Image 1 of 13 Langvad takes the win in the final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 2 of 13 Lindgren was a cut above in the final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 3 of 13 Morath makes an early assault. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 4 of 13 Langavad was strong today. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 5 of 13 Kalentieva navigating a stonewall on course. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 6 of 13 Lindgren put in a masterful performance. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 7 of 13 Lindgren puts in a dig on the uphill. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 8 of 13 Giger forces the pace. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 9 of 13 The juniors begin their run. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 10 of 13 The final women's podium. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 11 of 13 Overall winners, Giger and Langvad stand tall. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 12 of 13 The final men's podium. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 13 of 13 The start of the women's race in Amathous. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)

Cyprus Sunshine Cup 2012 ended up with the victories of Annika Langvad (Den) and Emil Lindgren (Swe) at Amathous. Langvad repeated her last year's win and celebrated her third win in three races of the series. Close behind Adelheid Morath (Ger) came into second, while Tereza Hurikova took third place. Emil Lindgren was victorious in front of Fabian Giger (Swi) and Jan Skarnitzl (Cze). The overall went to Giger and Langvad.

Elite women

It was Adelheid Morath (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic), who put her stamp on the first half of the 24.7-kilometer race of the women. She took the lead and under split up the bunch as she applied pressure. Surprisingly, it was Dutchwoman Anne Terpstra (MPL Specialized) who was the first to follow Morath.

The duo only gained about 10 seconds on the following group, led by Annika Langvad (Fujbikes Rockets) and followed by Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic), Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon) and Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike).

In the second lap, Langvad closed the gap, and the three opened a difference of 20 seconds to the three remaining chasers. Elisabeth Brandau (notebooksbilliger.de) and Olympic champion Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) were riding behind them in seventh and eight position.

On the third lap, Terpstra couldn’t hold the speed, and Hurikova left the chasers behind, coming closer to the third spot. At the beginning of the fourth and last lap, Hurikova was able to pass Terpstra and was only 15 seconds behind the two leaders.

In the last lap, Langvad took first position and created a gap of some seconds to Morath. The German fought back, but on the last technical uphill, Langvad was stronger and finally escaped for the win, with seven seconds on Morath, while Hurikova came in third with 18 seconds to the victorious Langvad, who stopped the clock at 1:19:55.

Langvad won the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall after winning all three races. Second place went to Hurikova ahead of Spitz.

"I was pretty tired after the Afxentia stage race," said Langvad. "So I waited on my legs, and then I could go at a good rhythm. In the last two laps, I could go a good speed and I felt very good. I was very excited about what would happen today. I’m now looking forward to the World Cup opener in Pietermaritzburg."

Morath praised Langvad for her performance, crediting her with just being stronger on the day.

"My legs were really good today. I knew these steep climbs are good for me," said Morath. "When I had a gap at the beginning, I was surprised. The lap I was not sure how much we had to go. Annika attacked, I came back, but she was too strong. I was relaxed today and I’m happy with my performance towards the World Cup opener."

Team tactics pave the way for Lindgren

The men's competition was a start to finish victory for Emil Lindgren. But despite the fact that the Swede from Giant-Rabobank always was riding in front, the gap was never more than 25 seconds and his win was not secure until the last kilometer.

At the beginning Thomas Litscher (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) and 2011 Amathous winner Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Rabobank-Giant) were following Lindgren but at the end of the first lap, Lindgren escaped.

Litscher later started to suffer, caused by his injuries from last weekend's crash. In the second of five laps, the chase group with Jan Skarnitzl (Rubena Birell Specialized), his teammate Jiri Friedl, Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant), Jochen Kaess (Multivan-Merida) and Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour) were closing the gap to Moorlag.

Kaess couldn’t follow, Friedl later had to stop due to a mechanical and Marotte missed the group, because Litscher blocked him for a moment, putting up a gap Marotte could not overcome.

During the third lap, Skarnitzl and Giger got away from the rest. It was Skarnitzl who had to do the work in the wind, because Giger, for team tactical reasons, didn’t want chase Lindgren.

Skarnitzl put a gap on Lindgren of just under 15 seconds, but Lindgren got back up to the front. In the last lap, Giger attacked and went into second position. Giger was only 10 seconds behind his teammate, but Lindgren was able to defend for the victory. Giger finished 13 seconds back. Skarnitz secured third place, while Marotte came into fourth. Rabobank Giant swept all three podium spots with Moorlag in third.

"There was no room to make a mistake out there today," said Lindgren. "My teammates were perfect, in the way they controlled the chasing group. It was a pretty good day. It’s great to have that start into the season, for me and for the team. Now I hope to keep that shape until Pietermaritzburg."

