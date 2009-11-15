Wildhaber wins in Aigle
French and Swiss fill up top five
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|1:05:47
|2
|Arnaud Grand (Swi)
|0:00:15
|3
|Julien Pion (Fra)
|0:00:32
|4
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|0:00:51
|5
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|0:01:25
|6
|René Lang (Swi)
|0:01:30
|7
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:01:48
|8
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|0:02:14
|9
|David Kasek (Cze)
|0:02:25
|10
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra)
|0:02:45
|11
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
|0:02:48
|12
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|0:03:14
|13
|Joël Frey (Swi)
|0:03:15
|14
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:03:27
|15
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|0:03:31
|16
|Peter Frei (Swi)
|0:03:56
|17
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|0:04:22
|18
|Filip Adel (Cze)
|0:04:44
|19
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:04:59
|20
|David Menger (Cze)
|0:05:05
|21
|Matthias Allenspach (Swi)
|0:05:09
|22
|Sven Dumusc (Swi)
|0:05:10
|23
|David Bertram (Ger)
|0:05:11
|24
|Matthias Rupp (Swi)
|0:05:37
|25
|Joris Boillat (Swi)
|0:05:54
|26
|Jean Pierre Prudentino (Fra)
|0:06:43
|27
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
|28
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|29
|Pierre Blanc (Swi)
|30
|Davide Belletti (Ita)
|31
|Samuel Reichen (Swi)
|32
|Petr Novotný (Cze)
