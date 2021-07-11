Gomez Villafane wins women's 2021 Crusher in the Tushar
By Cyclingnews
Farrell second and De Crescenzo third
Elite women:
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Gomez Villafane
|5:19:12
|2
|Maude Farrell
|0:02:08
|3
|Lauren De Crescenzo
|0:11:16
|4
|Lindsey Stevenson
|0:12:20
|5
|Amity Rockwell
|0:13:23
|6
|Isabel King
|0:16:18
|7
|Melisa Rollins
|0:23:24
|8
|Hanna Muegge
|0:27:17
|9
|Sunny Gilbert
|0:32:10
|10
|Bri Hoopes
|0:33:52
