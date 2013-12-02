Berden sprints to victory at day 2 of CXLA Weekend
Driscoll, Johnson round out top-three
|1
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|1:00:51
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|3
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
|0:00:01
|5
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:26
|6
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:29
|8
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|0:00:31
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:01:33
|10
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:03
|11
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:14
|12
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:30
|13
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:31
|14
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement-Hodala!
|0:02:32
|15
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles
|0:02:33
|16
|Brian Finnerty (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized
|0:02:58
|17
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:03:21
|18
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:03:32
|19
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Scalo Veloce p/b JBV Coaching
|0:03:52
|20
|Walton Brush (USA) MASH SF
|0:03:54
|21
|Jared Kessler (USA)
|22
|Keith Hillier (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:05:16
|23
|Bryson Perry (USA) DNA Cycling
|0:05:41
|24
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) BicycleBlueBook-HRS-Rock Lobster
|25
|Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
|26
|Dillen Maurer (USA)
|27
|Anastasio Flores (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized
|28
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team SoCalCross
|29
|Nick Schaffner (USA) Marco Pro-Strava
|30
|Aubrey Smentkowski (USA) The Team SoCalCross
