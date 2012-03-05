Lindgren finshes Cyprus Sunshine Cup in style
Langvad takes out women's race and overall
Cyprus Sunshine Cup 2012 ended up with the victories of Annika Langvad (Den) and Emil Lindgren (Swe) at Amathous. Langvad repeated her last year's win and celebrated her third win in three races of the series. Close behind Adelheid Morath (Ger) came into second, while Tereza Hurikova took third place. Emil Lindgren was victorious in front of Fabian Giger (Swi) and Jan Skarnitzl (Cze). The overall went to Giger and Langvad.
Elite women
It was Adelheid Morath (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic), who put her stamp on the first half of the 24.7-kilometer race of the women. She took the lead and under split up the bunch as she applied pressure. Surprisingly, it was Dutchwoman Anne Terpstra (MPL Specialized) who was the first to follow Morath.
The duo only gained about 10 seconds on the following group, led by Annika Langvad (Fujbikes Rockets) and followed by Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic), Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon) and Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike).
In the second lap, Langvad closed the gap, and the three opened a difference of 20 seconds to the three remaining chasers. Elisabeth Brandau (notebooksbilliger.de) and Olympic champion Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) were riding behind them in seventh and eight position.
On the third lap, Terpstra couldn’t hold the speed, and Hurikova left the chasers behind, coming closer to the third spot. At the beginning of the fourth and last lap, Hurikova was able to pass Terpstra and was only 15 seconds behind the two leaders.
In the last lap, Langvad took first position and created a gap of some seconds to Morath. The German fought back, but on the last technical uphill, Langvad was stronger and finally escaped for the win, with seven seconds on Morath, while Hurikova came in third with 18 seconds to the victorious Langvad, who stopped the clock at 1:19:55.
Langvad won the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall after winning all three races. Second place went to Hurikova ahead of Spitz.
"I was pretty tired after the Afxentia stage race," said Langvad. "So I waited on my legs, and then I could go at a good rhythm. In the last two laps, I could go a good speed and I felt very good. I was very excited about what would happen today. I’m now looking forward to the World Cup opener in Pietermaritzburg."
Morath praised Langvad for her performance, crediting her with just being stronger on the day.
"My legs were really good today. I knew these steep climbs are good for me," said Morath. "When I had a gap at the beginning, I was surprised. The lap I was not sure how much we had to go. Annika attacked, I came back, but she was too strong. I was relaxed today and I’m happy with my performance towards the World Cup opener."
Team tactics pave the way for Lindgren
The men's competition was a start to finish victory for Emil Lindgren. But despite the fact that the Swede from Giant-Rabobank always was riding in front, the gap was never more than 25 seconds and his win was not secure until the last kilometer.
At the beginning Thomas Litscher (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) and 2011 Amathous winner Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Rabobank-Giant) were following Lindgren but at the end of the first lap, Lindgren escaped.
Litscher later started to suffer, caused by his injuries from last weekend's crash. In the second of five laps, the chase group with Jan Skarnitzl (Rubena Birell Specialized), his teammate Jiri Friedl, Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant), Jochen Kaess (Multivan-Merida) and Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour) were closing the gap to Moorlag.
Kaess couldn’t follow, Friedl later had to stop due to a mechanical and Marotte missed the group, because Litscher blocked him for a moment, putting up a gap Marotte could not overcome.
During the third lap, Skarnitzl and Giger got away from the rest. It was Skarnitzl who had to do the work in the wind, because Giger, for team tactical reasons, didn’t want chase Lindgren.
Skarnitzl put a gap on Lindgren of just under 15 seconds, but Lindgren got back up to the front. In the last lap, Giger attacked and went into second position. Giger was only 10 seconds behind his teammate, but Lindgren was able to defend for the victory. Giger finished 13 seconds back. Skarnitz secured third place, while Marotte came into fourth. Rabobank Giant swept all three podium spots with Moorlag in third.
"There was no room to make a mistake out there today," said Lindgren. "My teammates were perfect, in the way they controlled the chasing group. It was a pretty good day. It’s great to have that start into the season, for me and for the team. Now I hope to keep that shape until Pietermaritzburg."
Giger got the bigger title however, snaring the overall of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup for the first time in his career. Lindgren was second.
