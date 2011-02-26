Trending

Markt wins cross country, takes over men's lead

Langvad continues dominance of women's race

Image 1 of 19

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) wins the stage.

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 19

Mona Eiberweiser (German National Team) after the race

Mona Eiberweiser (German National Team) after the race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 19

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) blazes a downhill

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) blazes a downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 19

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank / Giant) suffered a puncture

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank / Giant) suffered a puncture
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 19

Racing through the mountains

Racing through the mountains
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 19

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) on a singletrack uphill

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) on a singletrack uphill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 19

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) blazes a downhill

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) blazes a downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 19

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) leadsLene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team)

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) leadsLene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 9 of 19

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) and Lene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team) race past

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) and Lene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team) race past
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 10 of 19

Stage 2 course map

Stage 2 course map
(Image credit: Bikin' Cyprus)
Image 11 of 19

Lene Byberg, Blaza Klemencic, Annika Langvad and Elisabeth Brandau on the start line of the women's race.

Lene Byberg, Blaza Klemencic, Annika Langvad and Elisabeth Brandau on the start line of the women's race.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 19

Supporters do the hand offs as racers zip through the feed zone.

Supporters do the hand offs as racers zip through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 19

The women's peloton in the point-to-point stage of the Afxentia stage race.

The women's peloton in the point-to-point stage of the Afxentia stage race.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 19

Jan Skarnitzl (Rider Rubena Birell Specialized)

Jan Skarnitzl (Rider Rubena Birell Specialized)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 19

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank / Giant) leads Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank / Giant) leads Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 19

Stage winners: Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) and Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)

Stage winners: Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) and Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 17 of 19

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) wins the women's race

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) wins the women's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 18 of 19

Ole-Christian Fagerli, Henk Jaap Moorlag and Rene Tann in the point-to-point stage of the Afxentia

Ole-Christian Fagerli, Henk Jaap Moorlag and Rene Tann in the point-to-point stage of the Afxentia
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 19 of 19

The men all strung out at the start of stage 2

The men all strung out at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) won the men's point-to-point cross country race and moved into the overall lead at the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. The Austrian topped Switzerland's Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) by 36 seconds and Czech Jan Skarnitzl (Rider Rubena Birell Specialized) by 1:08 to take the victory.

Markt leads Giger by 59 seconds on general classification while Skarnitzl holds third, 1:07 off the pace.

The decisive moment in the 44.7km men's race occurred on the long uphill singletrack section which started at km 35. Markt and Sweden's Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) led while Periklis Ilias (Greek National Team - Protek) followed in third place, all part of a 15-man lead group. Then, Ilias made a mistake which helped Markt and Lindgren to go clear.

The lead duo topped the climb with a 20-second lead over Giger, the first chaser. "I couldn't follow them because of Periklis but when I saw it's my teammate Emil with Karl, I thought it would be okay because Emil is a good downhill rider," Giger said.

Unfortunately, Lindgren suffered a flat on the descent which caused him to crash while in the race lead. The Swede was forced to ride the remainder of the race on his rim and he dropped to 12th place by the finish.

Markt soloed through to the finish for the win, followed by Giger and Skarnitzl.

"I had another good day and was lucky that Emil was crashed," said Markt. "When we were pushing the pace uphill nobody was able to follow us. I hope for the same legs tomorrow to secure the overall title."

Giger hopes for a better performance in the final day's racing. "My shape is okay and maybe I could have been able to follow Karl and Emil. I hope to make the podium tomorrow."

Skarnitzl had some difficulties of his own en route to a third place on the day and overall. "It was good today but in the long downhill I had problems with my chain. As a result I was not possible to follow Fabian. Maybe I would have been able to follow him, but it's only a maybe".

Langvad extends lead

Opening day time trial winner Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) prevailed for the second straight day with a dominating performance in the elite women's event. The Dane bettered runner-up Lene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team) by 4:03 and Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) by nearly six minutes. The victory puts Langvad 5:17 ahead of Byberg overall while Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) lies in third place, 6:48 behind.

