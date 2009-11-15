Trending

Wildhaber wins in Aigle

French and Swiss fill up top five

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)1:05:47
2Arnaud Grand (Swi)0:00:15
3Julien Pion (Fra)0:00:32
4Pirmin Lang (Swi)0:00:51
5Laurent Colombatto (Fra)0:01:25
6René Lang (Swi)0:01:30
7Andreas Moser (Swi)0:01:48
8Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)0:02:14
9David Kasek (Cze)0:02:25
10Clément Bourgoin (Fra)0:02:45
11Melvin Rulliere (Fra)0:02:48
12Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:03:14
13Joël Frey (Swi)0:03:15
14Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:03:27
15Lukas Winterberg (Swi)0:03:31
16Peter Frei (Swi)0:03:56
17Josef Soukup (Cze)0:04:22
18Filip Adel (Cze)0:04:44
19Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:04:59
20David Menger (Cze)0:05:05
21Matthias Allenspach (Swi)0:05:09
22Sven Dumusc (Swi)0:05:10
23David Bertram (Ger)0:05:11
24Matthias Rupp (Swi)0:05:37
25Joris Boillat (Swi)0:05:54
26Jean Pierre Prudentino (Fra)0:06:43
27Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
28Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
29Pierre Blanc (Swi)
30Davide Belletti (Ita)
31Samuel Reichen (Swi)
32Petr Novotný (Cze)

Latest on Cyclingnews