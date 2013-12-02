Trending

Nash sweeps CXLA Weekend

Duke, Lloyd round out podium

Full Results
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:37:29
2Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:00:10
3Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Strawberries-Specialized0:00:11
4Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:00:40
5Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Felt0:00:53
6Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:00:59
7Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto
8Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing0:01:17
9Carolina Gomez-Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law0:01:58
10Hannah Finchamp (USA) Team Luna Chix0:02:22
11Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M-Kona0:02:28
12Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:03:11
13Elicia Hildebrand (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:42
14Anissa Cobb (USA)0:05:04
15Maddie Melcher (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross0:05:30

Latest on Cyclingnews