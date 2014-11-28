Trending

Driscoll captures CXLA opening win

Craig second and Berden third

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) suffered a crash and a mechanical during the race but still managed a high finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement1:01:51
2Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:20
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement0:00:59
4Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo0:01:16
5Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:01:25
6Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Giant Berry Farm0:01:32
7Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
8Zach Mcdonald (USA) Cyclocross Project 20150:01:52
9Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:02:26
10Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing - p/b Mosaic Home0:03:02
11Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER0:04:24
12Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:04:51
13Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
14Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar0:05:06
15Max Judelson (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster0:05:25
16Brent Prenzlow (USA) CELO PACIFIC / FOCUS0:05:58
17Christopher Bagg (USA) HPChiro-RPM Mortgage0:06:17
18Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis Bicycles0:06:35
19Brodie Stringer (USA) Factory SDG-Bellwether p/b Krema Peanu0:06:42
20Spencer Downing (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:07:34
21Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Ornot0:08:01
22Kevin Day (USA) Endurance 360-2Laps
23Chris Mcgovern (USA) real wheels / cycleution-2Laps
24Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico-2Laps
25David Sheek (USA) SDG/Bellwether pb Krema-2Laps
26John Behrens (USA) Velo Hangar-3Laps
27Rainier Schaefer (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees-3Laps
28Michael Barker (USA) Team Velocity-3Laps
DNFKevi Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized
DNFKevin Fish (USA) Jack and Adams
DNFJay Kwan (USA) The Team SoCal Cross
DNFDillen Maurer (USA) Montrose Cycling Club
DNFMatt Freeman (USA) SDG-Bellwether p/b Krema Peanut Butter
DNFBen Bertiger (USA) The TEAM
DNFShawn Vangassen (Can) surfcitycyclery/sterling bmw/pb Samsung
DNFJason Siegle (USA) SDG Bellwether p.b. Krema Peanut Butter
DNFJustin Dillon (USA) G2 Shimano
DNFAdam Mills (USA) Source Endurance
DNFDerek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
DNFCraig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
DNFClint Williams (USA) Unattached

