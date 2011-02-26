Image 1 of 19 Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) wins the stage. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 19 Mona Eiberweiser (German National Team) after the race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 19 Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) blazes a downhill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 19 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank / Giant) suffered a puncture (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 19 Racing through the mountains (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 19 Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) on a singletrack uphill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 19 Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) blazes a downhill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 19 Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) leadsLene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 19 Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) and Lene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team) race past (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 19 Stage 2 course map (Image credit: Bikin' Cyprus) Image 11 of 19 Lene Byberg, Blaza Klemencic, Annika Langvad and Elisabeth Brandau on the start line of the women's race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 19 Supporters do the hand offs as racers zip through the feed zone. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 19 The women's peloton in the point-to-point stage of the Afxentia stage race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 19 Jan Skarnitzl (Rider Rubena Birell Specialized) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 19 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank / Giant) leads Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 19 Stage winners: Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) and Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 19 Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) wins the women's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 19 Ole-Christian Fagerli, Henk Jaap Moorlag and Rene Tann in the point-to-point stage of the Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 19 The men all strung out at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) won the men's point-to-point cross country race and moved into the overall lead at the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. The Austrian topped Switzerland's Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) by 36 seconds and Czech Jan Skarnitzl (Rider Rubena Birell Specialized) by 1:08 to take the victory.

Markt leads Giger by 59 seconds on general classification while Skarnitzl holds third, 1:07 off the pace.

The decisive moment in the 44.7km men's race occurred on the long uphill singletrack section which started at km 35. Markt and Sweden's Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) led while Periklis Ilias (Greek National Team - Protek) followed in third place, all part of a 15-man lead group. Then, Ilias made a mistake which helped Markt and Lindgren to go clear.

The lead duo topped the climb with a 20-second lead over Giger, the first chaser. "I couldn't follow them because of Periklis but when I saw it's my teammate Emil with Karl, I thought it would be okay because Emil is a good downhill rider," Giger said.

Unfortunately, Lindgren suffered a flat on the descent which caused him to crash while in the race lead. The Swede was forced to ride the remainder of the race on his rim and he dropped to 12th place by the finish.

Markt soloed through to the finish for the win, followed by Giger and Skarnitzl.

"I had another good day and was lucky that Emil was crashed," said Markt. "When we were pushing the pace uphill nobody was able to follow us. I hope for the same legs tomorrow to secure the overall title."

Giger hopes for a better performance in the final day's racing. "My shape is okay and maybe I could have been able to follow Karl and Emil. I hope to make the podium tomorrow."

Skarnitzl had some difficulties of his own en route to a third place on the day and overall. "It was good today but in the long downhill I had problems with my chain. As a result I was not possible to follow Fabian. Maybe I would have been able to follow him, but it's only a maybe".

Langvad extends lead

Opening day time trial winner Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) prevailed for the second straight day with a dominating performance in the elite women's event. The Dane bettered runner-up Lene Byberg (Specialized Factory Team) by 4:03 and Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) by nearly six minutes. The victory puts Langvad 5:17 ahead of Byberg overall while Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) lies in third place, 6:48 behind.

"It went perfect for me," said Langvad. "My tactic was not go as fast in the beginning and it went well, when I was able to follow the juniors."

"It was an on and off today," said Byberg. "I need to find the balance in my speed. It was not possible to follow Annika but I did not feel bad."

The Cyprus Sunshine Cup concludes on Sunday with a cross country race.

Elite Men 1 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 1:58:36 2 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:36 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:01:08 4 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek 0:01:42 5 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:01:44 6 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:01:59 7 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon 0:02:03 8 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:02:13 9 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:02:37 10 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 11 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:02:39 12 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:02:40 13 Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team 0:02:56 14 Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:02:58 15 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:03 16 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:03:20 17 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing 0:03:21 18 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:48 19 Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team 0:04:03 20 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek 0:04:04 21 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:04:14 22 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:04:46 23 Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket 0:05:23 24 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:05:41 25 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:05:52 26 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:06:46 27 Martin Loo (Est) 0:06:49 28 Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor) 0:06:51 29 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:07:00 30 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:07:01 31 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:07:02 32 Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:07:32 33 Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle 0:07:33 34 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:07:35 35 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor 0:07:45 36 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:07:54 37 Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team 0:08:25 38 Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:08:48 39 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 0:08:50 40 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:08:55 41 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:09:14 42 Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark 0:09:24 43 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:09:37 44 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub 0:09:56 45 Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:10:22 46 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:10:42 47 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:11:01 48 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:11:30 49 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:11:50 50 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets 0:11:52 51 Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:11:59 52 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:12:21 53 Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:12:22 54 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:12:30 55 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 0:12:31 56 Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:12:33 57 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:12:50 58 Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:12:52 59 Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:13:22 60 Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee 0:14:03 61 Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls 0:14:06 62 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek 0:14:38 63 Aleksey Leontyev (Rus) 0:16:27 64 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:16:32 65 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) 0:16:35 66 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:16:36 67 Anatoly Gravilov (Rus) 0:16:40 68 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:17:40 69 Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco 0:19:15 70 Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria 0:19:58 71 Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:20:55 72 Anton Liubyi (Ukr) 0:22:24 73 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:23:27 74 Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor 0:23:35 75 Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region 0:25:25 76 Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB 0:26:01 77 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team 0:29:15 78 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team 0:29:38 79 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn 0:30:37 80 Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB 0:31:07 81 Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region 0:32:50 82 Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) 0:33:40 83 Denis Khobotov (Rus) 0:33:41 84 Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom) 0:40:17 85 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:46:22 86 Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos 1:47:58 87 Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason 2:11:17 DNF Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea DNS Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic DNS Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls DNS Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team DNS Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Georgios Pattes - Toumanis (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek DNS Michalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol DNS Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greek National Team DNS Kiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia DNS Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos DNS Alexey Kuzmenko (Rus) Primorskiy District DNS Salah Rabah (Lib) DNS Zaher El Hage (Lib) DNS Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) P.O.L DNS Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia DNS Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia DNS Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team DNS Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club DNS Antoniades Dimitrios (Gre) Greek National Team

