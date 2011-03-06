Image 1 of 27 Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 27 Henk Jaap Moorlag takes the win. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 27 Lisa Brandau at the Cyprus Sunshine Cup's final round (Image credit: Ralf Schäuble) Image 4 of 27 Annika Langvad of Easton Rockets. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 27 Elisabeth Brandau, central Pro Team. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 27 Karl Markt, Felt (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 27 Karl Markt shows his strength. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 27 Fabian Giger, Karl Markt, Henk Jaap Moorlag, Irjan Luttenberg, Emil Lindgren. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 27 Henk Jaap Moorlag of Rabobank-Giant. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 27 Henk Jaap Moorlag had little time to enjoy the view. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 11 of 27 Henk Jaap Moorlag of Rabobank-Giant. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 12 of 27 The tussle for open space was on. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 13 of 27 Sabine Spitz looked determined. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 14 of 27 René Tann heads uphill. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 15 of 27 Karl Markt of Felt (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 16 of 27 Karl Markt, Felt (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 17 of 27 Thomas Litscher, MiG, ahead of Henk Jaap Moorlag, Rabobank-Giant. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 18 of 27 Lene Byberg, Specialized Factory Racing, heads downhill. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 19 of 27 Blaza Klemencic celebrates. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 20 of 27 Blaza Klemenic out in front. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 21 of 27 Annika Langvad powers ahead. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 22 of 27 Annika Langvad takes a drink. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 23 of 27 Annika Langvad crossed the line victorious. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 24 of 27 Annika Langvad crossed the line victorious. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 25 of 27 Thomas Litscher, MiG. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 26 of 27 Thomas Litscher ahead of Emil Lindgren. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 27 of 27 Elisabther Brandau, Sabine Spitz, Annika Langvad, Lene Byberg, and Blaza Klemencic. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

The Cyprus Sunshine Cup 2011 ended in Amathous with an expected win by favorite Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) and with a surprising victory by Henk Jaap Moorlag (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team). Langvad claimed her second victory ahead of Lene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team) and Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike). Moorlag was faster around the course than Irjan Luttenberg (MPL Specialized MTB Team) and Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic). Overall Sunshine Cup leaders Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) and Markt were in no danger of losing their orange jerseys.

The women's race provided the same outcome as the first round two weeks ago. Langvad immediately took the lead and rode solo until the end of the race at the ruins of Amathous. She enjoyed warm, sunny conditions and had no problems en route to victory, which she took by one minute.

"I was a little bit tired this morning, like I had a cold," said Langvad. "So I was nervous about how it would go. But at least I was able to show again my current form. I'm very pleased about that."

She added that she would have liked to have had a full suspension bike on the more technical course.

Byberg showed up riding stronger than the previous week - as did Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike). For half the race, Spitz stayed close to Byberg, but the Norwegian created a gap that Spitz couldn't close.

"It was my best day for a long time. I was able to find a good rhythm and to push hard," said runner-up Byberg. "When I saw that Sabine had to let me go, I was riding on my own. I'm really happy that I was feeling so good after last weekend. My shape is coming. It was a good decision to come to Cyprus again. I had two good weeks and this course is good for training."

For a long time, Spitz battled with Klemencic for the final podium spot and during the final lap, she secured the second spot.

"It was a nice race, and I'm satisfied with the result. It was the second time I was on my mountain bike this year, and I saw that I need some more training on my technical skills. But with my physical condition, I'm okay," said Klemencic. "I think I'm on a better level than normally in this part of the year. I cannot compare to my competitors but only to the memories I have in my mind."

Klemencic was able to keep the fourth position despite a charge by Lisa Brandau (Central Haibike) and so secured her first Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall win. Second place went to Anne Terpstra (MPL Specialized).

"I didn't have the legs for the podium today," said Klemencic. "After three weeks on Cyprus I'm very happy to get the overall win. That's a pretty good start to the season."

Men's race

In the men's race, under 23 racer Moorlag showed his talent by taking his first victory outside of his home country. He started pretty fast, joining the Swiss Thomas Litscher (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) in the lead. Litscher flatted in the first complete lap, and so Moorlag was left alone.

From the beginning I had good legs and I felt like I can do whatever I want to," said Moorlag. "I recognized that I'd been going better day by day, but I never expected to win. It was so easy. It's amazing to ride in front and it was a kind of flow. This victory is good for the team and also good for Dutch mountain biking. We are now at the end of three weeks with good weather and it is a perfect start into the season.

Markt, Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) and Luttenberg formed the chase group, at 45 seconds.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) was missing at the front of the race. A broken pedal had put him out of the race in the very first lap.

It was expected that Markt or Lindgren would be the one to make it into second place, but surprisingly Dutchman Luttenberg took that spot. In the penultimate lap, he got away from Markt and Lindgren, chasing his fellow Dutchman Moorlag who led. Luttenburg couldn't get close to the leader, but he left his contenders behind, earning the second spot on the podium.

"That's a surprise for me," said Luttenburg of his second place. "After a bad season last year (overtraining), I had a lot of good training this winter and now it's put me in good shape. I was starting from the back, but I rode to the front easily. The third lap I thought, 'why don't give it a try?' and it worked."

