Mourey prevails in Marle

Gadret, Roussel round out top-3

Full Results
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat1:04:03
2John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
3Julien Roussel0:01:17
4Romain Lejeune (Fra)0:01:22
5Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:28
6Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:57
7Guillaume Perrot (Fra)0:02:15
8Laurent Colombatto0:02:17
9Mitchell Huenders (Ned)0:03:31
10Arnold Jeannesson0:03:45
11Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:04:11
12Pieter Ghyllebert0:04:24
13Alexandre Baillet0:05:18
14Kris Lapere0:05:54
15Kendric Van Grembergen0:06:17
16Ludovic Dubau0:06:46
17David Pagnier0:06:50
18Florian Le Corre
19Freddie Guilloux
20Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
21Sébastien Hansen
22Pierre Garson
23Élie Regost
24Stephen Dessaint
25Adrien Pascal
26Gusty Bausch
27Mathieu Beaudoin
28Vincent Bougerey
29Patrice Chevalier
30Stéphane Auguet
31Alexandre Gelon
32Franck Noel
33Geoffrey Dassonville
34Nacer Bouhanni
35Fabien Bacquet
36Rudy Feron
37Yohan Caron
38Nicolas Beaudoin

