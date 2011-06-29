Trending

De Maar takes out road championships to add to TT title

Quickstep man in his own league

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc de Maar (Quickstep)3:06:42
2Ruiggiri Pinedoe (PP)3:11:25
3Wilfrid Camelia (PP)3:12:11
4Deniel Juliana (PP)3:12:20
5Loek Smit (TEC)3:19:59
6Kwamedi Valks (PP)3:20:06
7Ryuel Arrindel (SSCC)3:21:00
8Alistair Monte (GNCT)3:27:03
9Ryan Dirksz (PP)3:29:33
DNFFaisel Camelia (GNCT)
DNFRemy Bernabela (GNCT)