Markt, wearing the Sunshine Cup leader's jersey, took fight for third place against Lindgren and Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant) who earned fourth and fifth respectively.

"I couldn't ride in front today, but the win is in the team," said Lindgren. "I said to Henk-Jaap, if you can follow Litscher then do it. The win is important for the team. We are three in the top five, so everything is fine.

"Henk-Jaap was not to be caught," said Markt. "I tried to catch him, but I was no chance to. I had some problems with my suspension but that didn't make the difference. He was in his own league today."

"I was trying to bring the Sunshine Cup to a good end and third place is good. These two weeks were crazy for me. The weather was super, there were a lot of points and my shape is okay."

Sunshine Cup #3 Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 1:25:16 2 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:00:40 3 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:01:00 4 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:02 5 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:06 6 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:02:00 7 Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark 0:02:04 8 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:02:08 9 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:02:10 10 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Union Rc Hitec Team 0:02:15 11 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:02:40 12 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:02:50 13 Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:03:17 14 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:03:29 15 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:03:41 16 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:03:47 17 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:53 18 Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor) 0:04:09 19 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:04:27 20 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:04:27 21 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:04:56 22 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:05:10 23 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:05:11 24 Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle 0:05:25 25 Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket 0:05:37 26 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:05:45 27 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:07:20 28 Michiel Van De Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:07:27 29 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:07:40 30 Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:07:53 31 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub 0:08:32 32 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Velodrive 0:09:09 33 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:09:12 34 Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) Isd Cycling Team 0:09:12 35 Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team 0:09:41 36 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:09:52 37 Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:09:54 38 Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:10:09 39 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) 0:10:49 40 Artem Orlov (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:11:02 41 Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:11:37 42 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:11:47 43 Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:13:18 44 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:14:42 45 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:15:36 46 Michalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol 0:15:54 47 Aleksey Leontyev (Rus) 0:16:24 48 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Info Tre-Bi Esse 0:16:31 49 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:16:42 50 Anton Liubyi (Ukr) 0:17:24 51 Anatoly Gravilov (Rus) 0:17:54 -2laps Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) -2laps Kiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia -2laps Denis Khobotov (Rus) -3laps Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club -3laps Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Traning Center -4laps Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason -4laps Theodorou Loukas (Cyp) Hrakleitos -4laps Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason -6laps Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team -6laps Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos DNF Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team DNF Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets DNF Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia DNF Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea DNF Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team DNS Martin Loo (Est) Info Tre-Bi Esse DNS Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls DNS Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets 1:20:45 2 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team 0:01:05 3 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike 0:02:08 4 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:02:31 5 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike 0:03:02 6 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:05:42 7 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike 0:06:33 8 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn 0:06:53 9 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:08:27 10 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:08:39 11 Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:09:08 12 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek Kmc Trade Team 0:09:43 13 Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) Info Tre-Bi Esse 0:10:22 14 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:10:40 15 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team 0:10:52 16 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 0:11:36 17 Oxana Rybakova (Rus) 0:11:41 18 Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes 0:13:27 19 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:14:22 20 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:18:04 21 Marta Terershchuk (Ukr) Info Tre-Bi Esse 0:20:55 22 Nadya Kachshkina (Rus) 0:20:55 23 Kseniya Kirillova (Rus) 0:22:02 24 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Suicmub Bratislava 0:23:14 -1lap Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma -1lap Andria Christophorou (Cyp) Omonoia -2laps Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia DNS Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 1:01:00 2 Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:00:04 3 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Team Protek 0:00:36 4 Alexei Krylov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:01:40 5 Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:02:53 6 Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:03:25 7 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:03:30 8 Yernar Bauyrbek (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:03:40 9 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:04:31 10 Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:07:57 11 Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L 0:08:51 12 Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:09:28 13 Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:09:43 14 Papacharalampous Kiriakos (Cyp) Omonoia 0:14:03 15 Ilya Chaplygin (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:16:06 16 Irineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos 0:17:19 17 Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:20:18 -1lap Kagkelaris Andreas (Cyp) Pol DNS Kiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason DNS Mikhail Protonin (Rus)

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:54:45 2 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:04:23 3 Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:15:07 -1lap Skouroupathi Mirto (Cyp) Apollon

Masters 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol 0:56:44 2 Petros Petrakis Pol 0:03:23 3 Zorpas Stauros 0:09:54 DNS Feggaras Doros Omonoia

Masters 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Viktor Korchagin (Rus) 0:47:55 2 Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:12:55 3 Antreou Vasos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:16:39 4 Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:17:09 -1lap Achilleos Sofoulis (Cyp) Spoko

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Galina Balaguzova (Rus) 0:59:41 DNF Ksenia Chernykh (Rus)

Cadet boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paltagian Dimos (Cyp) Pol 0:49:54 2 Xristodoulidis Markos (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:03:34 3 Antoniou Andreas (Cyp) Pol 0:07:36 4 Petrides Andreas (Cyp) Pol 0:08:18 5 Giorgos Irakleos (Cyp) Apollon 0:13:32 6 Dimitriades Andreas (Cyp) Omonoia 0:15:32 7 Kiriakos Andreou (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:26:27 -1lap Dimitriou Michalis (Cyp) Apollon DNS Theocharous Andys (Cyp) Pol DNS Iakovou Iakovos (Cyp) Hrakleitos

