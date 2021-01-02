Trending

Cyclocross Gullegem: Blanka Kata Vas wins women's race

By

Hungarian beats Van der Heijden and Sanne Cant

Hungarian Blanka Kata Vas celebrates as she crosses the finish line and wins the womens elite race of the Gullegem Cyclocross cycling event in Gullegem on January 2 2021 Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN BELGA AFP Belgium OUT Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGAAFP via Getty Images
Kata Blanka Vas celebrates victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vas Kata Blanka (Hun) 0:45:47
2Van der Heijden Inge (Ned) 777 0:00:30
3Cant Sanne (Bel) Iko - Crelan
4Kay Anna (GBr) Starcasino cx Team 0:01:15
5Norbert Riberolle Marion (Fra) Starcasino cx Team 0:01:28
6Van Alphen Aniek (Ned) Credishop-fristads 0:02:05
7Verhestraeten Karen (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:02:29
8Fahringer Rebecca (USA) 0:02:55
9Meistrok Susanne (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:03:03
10Vanderbeken Joyce (Bel) 0:03:12
11Wright Sophie (GBr) 0:03:20
12Verhoeven Suzanne (Bel) 0:03:38
13De Wilde Julie (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:04:03
14Van Anrooij Lindy (Ned) Starcasino cx Team 0:04:33
15Peeters Jinse (Bel) 0:04:44
16Van Wunsel Lise (Bel) 0:05:12
17Compton Katherine (USA) 0:05:23
18Brouwers Julie (Bel)
19Dobbelaere Jana (Bel) 0:05:42
20Maes Shana (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:07:05
21De Bruyne Meg (Bel)
22Zwaenepoel Tessa (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
23Greenhalgh Laura (GBr)
24Kelly Siobhan (Can)
25Cueto Vega Sara (Spa) 2 laps
26Geoghegan Michelle (Irl) 2 laps
27Coogan Cisek Corey (USA) 2 laps
28Vermeir Aurélie (Bel) 3 laps
DNFGonzalez Blanco Lucia (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar cx Team

