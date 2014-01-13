Wyman celebrates new national title with win in Otegem
Briton tops Cant, De Boer
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|3
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|7
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|8
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|9
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|10
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|11
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|12
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|13
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|14
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|15
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
|16
|Katleen Fraeye (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom
|17
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|18
|Cindy Diericx (Bel)
|19
|Sandra Sintobin (Bel)