Elite Women 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets 2:04:15 2 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team 0:04:03 3 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike 0:05:57 4 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:06:02 5 Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team 0:06:57 6 Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team 0:08:47 7 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn 0:09:47 8 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:10:08 9 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:11:33 10 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:11:34 11 Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany 0:11:35 12 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:13:34 13 Ann Berglund (Swe) 0:14:31 14 Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) 0:16:02 15 Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team 0:16:29 16 Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes 0:16:44 17 Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team 0:17:03 18 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team 0:19:00 19 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:19:39 20 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:19:52 21 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:22:48 22 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 0:23:48 23 Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se 0:24:43 24 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) German National Team 0:24:57 25 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:26:22 26 Marta Terershchuk (Ukr) 0:26:50 27 Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:27:27 28 Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma 0:29:09 29 Nadine Rieder (Ger) German National Team 0:30:12 30 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:31:24 31 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team 0:34:44 32 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava 0:35:06 33 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team 0:44:04 34 Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness 0:44:28 35 Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne 0:46:10 36 Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club 0:46:17 37 Jelena Petrova (Lat) 1:10:20 DNS Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Oxana Rybakova (Rus) DNS Kristine N?Rgaard (Den) HMTBK DNS Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) DNS Andria Christophorou (Cyp)

Junior Men 1 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) 2:03:52 2 Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:00:01 3 Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:02:06 4 Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region 0:07:07 5 Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:07:28 6 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:08:35 7 Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L 0:08:43 8 Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:09:36 9 Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:09:37 10 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) 11 Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:11:56 12 Andria Christophorou (Cyp) 0:14:42 13 Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:18:34 14 Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia 0:34:38 15 Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:39:27 16 Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 1:08:05 17 Mikhail Protonin (Rus) 1:08:46 18 Kiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason 19 Irineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos 20 Andreas Kangelaris (Cyp)

Junior Women 1 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 3:03:47 2 Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:00:44 3 Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:09:27

Masters 1 1 Viktor Szasz (Hun) 2:41:56 2 Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol 0:03:25

Masters 2 1 Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas 3:08:56 DNS Antreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros DNS Achilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko DNS Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros DNS Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia

Elite Men - General classification after stage 2 1 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 2:15:10 2 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:59 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:01:07 4 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:02:01 5 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek 0:02:15 6 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon 0:02:23 7 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:02:37 8 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:02:38 9 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:02:40 10 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:02:59 11 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:03:20 12 Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:03:34 13 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:03:39 14 Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team 0:03:50 15 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing 0:03:53 16 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:04:00 17 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:04:02 18 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:04:25 19 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek 0:05:04 20 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:05:23 21 Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team 0:05:24 22 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:05:48 23 Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket 0:06:28 24 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:06:59 25 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:07:23 26 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:07:24 27 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:07:48 28 Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor) 0:07:51 29 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:08:21 30 Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:08:31 31 Martin Loo (Est) 0:08:37 32 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor 0:08:53 33 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 0:09:03 34 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:09:10 35 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:09:12 36 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:09:36 37 Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle 0:09:42 38 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:10:13 39 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:10:14 40 Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark 0:10:18 41 Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:10:19 42 Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team 0:10:36 43 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:10:47 44 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub 0:11:24 45 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:11:35 46 Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:11:55 47 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:12:15 48 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:12:23 49 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:13:19 50 Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:13:21 51 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:13:28 52 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:13:43 53 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets 0:13:52 54 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:14:01 55 Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:14:19 56 Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:14:35 57 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 0:14:38 58 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek 0:14:56 59 Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:14:57 60 Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:15:11 61 Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee 0:15:23 62 Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls 0:15:48 63 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:17:28 64 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) 0:17:45 65 Anatoly Gravilov (Rus) 0:18:47 66 Aleksey Leontyev (Rus) 0:18:50 67 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:19:46 68 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:20:54 69 Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco 0:21:31 70 Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria 0:22:21 71 Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:23:48 72 Anton Liubyi (Ukr) 0:24:50 73 Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor 0:26:13 74 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:27:17 75 Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region 0:28:40 76 Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB 0:29:04 77 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team 0:31:05 78 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team 0:31:50 79 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn 0:32:51 80 Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB 0:35:15 81 Denis Khobotov (Rus) 0:36:54 82 Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region 0:37:13 83 Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) 0:37:20 84 Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom) 0:52:03 85 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:53:40 86 Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos 1:59:02 87 Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason 2:28:16