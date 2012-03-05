Trending

Lindgren finshes Cyprus Sunshine Cup in style

Langvad takes out women's race and overall

Langvad takes the win in the final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
Lindgren was a cut above in the final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
Morath makes an early assault.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
Langavad was strong today.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
Kalentieva navigating a stonewall on course.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
Lindgren put in a masterful performance.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
Lindgren puts in a dig on the uphill.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
Giger forces the pace.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
The juniors begin their run.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
The final women's podium.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
Overall winners, Giger and Langvad stand tall.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
The final men's podium.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)
The start of the women's race in Amathous.

(Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup)

Cyprus Sunshine Cup 2012 ended up with the victories of Annika Langvad (Den) and Emil Lindgren (Swe) at Amathous. Langvad repeated her last year's win and celebrated her third win in three races of the series. Close behind Adelheid Morath (Ger) came into second, while Tereza Hurikova took third place. Emil Lindgren was victorious in front of Fabian Giger (Swi) and Jan Skarnitzl (Cze). The overall went to Giger and Langvad.

Elite women

It was Adelheid Morath (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic), who put her stamp on the first half of the 24.7-kilometer race of the women. She took the lead and under split up the bunch as she applied pressure. Surprisingly, it was Dutchwoman Anne Terpstra (MPL Specialized) who was the first to follow Morath.

The duo only gained about 10 seconds on the following group, led by Annika Langvad (Fujbikes Rockets) and followed by Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic), Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon) and Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike).

In the second lap, Langvad closed the gap, and the three opened a difference of 20 seconds to the three remaining chasers. Elisabeth Brandau (notebooksbilliger.de) and Olympic champion Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) were riding behind them in seventh and eight position.

On the third lap, Terpstra couldn’t hold the speed, and Hurikova left the chasers behind, coming closer to the third spot. At the beginning of the fourth and last lap, Hurikova was able to pass Terpstra and was only 15 seconds behind the two leaders.

In the last lap, Langvad took first position and created a gap of some seconds to Morath. The German fought back, but on the last technical uphill, Langvad was stronger and finally escaped for the win, with seven seconds on Morath, while Hurikova came in third with 18 seconds to the victorious Langvad, who stopped the clock at 1:19:55.

Langvad won the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall after winning all three races.  Second place went to Hurikova ahead of  Spitz.

"I was pretty tired after the Afxentia stage race," said Langvad. "So I waited on my legs, and then I could go at a good rhythm. In the last two laps, I could go a good speed and I felt very good. I was very excited about what would happen today. I’m now looking forward to the World Cup opener in Pietermaritzburg."

Morath praised Langvad for her performance, crediting her with just being stronger on the day.

"My legs were really good today. I knew these steep climbs are good for me," said Morath. "When I had a gap at the beginning, I was surprised. The lap I was not sure how much we had to go. Annika attacked, I came back, but she was too strong. I was relaxed today and I’m happy with my performance towards the World Cup opener."

Team tactics pave the way for Lindgren

The men's competition was a start to finish victory for Emil Lindgren. But despite the fact that the Swede from Giant-Rabobank always was riding in front, the gap was never more than 25 seconds and his win was not secure until the last kilometer.

At the beginning Thomas Litscher (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) and 2011 Amathous winner Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Rabobank-Giant) were following Lindgren but at the end of the first lap, Lindgren escaped.

Litscher later started to suffer, caused by his injuries from last weekend's crash. In the second of five laps, the chase group with Jan Skarnitzl (Rubena Birell Specialized), his teammate Jiri Friedl, Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant), Jochen Kaess (Multivan-Merida) and Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour) were closing the gap to Moorlag.

Kaess couldn’t follow, Friedl later had to stop due to a mechanical and Marotte missed the group, because Litscher blocked him for a moment, putting up a gap Marotte could not overcome.

During the third lap, Skarnitzl and Giger got away from the rest. It was Skarnitzl who had to do the work in the wind, because Giger, for team tactical reasons, didn’t want chase Lindgren.

Skarnitzl put a gap on Lindgren of just under 15 seconds, but Lindgren got back up to the front. In the last lap, Giger attacked and went into second position. Giger was only 10 seconds behind his teammate, but Lindgren was able to defend for the victory.  Giger finished 13 seconds back. Skarnitz secured third place, while Marotte came into fourth. Rabobank Giant swept all three podium spots with Moorlag in third.

"There was no room to make a mistake out there today," said Lindgren. "My teammates were perfect, in the way they controlled the chasing group. It was a pretty good day. It’s great to have that start into the season, for me and for the team. Now I hope to keep that shape until Pietermaritzburg."

Giger got the bigger title however, snaring the overall of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup for the first time in his career. Lindgren was second.

"Ideally I think today it would have possible to do more," said Giger. "The legs were pretty good, my shape is perfect. But by the same token, it was an okay conclusion to the Sunshine Cup, and it’s a nice gift to win the overall."

