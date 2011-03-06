Langvad wins again in Cyprus; Moorlag surprises in men's race
Klemencic, Markt secures overall
The Cyprus Sunshine Cup 2011 ended in Amathous with an expected win by favorite Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) and with a surprising victory by Henk Jaap Moorlag (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team). Langvad claimed her second victory ahead of Lene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team) and Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike). Moorlag was faster around the course than Irjan Luttenberg (MPL Specialized MTB Team) and Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic). Overall Sunshine Cup leaders Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) and Markt were in no danger of losing their orange jerseys.
The women's race provided the same outcome as the first round two weeks ago. Langvad immediately took the lead and rode solo until the end of the race at the ruins of Amathous. She enjoyed warm, sunny conditions and had no problems en route to victory, which she took by one minute.
"I was a little bit tired this morning, like I had a cold," said Langvad. "So I was nervous about how it would go. But at least I was able to show again my current form. I'm very pleased about that."
She added that she would have liked to have had a full suspension bike on the more technical course.
Byberg showed up riding stronger than the previous week - as did Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike). For half the race, Spitz stayed close to Byberg, but the Norwegian created a gap that Spitz couldn't close.
"It was my best day for a long time. I was able to find a good rhythm and to push hard," said runner-up Byberg. "When I saw that Sabine had to let me go, I was riding on my own. I'm really happy that I was feeling so good after last weekend. My shape is coming. It was a good decision to come to Cyprus again. I had two good weeks and this course is good for training."
For a long time, Spitz battled with Klemencic for the final podium spot and during the final lap, she secured the second spot.
"It was a nice race, and I'm satisfied with the result. It was the second time I was on my mountain bike this year, and I saw that I need some more training on my technical skills. But with my physical condition, I'm okay," said Klemencic. "I think I'm on a better level than normally in this part of the year. I cannot compare to my competitors but only to the memories I have in my mind."
Klemencic was able to keep the fourth position despite a charge by Lisa Brandau (Central Haibike) and so secured her first Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall win. Second place went to Anne Terpstra (MPL Specialized).
"I didn't have the legs for the podium today," said Klemencic. "After three weeks on Cyprus I'm very happy to get the overall win. That's a pretty good start to the season."
Men's race
In the men's race, under 23 racer Moorlag showed his talent by taking his first victory outside of his home country. He started pretty fast, joining the Swiss Thomas Litscher (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) in the lead. Litscher flatted in the first complete lap, and so Moorlag was left alone.
From the beginning I had good legs and I felt like I can do whatever I want to," said Moorlag. "I recognized that I'd been going better day by day, but I never expected to win. It was so easy. It's amazing to ride in front and it was a kind of flow. This victory is good for the team and also good for Dutch mountain biking. We are now at the end of three weeks with good weather and it is a perfect start into the season.
Markt, Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) and Luttenberg formed the chase group, at 45 seconds.
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) was missing at the front of the race. A broken pedal had put him out of the race in the very first lap.
It was expected that Markt or Lindgren would be the one to make it into second place, but surprisingly Dutchman Luttenberg took that spot. In the penultimate lap, he got away from Markt and Lindgren, chasing his fellow Dutchman Moorlag who led. Luttenburg couldn't get close to the leader, but he left his contenders behind, earning the second spot on the podium.
"That's a surprise for me," said Luttenburg of his second place. "After a bad season last year (overtraining), I had a lot of good training this winter and now it's put me in good shape. I was starting from the back, but I rode to the front easily. The third lap I thought, 'why don't give it a try?' and it worked."
Markt, wearing the Sunshine Cup leader's jersey, took fight for third place against Lindgren and Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant) who earned fourth and fifth respectively.
"I couldn't ride in front today, but the win is in the team," said Lindgren. "I said to Henk-Jaap, if you can follow Litscher then do it. The win is important for the team. We are three in the top five, so everything is fine.
"Henk-Jaap was not to be caught," said Markt. "I tried to catch him, but I was no chance to. I had some problems with my suspension but that didn't make the difference. He was in his own league today."
"I was trying to bring the Sunshine Cup to a good end and third place is good. These two weeks were crazy for me. The weather was super, there were a lot of points and my shape is okay."
