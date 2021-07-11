Trending

Gomez Villafane wins women's 2021 Crusher in the Tushar

Farrell second and De Crescenzo third

Top 10 results - women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Gomez Villafane 5:19:12
2Maude Farrell 0:02:08
3Lauren De Crescenzo 0:11:16
4Lindsey Stevenson 0:12:20
5Amity Rockwell 0:13:23
6Isabel King 0:16:18
7Melisa Rollins 0:23:24
8Hanna Muegge 0:27:17
9Sunny Gilbert 0:32:10
10Bri Hoopes 0:33:52

