Wyman celebrates new national title with win in Otegem

Briton tops Cant, De Boer

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Helen Wyman (GBr)
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
3Sophie De Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
7Jolien Verschueren (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
8Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
9Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
10Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
11Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
12Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
13Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
14Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
15Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
16Katleen Fraeye (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom
17Jo Blanchaert (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
18Cindy Diericx (Bel)
19Sandra Sintobin (Bel)