Sunshine Cup #3 Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|1:25:16
|2
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:01:00
|4
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:06
|6
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:02:00
|7
|Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark
|0:02:04
|8
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:02:08
|9
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:02:10
|10
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Union Rc Hitec Team
|0:02:15
|11
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized
|0:02:40
|12
|Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:02:50
|13
|Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:03:17
|14
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:03:29
|15
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls
|0:03:41
|16
|Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:03:47
|17
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:03:53
|18
|Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|0:04:09
|19
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized
|0:04:27
|20
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:04:27
|21
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:04:56
|22
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:05:10
|23
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:05:11
|24
|Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle
|0:05:25
|25
|Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket
|0:05:37
|26
|Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica
|0:05:45
|27
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK
|0:07:20
|28
|Michiel Van De Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:07:27
|29
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:07:40
|30
|Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:07:53
|31
|Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub
|0:08:32
|32
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Velodrive
|0:09:09
|33
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:09:12
|34
|Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) Isd Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|35
|Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:41
|36
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:09:52
|37
|Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:09:54
|38
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica
|0:10:09
|39
|Pavel Pryadein (Rus)
|0:10:49
|40
|Artem Orlov (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:11:02
|41
|Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:11:37
|42
|Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:11:47
|43
|Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|0:13:18
|44
|Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls
|0:14:42
|45
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea
|0:15:36
|46
|Michalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol
|0:15:54
|47
|Aleksey Leontyev (Rus)
|0:16:24
|48
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Info Tre-Bi Esse
|0:16:31
|49
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:16:42
|50
|Anton Liubyi (Ukr)
|0:17:24
|51
|Anatoly Gravilov (Rus)
|0:17:54
|-2laps
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)
|-2laps
|Kiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia
|-2laps
|Denis Khobotov (Rus)
|-3laps
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club
|-3laps
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Traning Center
|-4laps
|Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason
|-4laps
|Theodorou Loukas (Cyp) Hrakleitos
|-4laps
|Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason
|-6laps
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team
|-6laps
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos
|DNF
|Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets
|DNF
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia
|DNF
|Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea
|DNF
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|DNS
|Martin Loo (Est) Info Tre-Bi Esse
|DNS
|Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls
|DNS
|Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets
|1:20:45
|2
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team
|0:01:05
|3
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike
|0:02:08
|4
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:02:31
|5
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike
|0:03:02
|6
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:05:42
|7
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike
