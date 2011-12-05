Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) took the holeshot and a big group of 13 or 14 riders that stayed together through lap one but by the end of lap two the front separated into two groups of five. Steve Fischer (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing) was on the front leading Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com), Berden and others. The second group, much like day one, was Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant/Specialized) driving the pace with Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) and the rest in tow.

The groups held their ground and changed with riders on the front. Fischer eventually dropped back to the second group as Berden, Johnson, Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) and Chris Sheppard (Rocky Moutain/Shimano) stayed together. With 5 to Berden started to make his move, it was an epic effort and early in the race. By the start finish stretch he had already opened a small gap on the group. Jones, Johnson, and Sheppard came through but no one wanted to respond. Behind Kaiser kept driving the pace, but the group never got back on the front chasers.

With two to go Berden had increased his lead. Sheppard was drilling it to get back up while Jones and Johnson stayed close. With one lap to go Johnson and Jones made their moves but never got back to Berden who soloed in for the win. Johnson was able to hold off Jones for second and Sheppard rolled in fourth. Kaiser who was strong all day, put in more late efforts to finish just ahead of his group for the final podium spot and the top U23 position.

