Trending

Chance prevails in CXLA Weekend opener

Reynolds edges Gerchar for second place

Full Results
1Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:49:45
2Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:00:02
3Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
4Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team0:00:03
5Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW0:00:17
6Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill0:01:01
7Anders Nystrom (USA) Boise Young Rider Development Squad0:01:05
8Kyle Bloesser (USA) SDG-Felt0:01:49
9David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW0:02:11
10Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-TrainingPeaks0:02:37
11Richard Holec (Cze)0:03:36
12Bailey Eckles (USA) The Team SoCalCross0:05:56
13Miles Daly (USA) Team Swift0:06:19

Latest on Cyclingnews