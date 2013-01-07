Trending

Cycling Australia Road National Championships past winners

Champions for the men and women, road, time trial and criterium

Elite Men's Road Race champion
2012Simon Gerrans
2011Jack Bobridge
2010Travis Meyer
2009Peter McDonald
2008Matthew Lloyd
2007Darren Lapthorne
2006Russell van Hout
2005Robbie McEwen
2004Matthew Wilson
2003Stuart O’Grady
2002Robbie McEwen
2001Steve Williams
2000Jamie Drew
1999Henk Vogels
1998David McKenzie
1997Jonathan Hall
1996Nick Gates
1995Neil Stephens
1994Allan Iacuone
1993Edward Salas
1992David McFarlane
1991Neil Stephens
1990Dean McDonald
1989Gary Clively
1988Paul Miller
1987Alan Dipple
1986Wayne Hildred
1985Laurie Venn
1984Peter Besanko
1983Terry Hammond
1982Wayne Hildred
1981Clyde Sefton
1980John Trevorrow
1979John Trevorrow
1978John Trevorrow
1977Donald Wilson
1976Peter Besanko
1975Donald Wilson
1974Graham Rowley
1973Kerry Hoole
1972Kevin Spencer
1971Graham McVilly
1970Graham McVilly
1969Robert Whetters
1968Barry Waddell
1967Graeme Gilmore
1966Kerry Hoole
1965Matt Martino
1964Barry Waddell
1963Warwick Dalton
1962John O'Sullivan
1961Neville Veale
1960Fred Roche
1959Fred Roche
1958Russell Mockridge
1957Russell Mockridge
1956Russell Mockridge
1955Eddy Smith
1954Eddy Smith
1953Alby Saunders
1952Neil Peadon
1951Vin Beasley
1950Keith Rowley

Elite Men's Criterium
2012Anthony Giacoppo
2011Jonathan Cantwell
2010Aaron Kemps

Under 23 Men's Criterium champion
2012Scott Law
2011Ben Grenda
2010Daniel Braunsteins

Under 23 Road Race champion
2012Rohan Dennis
2011Ben Dyball
2010Michael Hepburn
2009Jack Bobridge
2008Simon Clarke
2007Wesley Sulzberger
2006William Walker
2005Chris Sutton
2004Rory Sutherland
2003Gene Bates
2002Simon Gerrans
2001Graeme Brown

Women's Road Race champion
2012Amanda Spratt
2011Alexis Rhodes
2010Ruth Corset
2009Carla Ryan
2008Oenone Wood
2007Katie Mactier
2006Katherine Bates
2005Lorian Graham
2004Oenone Wood
2003Olivia Gollan
2002Margaret Hemsley
2001Katie Mactier
2000Anna Millward
1999Tracey Gaudry
1998Kathy Watt
1997Symenko Jochinke
1996Lynn Nixon
1995Elizabeth Tadich
1994Kathy Watt
1993Kathy Watt
1992Kathy Watt

Women's Criterium champion
2012Alexis Rhodes
2011Lauren Kitchen
2010Carly Light

Women's Time Trial champion
2012Shara Gillow
2011Shara Gillow
2010Amber Halliday
2009Carla Ryan
2008Bridie O'Donnell
2007Carla Ryan
2006Kathy Watt
2005Oenone Wood
2004Oenone Wood
2003Sara Carrigan
2002Sara Carrigan
2001Anna Millward
2000Tracey Gaudry
1999Kristy Scrymgeour
1998Anna Millward
1997Anna Millward
1996Kathy Watt
1995Tracey Watson
1994Kathy Watt
1993Kathy Watt
1992Kathy Watt

Elite Men's Time Trial champion
2012Luke Durbridge
2011Cameron Meyer
2010Cameron Meyer
2009Michael Rogers
2008Adam Hansen
2007Nathan O'Neill
2006Nathan O'Neill
2005Nathan O'Neill
2004Nathan O'Neill
2003Ben Day
2002Nathan O'Neill
2001Kristjan Snorrason
2000Darren Rolfe
1999Jonathan Hall
1998Nathan O'Neill
1997Jonathan Hall
1996Nathan O'Neill

Under 23 Men's Time Trial Champion
2012Rohan Dennis
2011Luke Durbridge
2010Rohan Dennis
2009Jack Bobridge
2008Matt King
2007Zakkari Dempster
2006Shaun Higgerson
2005Mark Jamieson
2004Mark Jamieson
2003Adrian Laidler
2002Jonathan Davis

