in the years he wasn't world champion.

It could, of course, be a short, stint, with Sagan among the favourites for the 2019 Worlds in Yorkshire in September.