"It went perfect for me," said Langvad. "My tactic was not go as fast in the beginning and it went well, when I was able to follow the juniors."

"It was an on and off today," said Byberg. "I need to find the balance in my speed. It was not possible to follow Annika but I did not feel bad."

The Cyprus Sunshine Cup concludes on Sunday with a cross country race.

Elite Men
1Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic1:58:36
2Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:36
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:01:08
4Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek0:01:42
5Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:01:44
6Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:01:59
7Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:02:03
8Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:02:13
9Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team0:02:37
10Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
11Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:02:39
12Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:02:40
13Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team0:02:56
14Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:02:58
15Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:03:03
16Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:03:20
17Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing0:03:21
18Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:03:48
19Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team0:04:03
20Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek0:04:04
21Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team0:04:14
22Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:04:46
23Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket0:05:23
24Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:05:41
25Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:05:52
26Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:06:46
27Martin Loo (Est)0:06:49
28Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:06:51
29Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls0:07:00
30Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:07:01
31Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:07:02
32Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:07:32
33Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle0:07:33
34Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:07:35
35Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor0:07:45
36Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:07:54
37Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team0:08:25
38Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:08:48
39Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek0:08:50
40Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:08:55
41Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:09:14
42Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark0:09:24
43Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:09:37
44Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub0:09:56
45Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:10:22
46Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek0:10:42
47Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK0:11:01
48Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region0:11:30
49Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:11:50
50Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets0:11:52
51Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team0:11:59
52Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:12:21
53Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:12:22
54Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:12:30
55Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:12:31
56Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:12:33
57Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:12:50
58Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets0:12:52
59Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District0:13:22
60Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee0:14:03
61Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls0:14:06
62Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek0:14:38
63Aleksey Leontyev (Rus)0:16:27
64Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team0:16:32
65Pavel Pryadein (Rus)0:16:35
66Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:16:36
67Anatoly Gravilov (Rus)0:16:40
68Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team0:17:40
69Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco0:19:15
70Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria0:19:58
71Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:20:55
72Anton Liubyi (Ukr)0:22:24
73Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:23:27
74Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor0:23:35
75Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region0:25:25
76Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB0:26:01
77Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team0:29:15
78Felix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team0:29:38
79Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn0:30:37
80Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB0:31:07
81Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region0:32:50
82Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)0:33:40
83Denis Khobotov (Rus)0:33:41
84Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom)0:40:17
85Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason0:46:22
86Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos1:47:58
87Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason2:11:17
DNFFabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea
DNSSergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSThomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
DNSOleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSStefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls
DNSJelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
DNSDmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSGeorgios Pattes - Toumanis (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek
DNSMichalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol
DNSAlexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greek National Team
DNSKiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia
DNSTimotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos
DNSAlexey Kuzmenko (Rus) Primorskiy District
DNSSalah Rabah (Lib)
DNSZaher El Hage (Lib)
DNSVladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) P.O.L
DNSMarios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia
DNSVasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia
DNSMattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
DNSGiorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club
DNSAntoniades Dimitrios (Gre) Greek National Team

Elite Women
1Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets2:04:15
2Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team0:04:03
3Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike0:05:57
4Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:06:02
5Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team0:06:57
6Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team0:08:47
7Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn0:09:47
8Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:10:08
9Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team0:11:33
10Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District0:11:34
11Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany0:11:35
12Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways0:13:34
13Ann Berglund (Swe)0:14:31
14Iana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:16:02
15Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team0:16:29
16Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes0:16:44
17Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:17:03
18Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team0:19:00
19Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets0:19:39
20Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:19:52
21Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:22:48
22Maria Osl  (Aut) Fischer-BMC0:23:48
23Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se0:24:43
24Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) German National Team0:24:57
25Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek0:26:22
26Marta Terershchuk (Ukr)0:26:50
27Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:27:27
28Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma0:29:09
29Nadine Rieder (Ger) German National Team0:30:12
30Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region0:31:24
31Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team0:34:44
32Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava0:35:06
33Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team0:44:04
34Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness0:44:28
35Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne0:46:10
36Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club0:46:17
37Jelena Petrova (Lat)1:10:20
DNSNataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSAlla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSOxana Rybakova (Rus)
DNSKristine N?Rgaard (Den) HMTBK
DNSDemetra Antoniou (Cyp)
DNSAndria Christophorou (Cyp)