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team1:23:05
2Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:14
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized0:00:17
4Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team Bh Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:01:01
5Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:31
6Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:02:17
7Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:02:23
8Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team0:02:49
9Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team0:02:50
10Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec0:04:02
11Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:04:21
12Metzler Hannes (Aut) RV DJS Bikeshop Simplon0:04:24
13Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:04:59
14Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team0:05:14
15Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team Bh Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:05:25
16Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:05:40
17Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm0:05:59
18Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles0:06:06
19Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:06:16
20Simon Stiebjahn ba2baef2 Bulls0:06:40
21Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team0:06:41
22Gregor Raggl (Aut) Hai Power Bike Team0:07:06
23Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:07:20
24Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:07:41
25Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team Aliplast0:07:42
26Daniel Eymann  (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:07:53
27Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:07:53
28Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's0:08:29
29Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:08:43
30Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:09:45
31Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team0:10:12
32Giancarlo Sax    (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:10:39
33Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:11:19
34Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:12:27
35John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby CK0:12:59
36Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team0:13:24
37Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:13:43
38Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:15:19
39Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:16:11
40Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:16:11
41Anton Liubui (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:16:52
42Rien Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:19:20
-2 LapsAnatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
-2 LapsTimotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club
-2 LapsFredrik Haraldseth (Nor) Baerum Ock
-2 LapsDyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
-2 LapsMichalis Karatzis (Cyp) Poland
-2 LapsLeontios Katsouris (Cyp) Poland
-2 LapsAlexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District
-3 LapsKoutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos
DNFIvan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
DNFJiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
DNFMattias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
DNFBen Sumner (GBr) Beeline Rt
DNFAxel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck
DNFDmitry Andreev (Rus) Karo-Itera-Dinamo Team
DNFTobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
DSQAndy Eyring (Ger) German National Team

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets1:19:55
2Morath Adelheid (Ger) Team X Bionic0:00:07
3Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:00:18
4Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:00:30
5Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo0:00:48
6Anne Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:00:49
7Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:02:18
8Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team0:03:02
9Vera Andreeva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo0:03:20
10Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:03:28
11Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:45
12Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team0:03:52
13Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany0:03:54
14Laura Turpijn (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:05:33
15Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:06:31
16Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:07:21
17Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:07:56
18Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team0:08:45
19Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:08:55
20Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia0:09:15
21Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer Bmc0:10:01
22Kseniya Kirillova (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo0:12:24
23Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team0:14:42
24Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team0:15:27
25Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:15:49
26Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava0:16:43
27Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia0:17:31
28Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:17:57
29Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team0:21:55
30Stephania Magri (Mlt) GB Cycles0:22:22
DNFMarta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
DNFTatjana Dold (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
DNSElisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
DNSAntri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia
DNSTracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team

Cyprus Sunshine Cup final series standings

Elite men final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team265pts
2Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team258
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)230
4Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team200
5Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic196
6Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin184
7Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing160
8Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team152
9Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team150
10Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team145
11Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry142
12Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet135
13Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team124
14Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic120
15Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek118
16Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec(Ita)117
17Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek110
18Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team110
19Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team106
20Milan Spesny (Cze)105
21Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team105
22Jiri Friedl (Cze)99
23Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm-Roma99
24Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj´S Bikeshop SiMPLon98
25Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team94
26Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing93
27Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team89
28Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexwave Racing Team88
29Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing88
30Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized85
31Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet85
32Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team84
33Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's81
34Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm81
35Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team79
36Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team73
37Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team72
38Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District71
39Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya68
40Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing65
41Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team65
42Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales63
43Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia60
44Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude56
45Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team53
46Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya51
47Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District51
48Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry50
49Alexey Leontyer (Rus) CC Roma47
50Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles47
51Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing44
52Gregor Raggl (Aut)43
53Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team43
54Daniel Eymann  (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team43
55Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig42
56Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team41
57Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott39
58Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team39
59Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team39
60Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team38
61Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team38
62Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team36
63Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team36
64Giancarlo Sax    (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team36
65Anton Liubyl (Ukr)35
66Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team34
67Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek34
68Matous Ulman (Cze)33
69Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team33
70Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam32
71Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya30
72Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized30
73John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby Ck30
74Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia28
75Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing28
76Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team27
77Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team26
78Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour25
79Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour23
80Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck23
81Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club21
82Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor) Baerum Ock20
83Dyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya19
84Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol18
85Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam17
86Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol17
87Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District16
88Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team15
89Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos15
90Brice Scholtes (Bel) National Team Belgium13
91Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team12
92Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Ch. Pettemerides9
93Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titicy Lgl Pro Team7
94Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team6
95Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team3
96Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team Haiming2
97Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De?Team2

Elite women final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets300pts
2Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team260
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team243
4Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic228
5Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team208
6Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized189
7Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team179
8Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team176
9Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic170
10Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team169
11Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany164
12Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team160
13Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre153
14Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized146
15Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo140
16Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized135
17Vera Andreeva (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo124
18Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott122
19Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia121
20Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team120
21Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team108
22Andja Gradl (Ger) German National Team107
23Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team105
24Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura99
25Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava96
26Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia95
27Ann Berglund (Swe)94
28Stephania Magri (Mlt) Gb Cycles87
29Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No-Tubes86
30Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)86
31Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team84
32Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe)77
33Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia77
34Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott76
35Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin64
36Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre63
37Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan62
38Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team61
39Virginie Pointet   (Swi) Jb Felt Team59
40Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC49
41Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team46
42Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC44
43Kseniya Kirillova (Rus) Rus Suvary Provelo43
44Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets39
45Unknown37
46Inbar Ronen (Isr) Team CCc35
47Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team31
48Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia23

