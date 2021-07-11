Trending

Peter Stetina wins 2021 Crusher in the Tushar

Made the winning move in the infamous Saarlac Pit sector

Top 10 results - men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina 4:13:48
2Zach Calton 0:08:39
3Edward Anderson 0:11:40
4Eric Brunner 0:14:06
5Bryan Lewis 0:14:43
6Nathan Spratt 0:15:11
7Stefano Barberi 0:17:04
8Kyle Trudeau 0:19:20
9Matt Jablonski 0:24:20
10Jonathan Baker 0:26:27

