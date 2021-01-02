Cyclocross Gullegem: Blanka Kata Vas wins women's race
By Cyclingnews
Hungarian beats Van der Heijden and Sanne Cant
Elite women: Gullegem
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vas Kata Blanka (Hun)
|0:45:47
|2
|Van der Heijden Inge (Ned) 777
|0:00:30
|3
|Cant Sanne (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|4
|Kay Anna (GBr) Starcasino cx Team
|0:01:15
|5
|Norbert Riberolle Marion (Fra) Starcasino cx Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Van Alphen Aniek (Ned) Credishop-fristads
|0:02:05
|7
|Verhestraeten Karen (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:02:29
|8
|Fahringer Rebecca (USA)
|0:02:55
|9
|Meistrok Susanne (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:03:03
|10
|Vanderbeken Joyce (Bel)
|0:03:12
|11
|Wright Sophie (GBr)
|0:03:20
|12
|Verhoeven Suzanne (Bel)
|0:03:38
|13
|De Wilde Julie (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:04:03
|14
|Van Anrooij Lindy (Ned) Starcasino cx Team
|0:04:33
|15
|Peeters Jinse (Bel)
|0:04:44
|16
|Van Wunsel Lise (Bel)
|0:05:12
|17
|Compton Katherine (USA)
|0:05:23
|18
|Brouwers Julie (Bel)
|19
|Dobbelaere Jana (Bel)
|0:05:42
|20
|Maes Shana (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:07:05
|21
|De Bruyne Meg (Bel)
|22
|Zwaenepoel Tessa (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|23
|Greenhalgh Laura (GBr)
|24
|Kelly Siobhan (Can)
|25
|Cueto Vega Sara (Spa)
|2 laps
|26
|Geoghegan Michelle (Irl)
|2 laps
|27
|Coogan Cisek Corey (USA)
|2 laps
|28
|Vermeir Aurélie (Bel)
|3 laps
|DNF
|Gonzalez Blanco Lucia (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar cx Team
Cyclocross Gullegem: Blanka Kata Vas wins women's raceHungarian beats Van der Heijden and Sanne Cant
