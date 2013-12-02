Trending

Berden sprints to victory at day 2 of CXLA Weekend

Driscoll, Johnson round out top-three

Full Results
1Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement1:00:51
2James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
3Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles0:00:01
5Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:26
6Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:27
7Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:29
8Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX0:00:31
9Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:01:33
10Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:02:03
11Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:14
12Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:30
13Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:02:31
14Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement-Hodala!0:02:32
15Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles0:02:33
16Brian Finnerty (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized0:02:58
17Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:03:21
18Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:03:32
19Nicholas Lemke (USA) Scalo Veloce p/b JBV Coaching0:03:52
20Walton Brush (USA) MASH SF0:03:54
21Jared Kessler (USA)
22Keith Hillier (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:05:16
23Bryson Perry (USA) DNA Cycling0:05:41
24Andrew Juiliano (USA) BicycleBlueBook-HRS-Rock Lobster
25Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
26Dillen Maurer (USA)
27Anastasio Flores (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized
28Jay Kwan (USA) The Team SoCalCross
29Nick Schaffner (USA) Marco Pro-Strava
30Aubrey Smentkowski (USA) The Team SoCalCross