|0:06:33
|8
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn
|0:06:53
|9
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:08:27
|10
|Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets
|0:08:39
|11
|Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:09:08
|12
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek Kmc Trade Team
|0:09:43
|13
|Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) Info Tre-Bi Esse
|0:10:22
|14
|Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways
|0:10:40
|15
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team
|0:10:52
|16
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:11:36
|17
|Oxana Rybakova (Rus)
|0:11:41
|18
|Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes
|0:13:27
|19
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:14:22
|20
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:18:04
|21
|Marta Terershchuk (Ukr) Info Tre-Bi Esse
|0:20:55
|22
|Nadya Kachshkina (Rus)
|0:20:55
|23
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|0:22:02
|24
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Suicmub Bratislava
|0:23:14
|-1lap
|Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma
|-1lap
|Andria Christophorou (Cyp) Omonoia
|-2laps
|Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia
|DNS
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District
|1:01:00
|2
|Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:00:04
|3
|Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Team Protek
|0:00:36
|4
|Alexei Krylov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:01:40
|5
|Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:02:53
|6
|Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|0:03:25
|7
|Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:03:30
|8
|Yernar Bauyrbek (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:03:40
|9
|Mark Kuyan (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:04:31
|10
|Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:07:57
|11
|Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L
|0:08:51
|12
|Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:09:28
|13
|Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:09:43
|14
|Papacharalampous Kiriakos (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:14:03
|15
|Ilya Chaplygin (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:16:06
|16
|Irineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos
|0:17:19
|17
|Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:20:18
|-1lap
|Kagkelaris Andreas (Cyp) Pol
|DNS
|Kiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason
|DNS
|Mikhail Protonin (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:54:45
|2
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:04:23
|3
|Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:15:07
|-1lap
|Skouroupathi Mirto (Cyp) Apollon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol
|0:56:44
|2
|Petros Petrakis Pol
|0:03:23
|3
|Zorpas Stauros
|0:09:54
|DNS
|Feggaras Doros Omonoia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Viktor Korchagin (Rus)
|0:47:55
|2
|Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:12:55
|3
|Antreou Vasos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|0:16:39
|4
|Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|0:17:09
|-1lap
|Achilleos Sofoulis (Cyp) Spoko
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Galina Balaguzova (Rus)
|0:59:41
|DNF
|Ksenia Chernykh (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paltagian Dimos (Cyp) Pol
|0:49:54
|2
|Xristodoulidis Markos (Cyp) Agios Mnason
|0:03:34
|3
|Antoniou Andreas (Cyp) Pol
|0:07:36
|4
|Petrides Andreas (Cyp) Pol
|0:08:18
|5
|Giorgos Irakleos (Cyp) Apollon
|0:13:32
|6
|Dimitriades Andreas (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:15:32
|7
|Kiriakos Andreou (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|0:26:27
|-1lap
|Dimitriou Michalis (Cyp) Apollon
|DNS
|Theocharous Andys (Cyp) Pol
|DNS
|Iakovou Iakovos (Cyp) Hrakleitos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olga Terentieva (Rus)
|0:56:04
|-1lap
|Katsikidou Antigoni (Cyp) Apollon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Maltsev (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:52:06
|2
|Michael Xristodoulos (Cyp) Agios Mnason
|0:18:28
|3
|Christou Andreas (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|0:18:45
|4
|Andreas Papastaurou (Cyp) P.O.L
|0:29:29
|5
|Adamou Alexandros (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:38:53
|6
|Giagkou Nikolas D8fbd2330 Pol
|0:43:43
|DNF
|Andreas Poullakos (Cyp) Hraklitos
|DNS
