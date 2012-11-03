Mourey prevails in Marle
Gadret, Roussel round out top-3
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|1:04:03
|2
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|3
|Julien Roussel
|0:01:17
|4
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|0:01:22
|5
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:01:28
|6
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|7
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|0:02:15
|8
|Laurent Colombatto
|0:02:17
|9
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|0:03:31
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson
|0:03:45
|11
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:11
|12
|Pieter Ghyllebert
|0:04:24
|13
|Alexandre Baillet
|0:05:18
|14
|Kris Lapere
|0:05:54
|15
|Kendric Van Grembergen
|0:06:17
|16
|Ludovic Dubau
|0:06:46
|17
|David Pagnier
|0:06:50
|18
|Florian Le Corre
|19
|Freddie Guilloux
|20
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|21
|Sébastien Hansen
|22
|Pierre Garson
|23
|Élie Regost
|24
|Stephen Dessaint
|25
|Adrien Pascal
|26
|Gusty Bausch
|27
|Mathieu Beaudoin
|28
|Vincent Bougerey
|29
|Patrice Chevalier
|30
|Stéphane Auguet
|31
|Alexandre Gelon
|32
|Franck Noel
|33
|Geoffrey Dassonville
|34
|Nacer Bouhanni
|35
|Fabien Bacquet
|36
|Rudy Feron
|37
|Yohan Caron
|38
|Nicolas Beaudoin