"Ideally I think today it would have possible to do more," said Giger. "The legs were pretty good, my shape is perfect. But by the same token, it was an okay conclusion to the Sunshine Cup, and it’s a nice gift to win the overall."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|1:23:05
|2
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|0:00:17
|4
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team Bh Suntour Peisey-Vallandry
|0:01:01
|5
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|0:02:17
|7
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:02:23
|8
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:02:49
|9
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team
|0:02:50
|10
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec
|0:04:02
|11
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:04:21
|12
|Metzler Hannes (Aut) RV DJS Bikeshop Simplon
|0:04:24
|13
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|0:04:59
|14
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team
|0:05:14
|15
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team Bh Suntour Peisey-Vallandry
|0:05:25
|16
|Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
|0:05:40
|17
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm
|0:05:59
|18
|Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles
|0:06:06
|19
|Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|0:06:16
|20
|Simon Stiebjahn ba2baef2 Bulls
|0:06:40
|21
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
|0:06:41
|22
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Hai Power Bike Team
|0:07:06
|23
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:07:20
|24
|Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:07:41
|25
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team Aliplast
|0:07:42
|26
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:07:53
|27
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:07:53
|28
|Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's
|0:08:29
|29
|Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District
|0:08:43
|30
|Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized
|0:09:45
|31
|Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team
|0:10:12
|32
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:10:39
|33
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:11:19
|34
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:12:27
|35
|John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby CK
|0:12:59
|36
|Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:13:24
|37
|Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
|0:13:43
|38
|Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District
|0:15:19
|39
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|0:16:11
|40
|Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|0:16:11
|41
|Anton Liubui (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:16:52
|42
|Rien Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized
|0:19:20
|-2 Laps
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
|-2 Laps
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club
|-2 Laps
|Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor) Baerum Ock
|-2 Laps
|Dyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
|-2 Laps
|Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Poland
|-2 Laps
|Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Poland
|-2 Laps
|Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District
|-3 Laps
|Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos
|DNF
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
|DNF
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|DNF
|Mattias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|DNF
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Rt
|DNF
|Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck
|DNF
|Dmitry Andreev (Rus) Karo-Itera-Dinamo Team
|DNF
|Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|DSQ
|Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|1:19:55
|2
|Morath Adelheid (Ger) Team X Bionic
|0:00:07
|3
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:00:30
|5
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo
|0:00:48
|6
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized
|0:00:49
|7
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:02:18
|8
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team
|0:03:02
|9
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo
|0:03:20
|10
|Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:03:28
|11
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:03:45
|12
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team
|0:03:52
|13
|Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany
|0:03:54
|14
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Mpl Specialized
|0:05:33
|15
|Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:06:31
|16
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
|0:07:21
|17
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Mpl Specialized
|0:07:56
|18
|Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team
|0:08:45
|19
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:08:55
|20
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia
|0:09:15
|21
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer Bmc
|0:10:01
|22
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo
|0:12:24
|23
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
|0:14:42
|24
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:15:27
|25
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|0:15:49
|26
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava
|0:16:43
|27
|Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia
|0:17:31
|28
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|0:17:57
|29
|Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team
|0:21:55
|30
|Stephania Magri (Mlt) GB Cycles
|0:22:22
|DNF
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|DNF
|Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|DNS
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|DNS
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia
|DNS
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team
Cyprus Sunshine Cup final series standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|265
|pts
|2
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|258
|3
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|230
|4
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team
|200
|5
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|196
|6
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|184
|7
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|160
|8
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team
|152
|9
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|150
|10
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|145
|11
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry
|142
|12
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|135
|13
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|124
|14
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|120
|15
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek
|118
|16
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec(Ita)
|117
|17
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek
|110
|18
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team
|110
|19
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|106
|20
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|105
|21
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|105
|22
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|99
|23
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm-Roma
|99
|24
|Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj´S Bikeshop SiMPLon
|98
|25
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team
|94
|26
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing
|93
|27
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|89
|28
|Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexwave Racing Team
|88
|29
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|88
|30
|Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized
|85
|31
|Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|85
|32
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|84
|33
|Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's
|81
|34
|Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm
|81
|35
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|79
|36
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|73
|37
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|72
|38
|Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District
|71
|39
|Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
|68
|40
|Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|65
|41
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team
|65
|42
|Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales
|63
|43
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia
|60
|44
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude
|56
|45
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|53
|46
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
|51
|47
|Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District
|51
|48
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry
|50
|49
|Alexey Leontyer (Rus) CC Roma
|47
|50
|Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles
|47
|51
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|44
|52
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|43
|53
|Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team
|43
|54
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|43
|55
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig
|42
|56
|Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|41
|57
|Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott
|39
|58
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team
|39
|59
|Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team
|39
|60
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|38
|61
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|38
|62
|Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team
|36
|63
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team
|36
|64
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|36
|65
|Anton Liubyl (Ukr)
|35
|66
|Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team
|34
|67
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek
|34
|68
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|33
|69
|Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team
|33
|70
|Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam
|32
|71
|Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
|30
|72
|Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized
|30
|73
|John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby Ck
|30
|74
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia
|28
|75
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing
|28
|76
|Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|27
|77
|Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|26
|78
|Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour
|25
|79
|Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour
|23
|80
|Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck
|23
|81
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club
|21
|82
|Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor) Baerum Ock
|20
|83
|Dyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
|19
|84
|Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol
|18
|85
|Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam
|17
|86
|Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol
|17
|87
|Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District
|16
|88
|Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
|15
|89
|Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos
|15
|90
|Brice Scholtes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|13
|91
|Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team
|12
|92
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Ch. Pettemerides
|9
|93
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titicy Lgl Pro Team
|7
|94
|Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
|6
|95
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
|3
|96
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team Haiming
|2
|97
|Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De?Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|300
|pts
|2
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|260
|3
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|243
|4
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|228
|5
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|208
|6
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized
|189
|7
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
|179
|8
|Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|176
|9
|Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic
|170
|10
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team
|169
|11
|Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany
|164
|12
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team
|160
|13
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre
|153
|14
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized
|146
|15
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo
|140
|16
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized
|135
|17
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo
|124
|18
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott
|122
|19
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia
|121
|20
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|120
|21
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|108
|22
|Andja Gradl (Ger) German National Team
|107
|23
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team
|105
|24
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|99
|25
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava
|96
|26
|Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia
|95
|27
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|94
|28
|Stephania Magri (Mlt) Gb Cycles
|87
|29
|Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No-Tubes
|86
|30
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|86
|31
|Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team
|84
|32
|Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe)
|77
|33
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia
|77
|34
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott
|76
|35
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|64
|36
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre
|63
|37
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan
|62
|38
|Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team
|61
|39
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|59
|40
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC
|49
|41
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|46
|42
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC
|44
|43
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo
|43
|44
|Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|39
|45
|Unknown
|37
|46
|Inbar Ronen (Isr) Team CCc
|35
|47
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|31
|48
|Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia
|23
