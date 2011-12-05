Trending

Berden rides away

Johnson and Jones make up podium

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) took the holeshot and a big group of 13 or 14 riders that stayed together through lap one but by the end of lap two the front separated into two groups of five. Steve Fischer (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing) was on the front leading Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com), Berden and others. The second group, much like day one, was Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant/Specialized) driving the pace with Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) and the rest in tow.

The groups held their ground and changed with riders on the front. Fischer eventually dropped back to the second group as Berden, Johnson, Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) and Chris Sheppard (Rocky Moutain/Shimano) stayed together. With 5 to Berden started to make his move, it was an epic effort and early in the race. By the start finish stretch he had already opened a small gap on the group. Jones, Johnson, and Sheppard came through but no one wanted to respond. Behind Kaiser kept driving the pace, but the group never got back on the front chasers.

With two to go Berden had increased his lead. Sheppard was drilling it to get back up while Jones and Johnson stayed close. With one lap to go Johnson and Jones made their moves but never got back to Berden who soloed in for the win. Johnson was able to hold off Jones for second and Sheppard rolled in fourth. Kaiser who was strong all day, put in more late efforts to finish just ahead of his group for the final podium spot and the top U23 position.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper0:59:38
2Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:15
3Chris Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:16
4Christopher Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Shimano
5Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:00:34
6Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW0:00:35
7Aaron Bradford (USA) Bay101-HRS-RockLobster0:00:46
8Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:01:25
9Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus0:01:53
10Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles0:01:59
11Brendon Davids (USA)0:02:06
12Chris Jackson (USA) Rambuski Law
13Kyle Gritters (USA)0:02:07
14Donald Reeb (USA) cyclocrossracing.com pb blue0:02:08
15Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique0:02:12
16Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona - Team S&M
17Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n Road0:02:57
18David Forkner (USA) SDG Felt pb IRT0:03:04
19Scott Tietzel (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing0:03:05
20Anton Petrov (USA) SDG-Felt p.b. IRT
21John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes0:03:38
22John Curry (USA) GAS-Intrinsik Architecture
23Scott Chapin (USA)0:03:54
24Ted Willard (USA)0:04:03
25Ben Bertiger (USA) The Team
26Abe Rothstein (USA)0:04:04
27Eric Colton (USA) SoCalCross0:04:20
28Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:04:29
29John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes0:04:30
30Kenny Wehn (USA) Stans NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:04:48
31Derek Yarra (USA) Ibis-Buy-Cell0:06:09
32David McNeal (USA) SPY Optics0:06:13
33David Sheek (USA) SDG-Felt p.b. IRT0:06:52
34Jay Kwan (USA) The Team SocalCross
35Alexander Vaughn-Ruiz (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
36Dean Poshard (USA)
DNFAllen Krughoff (USA) BOULDER CYCLE SPORT
DNSJustin Williams (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross

