Driscoll captures CXLA opening win
Craig second and Berden third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|1:01:51
|2
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:59
|4
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
|0:01:16
|5
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:01:25
|6
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Giant Berry Farm
|0:01:32
|7
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|8
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Cyclocross Project 2015
|0:01:52
|9
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:26
|10
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing - p/b Mosaic Home
|0:03:02
|11
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
|0:04:24
|12
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:04:51
|13
|Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|14
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar
|0:05:06
|15
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:05:25
|16
|Brent Prenzlow (USA) CELO PACIFIC / FOCUS
|0:05:58
|17
|Christopher Bagg (USA) HPChiro-RPM Mortgage
|0:06:17
|18
|Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis Bicycles
|0:06:35
|19
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Factory SDG-Bellwether p/b Krema Peanu
|0:06:42
|20
|Spencer Downing (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:07:34
|21
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Ornot
|0:08:01
|22
|Kevin Day (USA) Endurance 360
|-2Laps
|23
|Chris Mcgovern (USA) real wheels / cycleution
|-2Laps
|24
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico
|-2Laps
|25
|David Sheek (USA) SDG/Bellwether pb Krema
|-2Laps
|26
|John Behrens (USA) Velo Hangar
|-3Laps
|27
|Rainier Schaefer (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|-3Laps
|28
|Michael Barker (USA) Team Velocity
|-3Laps
|DNF
|Kevi Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized
|DNF
|Kevin Fish (USA) Jack and Adams
|DNF
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team SoCal Cross
|DNF
|Dillen Maurer (USA) Montrose Cycling Club
|DNF
|Matt Freeman (USA) SDG-Bellwether p/b Krema Peanut Butter
|DNF
|Ben Bertiger (USA) The TEAM
|DNF
|Shawn Vangassen (Can) surfcitycyclery/sterling bmw/pb Samsung
|DNF
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG Bellwether p.b. Krema Peanut Butter
|DNF
|Justin Dillon (USA) G2 Shimano
|DNF
|Adam Mills (USA) Source Endurance
|DNF
|Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
|DNF
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|DNF
|Clint Williams (USA) Unattached
