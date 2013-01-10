Image 1 of 19 Cameron Meyer wins in spectacular style. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 19 Steele Von Hoff's Cervélo S5 that he used for the Australian Criterium Championships (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 3 of 19 It was a quick race considering the demands of the Ballarat course (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 4 of 19 Shimano Ultegra Di2 is equipped to Von Hoff's training bike (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 5 of 19 A neat way to keep the front-end of the bike looking good (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 6 of 19 Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) with plenty of time to savour his win at the Australian criterium championships (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 19 The sprint for the minor placings. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 19 Will Clarke had a late attempt to catch Meyer. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 19 The Drapac team took to the front but Meyer held them all at bay. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 19 Cameron Meyer on his way to winning the race! (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 19 Darren Lapthorne on the top corner. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 19 Wesley Sulzberger leads Leigh Howard. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 19 Budget took to the front to start the chase for Meyer. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 19 Luke Davison was one of the possible favourites before the race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 19 Cameron Meyer early on being watched by Drapac closely. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 19 Lachlan Norris in the bunch. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 19 The mens peloton stretch out along Ballarat's Sturt St. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 19 Cam Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) will now look to capturing a second road national title on Sunday (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 19 The Australian criterium championship podium: Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp), Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) and Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) put in the performance of the day when he won in the Australian national criterium title in a brilliant solo effort. Meyer attacked the peloton early in the 40-lap race and never looked back, spinning a furious tempo at the front of the race that was simply too much for the chasing field to bring back.

A reduced bunch sprint would decide the lower spots on the podium as Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) edged Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) to the line for second and third-place respectively.

"It's another special win," said Meyer. "Obviously to win any Australian championship is special. I'm a little surprised as the criterium is not my forte. I'm definitely thought of more as a time trialist or road racer, but I went out there today and showed I have good form. We had some good tactics from the start, but we didn't have to use them today."

Despite the efforts of a number of teams Meyer simply could not be brought into striking distance. His gap was reduced briefly before extending his lead out again throughout the race.

"That wasn't exactly my tactic," said Meyer about his race-long breakaway. "It was to open up the legs and attack off the front. Travis did the first one and I did the second but no one wanted to come with me so I just kept going."

"We had a team that wasn't a pure lead-out team so we had to go on the offensive," said Howard. "We made sure we were on the front foot from the start and Travis Meyer was the first followed by Cam. He was by far the strongest rider out there today and it made out job so much easier.

"I've been doing a lot of sprint training this year, meaning that Sunday is going to be a lot harder for me because I haven't focused much on my climbing. I'll be there as a helper and domestique role," he added.

The Huon-Genesys Wealth Adviser's team of reigning champion Anthony Giacoppo took the initiative to bring the West Australian back into the fold and worked hard to contain the former Australian road champion. It was however, one of the team's former riders Von Hoff who positioned himself perfectly for the bunch kick.

"There were two teams trying to bring it back," noted Von Hoff. "I just had to sit in and wait for the sprint. The GreenEdge guys had a pretty good lead-out so I sat on that and finished it off."

With less than 13 laps to go Meyer was trying to edge his lead out further as the Drapac Professional Cycling team also began to contribute to the chase.

Meyer skipped the time trial but showed that he's clearly on-song for Sunday's road race as he managed to hold off the field lap after lap.

"It [the time trial] didn't really suit my characteristics and I'm really hungry for the road title," said Meyer. "I've got good form and I think I showed that tonight. Hopefully I can show that again on Sunday."

The gap began to slowly drop as the National Road Series teams of Drapac and Huon-Genesys continued to swap turns on the hot-dog course while Orica GreenEdge weren't making it easy for the chase to get organised. They lined up behind the red jerseys of the Drapac team to discourage the reduced field's effort.

Meyer had 18 seconds with less than 10 laps to go and was on a mission along the streets of Ballarat. It would be up the remaining riders to bring back Meyer who refused to ease his pace.

With only a few laps remaining Meyer had done enough to extend his lead to nearly 30 seconds. Riders continued to fall out of the race as they attempted to chase. Coming into the final lap, his victory was all but sealed. At the finish Meyer had plenty of time to salute the crowd that had just watched him take a fantastic victory.

