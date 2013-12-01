Chance prevails in CXLA Weekend opener
Reynolds edges Gerchar for second place
|1
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:49:45
|2
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|4
|Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:00:17
|6
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:01:01
|7
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Boise Young Rider Development Squad
|0:01:05
|8
|Kyle Bloesser (USA) SDG-Felt
|0:01:49
|9
|David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:02:11
|10
|Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-TrainingPeaks
|0:02:37
|11
|Richard Holec (Cze)
|0:03:36
|12
|Bailey Eckles (USA) The Team SoCalCross
|0:05:56
|13
|Miles Daly (USA) Team Swift
|0:06:19