|Petrou Kiriakos (Cyp) Hraklitos
|DNS
|Ilia Basilis (Cyp) Hrakleitos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Regina Skobelva (Rus) Leningrad Region
|1:02:03
|-1lap
|Christodoulou Anastasia (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|-1lap
|Zotti Eleni (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|-1lap
|Polidorou Elina (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|-1lap
|Karagiorgi Kiriaki (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
Final Cyprus Sunshine Cup Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Markt
|285
|pts
|2
|Emil Lindgren
|245
|3
|Fabian Giger
|240
|4
|Henk Jaap Moorlag
|222
|5
|Jan Skarnitzl
|208
|6
|Irjan Luttenberg
|198
|7
|Kevin Van Hoovels
|176
|8
|Jiri Friedl
|176
|9
|Magnus Darvell
|144
|10
|Sebastien Carabin
|144
|11
|Periklis Ilias
|142
|12
|Simon Scheiber
|134
|13
|Alban Lakata
|130
|14
|Marco Minnaard
|125
|15
|Matthias Wengelin
|123
|16
|Matous Ulman
|122
|17
|Frank Schotman
|117
|18
|Fredrik Edin
|117
|19
|Fagerli Ole-Christian
|112
|20
|Milan Spensy
|110
|21
|Maxim Gogolev
|107
|22
|Christoph Soukop
|104
|23
|Lee Williams
|102
|24
|Henrique Avancini Da Silva
|102
|25
|Niels Wubben
|98
|26
|Ivan Seledkov
|98
|27
|Klaus Nielsen
|97
|28
|Thomas Dietsch
|97
|29
|Ivan Smirnov
|97
|30
|Mikhail Baryshnikov
|92
|31
|Tim Wynants
|91
|32
|Tim Bohme
|90
|33
|Jaroslav Kulhavy
|90
|34
|Jonsson Olof
|85
|35
|Jukka Vastaranta
|82
|36
|Alexander Vincent Blomqvist
|82
|37
|Jeroen Boelen
|81
|38
|Tim Lemmers
|75
|39
|Jiri Novak
|74
|40
|Kohei Yamamoto
|73
|41
|Ola Kjoren
|72
|42
|Martin Loo
|70
|43
|Thomas Litscher
|65
|44
|Timofei Ivanov
|64
|45
|Evgeny Nikolaev
|61
|46
|Bas Peters
|61
|47
|Jonas Pedersen
|59
|48
|Oliver Beckingsale
|56
|49
|Torsten Marx
|55
|50
|Rene Tann
|54
|51
|Marek Konwa
|53
|52
|Marios Athanasiades
|46
|53
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa
|46
|54
|Jelmer Pietersma
|46
|55
|Erik Groen
|45
|56
|Stefan Sahm
|45
|57
|Anatoly Gravilov
|41
|58
|Mattias Nilsson
|38
|59
|Michiel Van De Heijden
|37
|60
|Henrik Kippernes
|37
|61
|Adam Craig
|36
|62
|Chris Andrews
|34
|63
|Nicolas Jeantet
|34
|64
|Pavel Pryadein
|33
|65
|Michalis Kitis
|27
|66
|Artem Orlov
|25
|67
|Anton Liubyi
|25
|68
|Jelmer Jubbega
|24
|69
|Anton Gogolev
|24
|70
|Fabrice Mels
|22
|71
|Sang Hoon Na
|21
|72
|Aleksey Leontyev
|20
|73
|Jonas De Backer
|20
|74
|Seyia Hirano
|18
|75
|Nicolas Vermeulen
|16
|76
|Georgios Pattes - Toumanis
|16
|77
|Andy Eyring
|15
|78
|Gluth Martin
|15
|79
|Ilya Dyshakov
|14
|80
|Denis Khobotov
|14
|81
|Giorgos Fattas
|14
|82
|Antoniades Dimitrios
|14
|83
|Lukas Kaufmann
|14
|84
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto
|13
|85
|Kiriakos Skettos
|12
|86
|Simon Stiebjahn
|11
|87
|Victor Trokhin
|11
|88
|Vadim Galeyev
|9
|89
|Vasilis Adamou
|9
|90
|Pantelis Christoforou
|8
|91
|Theodorou Loukas
|7
|92
|Aggelos Kiriakou
|6
|93
|Paul Beales
|6
|94
|Timotheos Skettos
|5
|95
|Alexios Kokovikas
|5
|96
|Marcel Braun
|4
|97
|Markus Preis
|1
|98
|Marcel Fleschhut
|99
|Felix Euteneuer
|100
|Savvas Petrou
|101
|Loukas Theodorou
|102
|Ben Roff
|103
|Johannes Koelze
|104
|Mario Waibel
|105
|Ruslan Gritsan
|106
|Daniel-Marius Rosioru
|107
|Sergji Rysenko
|108
|Oleksandr Gerashenko
|109
|Dmytro Titarenko
|110
|Alexey Kuzmenko
|111
|Salah Rabah
|112
|Zaher El Hage
|113
|Vladislavs Neroznaks
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blaza Klemencic
|260
|pts
|2
|Anne Terpstra
|215
|3
|Rie Katayama
|210
|4
|Annika Langvad
|200
|5
|Lene Byberg
|190
|6
|Iana Belomoyna
|176
|7
|Melanie Spath
|168
|8
|Asa Erlandsson
|166
|9
|Krista Park
|163
|10
|Elisabeth Brandau
|155
|11
|Githa Michiels
|154
|12
|Nicoletta De Jager
|151
|13
|Laura Turpijn
|136
|14
|Elena Gogoleva
|132
|15
|Marta Terershchuk
|129
|16
|Ekaterina Anoshina
|127
|17
|Tatjana Dold
|125
|18
|Emmy Thelberg
|121
|19
|Viktoriya Sultanova
|120
|20
|Jelena Petrova
|110
|21
|Maaris Meier
|106
|22
|Oxana Rybakova
|100
|23
|Maria Osl
|97
|24
|Michelle Hediger
|94
|25
|Dosa Eszter
|90
|26
|Anja Gradl
|85
|27
|Sabine Spitz
|85
|28
|Kristine Nørgaard
|85
|29
|Michaela Malarikova
|81
|30
|Janka Stevkova
|80
|31
|Stephania Magri
|76
|32
|Natasha Barry
|75
|33
|Kathrin Stirnemann
|68
|34
|Helen Grobert
|54
|35
|Silke Schmidt
|50
|36
|Vera Andreeva
|49
|37
|Anneke Beerten
|46
|38
|Ekaterina Anoshina
|44
|39
|Rozanne Slik
|44
|40
|Nadya Kachshkina
|43
|41
|Kseniya Kirillova
|42
|42
|Michaela Malarikova
|40
|43
|Idit Shub
|39
|44
|Andria Christophorou
|39
|45
|Tereza Hurikova
|46
|Ann Berglund
|47
|Andria Christophorou
|48
|Nadine Rieder
|49
|Mona Eiberweiser
|50
|Alla Boyko
|51
|Demetra Antoniou
|52
|Nataliya Krompets