Giger got the bigger title however, snaring the overall of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup for the first time in his career. Lindgren was second.

"Ideally I think today it would have possible to do more," said Giger. "The legs were pretty good, my shape is perfect. But by the same token, it was an okay conclusion to the Sunshine Cup, and it’s a nice gift to win the overall."

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 1:23:05 2 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:14 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized 0:00:17 4 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team Bh Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:01:01 5 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:31 6 Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:02:17 7 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:02:23 8 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:02:49 9 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team 0:02:50 10 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec 0:04:02 11 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:04:21 12 Metzler Hannes (Aut) RV DJS Bikeshop Simplon 0:04:24 13 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:04:59 14 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team 0:05:14 15 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team Bh Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:05:25 16 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:05:40 17 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm 0:05:59 18 Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles 0:06:06 19 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:06:16 20 Simon Stiebjahn ba2baef2 Bulls 0:06:40 21 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team 0:06:41 22 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Hai Power Bike Team 0:07:06 23 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:07:20 24 Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:07:41 25 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team Aliplast 0:07:42 26 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:07:53 27 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:07:53 28 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's 0:08:29 29 Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:08:43 30 Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:09:45 31 Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team 0:10:12 32 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:10:39 33 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:11:19 34 Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:12:27 35 John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby CK 0:12:59 36 Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:13:24 37 Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:13:43 38 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:15:19 39 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:16:11 40 Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:16:11 41 Anton Liubui (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:16:52 42 Rien Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:19:20 -2 Laps Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya -2 Laps Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club -2 Laps Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor) Baerum Ock -2 Laps Dyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya -2 Laps Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Poland -2 Laps Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Poland -2 Laps Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District -3 Laps Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos DNF Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team DNF Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized DNF Mattias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet DNF Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Rt DNF Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck DNF Dmitry Andreev (Rus) Karo-Itera-Dinamo Team DNF Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team DSQ Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 1:19:55 2 Morath Adelheid (Ger) Team X Bionic 0:00:07 3 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:00:18 4 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:00:30 5 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo 0:00:48 6 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:00:49 7 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:02:18 8 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team 0:03:02 9 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo 0:03:20 10 Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:03:28 11 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:45 12 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team 0:03:52 13 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany 0:03:54 14 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:05:33 15 Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:06:31 16 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:07:21 17 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:07:56 18 Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team 0:08:45 19 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:08:55 20 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia 0:09:15 21 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer Bmc 0:10:01 22 Kseniya Kirillova (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo 0:12:24 23 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team 0:14:42 24 Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:15:27 25 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:15:49 26 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava 0:16:43 27 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia 0:17:31 28 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:17:57 29 Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:21:55 30 Stephania Magri (Mlt) GB Cycles 0:22:22 DNF Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team DNF Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets DNS Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura DNS Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia DNS Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team

Cyprus Sunshine Cup final series standings

Elite men final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 265 pts 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 258 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 230 4 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 200 5 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 196 6 Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 184 7 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 160 8 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team 152 9 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 150 10 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 145 11 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 142 12 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 135 13 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 124 14 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 120 15 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek 118 16 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec(Ita) 117 17 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek 110 18 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team 110 19 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 106 20 Milan Spesny (Cze) 105 21 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 105 22 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 99 23 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm-Roma 99 24 Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj´S Bikeshop SiMPLon 98 25 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 94 26 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing 93 27 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 89 28 Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexwave Racing Team 88 29 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 88 30 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized 85 31 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 85 32 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 84 33 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's 81 34 Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm 81 35 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 79 36 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 73 37 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 72 38 Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 71 39 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 68 40 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 65 41 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team 65 42 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales 63 43 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 60 44 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 56 45 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 53 46 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 51 47 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 51 48 Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 50 49 Alexey Leontyer (Rus) CC Roma 47 50 Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles 47 51 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 44 52 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 43 53 Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team 43 54 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 43 55 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig 42 56 Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 41 57 Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 39 58 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team 39 59 Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team 39 60 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 38 61 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 38 62 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 36 63 Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team 36 64 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 36 65 Anton Liubyl (Ukr) 35 66 Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team 34 67 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 34 68 Matous Ulman (Cze) 33 69 Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team 33 70 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 32 71 Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 30 72 Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized 30 73 John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby Ck 30 74 Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia 28 75 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing 28 76 Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 27 77 Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 26 78 Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 25 79 Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 23 80 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck 23 81 Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club 21 82 Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor) Baerum Ock 20 83 Dyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 19 84 Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol 18 85 Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 17 86 Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol 17 87 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 16 88 Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 15 89 Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos 15 90 Brice Scholtes (Bel) National Team Belgium 13 91 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 12 92 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Ch. Pettemerides 9 93 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titicy Lgl Pro Team 7 94 Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 6 95 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 3 96 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team Haiming 2 97 Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De?Team 2