Crocodile Trophy in mourning

Stage 6 neutralized after racer's death

Image 1 of 5

The peloton riding during a neutralized stage 6.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 5

Next fuel station: 560km

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 5

The peloton is passed during stage 6.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 5

Weit Heuker racing the Crocodile Trophy before his death.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 5 of 5

Dutchman Weit Heuker died overnight at the Crocodile Trophy

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

Due to a tragic fatality, the sixth stage of the Crocodile Trophy was called off. The racing was neutralised with the field of riders being guided to Mt. Mulgrave.

At six o'clock this morning, the organisers and riders woke up to the terrible news that the Dutch rider Weit Heuker had passed away during the night of October 23-24. The 59-year-old suffered from cardiovascular and circulatory failure according to doctors who had been called immediately could only diagnose his death.

"We learned this morning - unfortunately only now - that Weit Heuker already had suffered a cardiac arrest a few years ago and had been under medical care since then," said the head of the medical support team of the Crocodile Trophy Dr. Alexandra Reimann.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and teammates," said event organiser Gerhard Schönbacher.

Today's stage was cancelled out of respect for the deceased rider. After a minute of silence together, the participants were guided in a neutral ride along the main road from Chillagoe to Mt Mulgrave, from where the stage race will continue tomorrow morning.

General classification after stage 6

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)18:31:23
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens0:04:24
3Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:32:52
4Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:58:24
5Cory Wallace (Can)1:25:20
6Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain1:41:43
7Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike1:55:57
8Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen2:08:12
9Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre2:11:36
10Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage2:23:55
11Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage2:41:11
12Christoph Sokoll (Aut)3:19:31
13Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre3:51:43
14Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain4:00:59
15James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail4:31:51
16Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre5:36:40
17Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team6:56:03

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum24:21:50
2Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear4:37:23
3Nancy Caceres (Aus)5:19:19
4Lesley Sutton (Aus)6:42:11
5Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear7:31:04
6Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear7:50:24

M1 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium120:40:11
2Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:01:34
3Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:45:03
4Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik1:17:59
5Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution2:13:07
6Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers2:20:32
7Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles3:25:21
8Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium13:34:51
9Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers3:41:04
10Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles3:43:49
11Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment3:45:55
12Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum3:51:32
13Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)4:03:40
14Rutger van Herpen (Ned)4:06:33
15Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale4:47:37
16Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont4:55:18
17Peter Clayton (Aus)6:11:42

M2 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin19:53:18
2Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:36:49
3Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium22:33:29
4Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)2:49:19
5Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden3:01:42
6Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team3:34:06
7Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)4:00:02
8Julius Vincze (Aut)4:02:54
9Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles4:14:45
10Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum4:28:38
11Darren Withers (Aus)5:12:02
12Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)6:00:09
13Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium26:05:25
14Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG8:13:28

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)20:34:11
2Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU0:55:44
3Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken2:15:09
4Leon van den Schoor (Ned)3:14:43
5Joachim Oberföll (Ger)4:03:15
6Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken5:08:27
7Greg Parr (NZl) MIG5:12:36
8Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium15:39:36
9Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden6:00:49
10Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken6:45:24
11Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG7:28:28

E-bike general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaus Sever (Aut)30:54:29
2Udo Huber (Aut)4:09:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens60pts
2Urs Huber (Swi)52
3Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage32
4Cory Wallace (Can)30
5Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin22
6Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin20
6Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike20
8Mike Mulkens (Bel)15
9Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium15
10Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rietumu-Delfin59:53:32
2Bike One Team Lapierre7:20:36
3Swiss Bike Brothers8:53:40
4Crocteam Belgium111:15:28
5Belga Fietsen Crocodiles12:44:03
6Rattle N Hum13:21:57
7BikeLife Roden15:08:09
8Dutch Chicken15:58:01
9MIG22:02:40
10SheSpoke Cycle Wear33:30:49

Latest on Cyclingnews