Junior Men
1Artem Shevtsov (Ukr)2:03:52
2Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region0:00:01
3Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District0:02:06
4Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region0:07:07
5Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District0:07:28
6Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia0:08:35
7Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L0:08:43
8Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:09:36
9Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District0:09:37
10Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)
11Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region0:11:56
12Andria Christophorou (Cyp)0:14:42
13Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:18:34
14Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia0:34:38
15Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:39:27
16Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center1:08:05
17Mikhail Protonin (Rus)1:08:46
18Kiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason
19Irineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos
20Andreas Kangelaris (Cyp)

Junior Women
1Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center3:03:47
2Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region0:00:44
3Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:09:27

Masters 1
1Viktor Szasz (Hun)2:41:56
2Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol0:03:25

Masters 2
1Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas3:08:56
DNSAntreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
DNSAchilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko
DNSVasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
DNSDamalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia

Elite Men - General classification after stage 2
1Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic2:15:10
2Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:59
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:01:07
4Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:02:01
5Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek0:02:15
6Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:02:23
7Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:02:37
8Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:02:38
9Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:02:40
10Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team0:02:59
11Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:03:20
12Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:03:34
13Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:03:39
14Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team0:03:50
15Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing0:03:53
16Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:04:00
17Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:04:02
18Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:04:25
19Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek0:05:04
20Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team0:05:23
21Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team0:05:24
22Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:05:48
23Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket0:06:28
24Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:06:59
25Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:07:23
26Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:07:24
27Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:07:48
28Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:07:51
29Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:08:21
30Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:08:31
31Martin Loo (Est)0:08:37
32Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor0:08:53
33Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek0:09:03
34Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:09:10
35Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls0:09:12
36Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:09:36
37Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle0:09:42
38Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:10:13
39Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:10:14
40Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark0:10:18
41Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:10:19
42Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team0:10:36
43Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:10:47
44Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub0:11:24
45Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek0:11:35
46Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:11:55
47Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK0:12:15
48Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region0:12:23
49Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:13:19
50Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team0:13:21
51Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:13:28
52Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:13:43
53Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets0:13:52
54Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:14:01
55Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:14:19
56Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:14:35
57Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:14:38
58Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek0:14:56
59Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets0:14:57
60Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District0:15:11
61Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee0:15:23
62Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls0:15:48
63Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team0:17:28
64Pavel Pryadein (Rus)0:17:45
65Anatoly Gravilov (Rus)0:18:47
66Aleksey Leontyev (Rus)0:18:50
67Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:19:46
68Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team0:20:54
69Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco0:21:31
70Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria0:22:21
71Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:23:48
72Anton Liubyi (Ukr)0:24:50
73Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor0:26:13
74Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:27:17
75Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region0:28:40
76Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB0:29:04
77Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team0:31:05
78Felix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team0:31:50
79Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn0:32:51
80Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB0:35:15
81Denis Khobotov (Rus)0:36:54
82Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region0:37:13
83Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)0:37:20
84Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom)0:52:03
85Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason0:53:40
86Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos1:59:02
87Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason2:28:16

Elite Women - General classification after stage 2
1Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets2:23:36
2Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team0:05:17
3Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:06:48
4Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike0:07:18
5Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team0:08:47
6Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn0:11:26
7Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:11:49
8Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team0:13:23
9Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany0:14:03
10Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District0:14:21
11Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways0:16:56
12Ann Berglund (Swe)0:17:32
13Iana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:18:30
14Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes0:18:57
15Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:19:44
16Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team0:19:46
17Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets0:22:13
18Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team0:22:43
19Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:24:13
20Maria Osl  (Aut) Fischer-BMC0:26:25
21Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:27:06
22Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) German National Team0:27:22
23Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se0:29:50
24Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek0:30:29
25Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:30:56
26Marta Terershchuk (Ukr)0:32:02
27Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma0:34:42
28Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team0:34:56
29Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region0:36:00
30Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava0:40:43
31Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team0:46:50
32Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness0:50:51
33Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club0:53:16
34Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne0:53:18
35Nadine Rieder (Ger) German National Team1:05:18
36Jelena Petrova (Lat)1:22:30
37Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team
38Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team2:15:41