Cadet girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olga Terentieva (Rus) 0:56:04 -1lap Katsikidou Antigoni (Cyp) Apollon

Under 15 boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Maltsev (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:52:06 2 Michael Xristodoulos (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:18:28 3 Christou Andreas (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:18:45 4 Andreas Papastaurou (Cyp) P.O.L 0:29:29 5 Adamou Alexandros (Cyp) Omonoia 0:38:53 6 Giagkou Nikolas D8fbd2330 Pol 0:43:43 DNF Andreas Poullakos (Cyp) Hraklitos DNS Petrou Kiriakos (Cyp) Hraklitos DNS Ilia Basilis (Cyp) Hrakleitos

Under 15 girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Regina Skobelva (Rus) Leningrad Region 1:02:03 -1lap Christodoulou Anastasia (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros -1lap Zotti Eleni (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros -1lap Polidorou Elina (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros -1lap Karagiorgi Kiriaki (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros

Final Cyprus Sunshine Cup Standings

Elite men final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Markt 285 pts 2 Emil Lindgren 245 3 Fabian Giger 240 4 Henk Jaap Moorlag 222 5 Jan Skarnitzl 208 6 Irjan Luttenberg 198 7 Kevin Van Hoovels 176 8 Jiri Friedl 176 9 Magnus Darvell 144 10 Sebastien Carabin 144 11 Periklis Ilias 142 12 Simon Scheiber 134 13 Alban Lakata 130 14 Marco Minnaard 125 15 Matthias Wengelin 123 16 Matous Ulman 122 17 Frank Schotman 117 18 Fredrik Edin 117 19 Fagerli Ole-Christian 112 20 Milan Spensy 110 21 Maxim Gogolev 107 22 Christoph Soukop 104 23 Lee Williams 102 24 Henrique Avancini Da Silva 102 25 Niels Wubben 98 26 Ivan Seledkov 98 27 Klaus Nielsen 97 28 Thomas Dietsch 97 29 Ivan Smirnov 97 30 Mikhail Baryshnikov 92 31 Tim Wynants 91 32 Tim Bohme 90 33 Jaroslav Kulhavy 90 34 Jonsson Olof 85 35 Jukka Vastaranta 82 36 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist 82 37 Jeroen Boelen 81 38 Tim Lemmers 75 39 Jiri Novak 74 40 Kohei Yamamoto 73 41 Ola Kjoren 72 42 Martin Loo 70 43 Thomas Litscher 65 44 Timofei Ivanov 64 45 Evgeny Nikolaev 61 46 Bas Peters 61 47 Jonas Pedersen 59 48 Oliver Beckingsale 56 49 Torsten Marx 55 50 Rene Tann 54 51 Marek Konwa 53 52 Marios Athanasiades 46 53 Mykhaylo Batsutsa 46 54 Jelmer Pietersma 46 55 Erik Groen 45 56 Stefan Sahm 45 57 Anatoly Gravilov 41 58 Mattias Nilsson 38 59 Michiel Van De Heijden 37 60 Henrik Kippernes 37 61 Adam Craig 36 62 Chris Andrews 34 63 Nicolas Jeantet 34 64 Pavel Pryadein 33 65 Michalis Kitis 27 66 Artem Orlov 25 67 Anton Liubyi 25 68 Jelmer Jubbega 24 69 Anton Gogolev 24 70 Fabrice Mels 22 71 Sang Hoon Na 21 72 Aleksey Leontyev 20 73 Jonas De Backer 20 74 Seyia Hirano 18 75 Nicolas Vermeulen 16 76 Georgios Pattes - Toumanis 16 77 Andy Eyring 15 78 Gluth Martin 15 79 Ilya Dyshakov 14 80 Denis Khobotov 14 81 Giorgos Fattas 14 82 Antoniades Dimitrios 14 83 Lukas Kaufmann 14 84 Kazuhiro Yamamoto 13 85 Kiriakos Skettos 12 86 Simon Stiebjahn 11 87 Victor Trokhin 11 88 Vadim Galeyev 9 89 Vasilis Adamou 9 90 Pantelis Christoforou 8 91 Theodorou Loukas 7 92 Aggelos Kiriakou 6 93 Paul Beales 6 94 Timotheos Skettos 5 95 Alexios Kokovikas 5 96 Marcel Braun 4 97 Markus Preis 1 98 Marcel Fleschhut 99 Felix Euteneuer 100 Savvas Petrou 101 Loukas Theodorou 102 Ben Roff 103 Johannes Koelze 104 Mario Waibel 105 Ruslan Gritsan 106 Daniel-Marius Rosioru 107 Sergji Rysenko 108 Oleksandr Gerashenko 109 Dmytro Titarenko 110 Alexey Kuzmenko 111 Salah Rabah 112 Zaher El Hage 113 Vladislavs Neroznaks