Cycling Australia Road National Championships past winners
Champions for the men and women, road, time trial and criterium
|#
|2012
|Simon Gerrans
|2011
|Jack Bobridge
|2010
|Travis Meyer
|2009
|Peter McDonald
|2008
|Matthew Lloyd
|2007
|Darren Lapthorne
|2006
|Russell van Hout
|2005
|Robbie McEwen
|2004
|Matthew Wilson
|2003
|Stuart O’Grady
|2002
|Robbie McEwen
|2001
|Steve Williams
|2000
|Jamie Drew
|1999
|Henk Vogels
|1998
|David McKenzie
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nick Gates
|1995
|Neil Stephens
|1994
|Allan Iacuone
|1993
|Edward Salas
|1992
|David McFarlane
|1991
|Neil Stephens
|1990
|Dean McDonald
|1989
|Gary Clively
|1988
|Paul Miller
|1987
|Alan Dipple
|1986
|Wayne Hildred
|1985
|Laurie Venn
|1984
|Peter Besanko
|1983
|Terry Hammond
|1982
|Wayne Hildred
|1981
|Clyde Sefton
|1980
|John Trevorrow
|1979
|John Trevorrow
|1978
|John Trevorrow
|1977
|Donald Wilson
|1976
|Peter Besanko
|1975
|Donald Wilson
|1974
|Graham Rowley
|1973
|Kerry Hoole
|1972
|Kevin Spencer
|1971
|Graham McVilly
|1970
|Graham McVilly
|1969
|Robert Whetters
|1968
|Barry Waddell
|1967
|Graeme Gilmore
|1966
|Kerry Hoole
|1965
|Matt Martino
|1964
|Barry Waddell
|1963
|Warwick Dalton
|1962
|John O'Sullivan
|1961
|Neville Veale
|1960
|Fred Roche
|1959
|Fred Roche
|1958
|Russell Mockridge
|1957
|Russell Mockridge
|1956
|Russell Mockridge
|1955
|Eddy Smith
|1954
|Eddy Smith
|1953
|Alby Saunders
|1952
|Neil Peadon
|1951
|Vin Beasley
|1950
|Keith Rowley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2012
|Anthony Giacoppo
|2011
|Jonathan Cantwell
|2010
|Aaron Kemps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2012
|Scott Law
|2011
|Ben Grenda
|2010
|Daniel Braunsteins
|#
|2012
|Rohan Dennis
|2011
|Ben Dyball
|2010
|Michael Hepburn
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Simon Clarke
|2007
|Wesley Sulzberger
|2006
|William Walker
|2005
|Chris Sutton
|2004
|Rory Sutherland
|2003
|Gene Bates
|2002
|Simon Gerrans
|2001
|Graeme Brown
|#
|2012
|Amanda Spratt
|2011
|Alexis Rhodes
|2010
|Ruth Corset
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Oenone Wood
|2007
|Katie Mactier
|2006
|Katherine Bates
|2005
|Lorian Graham
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Olivia Gollan
|2002
|Margaret Hemsley
|2001
|Katie Mactier
|2000
|Anna Millward
|1999
|Tracey Gaudry
|1998
|Kathy Watt
|1997
|Symenko Jochinke
|1996
|Lynn Nixon
|1995
|Elizabeth Tadich
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2012
|Alexis Rhodes
|2011
|Lauren Kitchen
|2010
|Carly Light
|#
|2012
|Shara Gillow
|2011
|Shara Gillow
|2010
|Amber Halliday
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Bridie O'Donnell
|2007
|Carla Ryan
|2006
|Kathy Watt
|2005
|Oenone Wood
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Sara Carrigan
|2002
|Sara Carrigan
|2001
|Anna Millward
|2000
|Tracey Gaudry
|1999
|Kristy Scrymgeour
|1998
|Anna Millward
|1997
|Anna Millward
|1996
|Kathy Watt
|1995
|Tracey Watson
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|2012
|Luke Durbridge
|2011
|Cameron Meyer
|2010
|Cameron Meyer
|2009
|Michael Rogers
|2008
|Adam Hansen
|2007
|Nathan O'Neill
|2006
|Nathan O'Neill
|2005
|Nathan O'Neill
|2004
|Nathan O'Neill
|2003
|Ben Day
|2002
|Nathan O'Neill
|2001
|Kristjan Snorrason
|2000
|Darren Rolfe
|1999
|Jonathan Hall
|1998
|Nathan O'Neill
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nathan O'Neill
|#
|2012
|Rohan Dennis
|2011
|Luke Durbridge
|2010
|Rohan Dennis
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Matt King
|2007
|Zakkari Dempster
|2006
|Shaun Higgerson
|2005
|Mark Jamieson
|2004
|Mark Jamieson
|2003
|Adrian Laidler
|2002
|Jonathan Davis
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy