A touch of sportsmanship – Why Tadej Pogačar covered his rainbow jersey before a training ride

By published

World Champion seen hiding the rainbow stripes under black jersey before pre-Dauphiné training camp ride

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 27 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as race winner during the 111st Liege Bastogne Liege 2025 a 252km one day race from Liege to Liege UCIWT on April 27 2025 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar in his rainbow jersey while on the podium following his win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

As reigning World Champion following his unstoppable 101km ride to glory in Zürich last September, Tadej Pogačar has every right to wear the rainbow jersey whether he's racing in the WorldTour, training at a team camp, or pootling around home roads in Monaco.

However, ahead of a UAE Team Emirates-XRG training ride at Pico Veleta on Tuesday, the Slovenian was spotted covering up his rainbow jersey with an all-black team-issue Pissei jersey.

