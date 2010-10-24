Image 1 of 5 The peloton riding during a neutralized stage 6. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 5 Next fuel station: 560km (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 5 The peloton is passed during stage 6. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 5 Weit Heuker racing the Crocodile Trophy before his death. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 5 Dutchman Weit Heuker died overnight at the Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

Due to a tragic fatality, the sixth stage of the Crocodile Trophy was called off. The racing was neutralised with the field of riders being guided to Mt. Mulgrave.

At six o'clock this morning, the organisers and riders woke up to the terrible news that the Dutch rider Weit Heuker had passed away during the night of October 23-24. The 59-year-old suffered from cardiovascular and circulatory failure according to doctors who had been called immediately could only diagnose his death.

"We learned this morning - unfortunately only now - that Weit Heuker already had suffered a cardiac arrest a few years ago and had been under medical care since then," said the head of the medical support team of the Crocodile Trophy Dr. Alexandra Reimann.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and teammates," said event organiser Gerhard Schönbacher.

Today's stage was cancelled out of respect for the deceased rider. After a minute of silence together, the participants were guided in a neutral ride along the main road from Chillagoe to Mt Mulgrave, from where the stage race will continue tomorrow morning.

General classification after stage 6

Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) 18:31:23 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 0:04:24 3 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:32:52 4 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:58:24 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 1:25:20 6 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 1:41:43 7 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 1:55:57 8 Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen 2:08:12 9 Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 2:11:36 10 Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage 2:23:55 11 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 2:41:11 12 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) 3:19:31 13 Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 3:51:43 14 Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 4:00:59 15 James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail 4:31:51 16 Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 5:36:40 17 Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 6:56:03

Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 24:21:50 2 Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 4:37:23 3 Nancy Caceres (Aus) 5:19:19 4 Lesley Sutton (Aus) 6:42:11 5 Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 7:31:04 6 Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 7:50:24

M1 general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 20:40:11 2 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 0:01:34 3 Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:45:03 4 Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik 1:17:59 5 Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution 2:13:07 6 Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 2:20:32 7 Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 3:25:21 8 Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 3:34:51 9 Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 3:41:04 10 Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 3:43:49 11 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment 3:45:55 12 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum 3:51:32 13 Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) 4:03:40 14 Rutger van Herpen (Ned) 4:06:33 15 Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale 4:47:37 16 Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont 4:55:18 17 Peter Clayton (Aus) 6:11:42

M2 general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 19:53:18 2 Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:36:49 3 Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 2:33:29 4 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 2:49:19 5 Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden 3:01:42 6 Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 3:34:06 7 Guido Vangertruyden (Bel) 4:00:02 8 Julius Vincze (Aut) 4:02:54 9 Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 4:14:45 10 Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 4:28:38 11 Darren Withers (Aus) 5:12:02 12 Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) 6:00:09 13 Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 6:05:25 14 Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG 8:13:28

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 20:34:11 2 Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU 0:55:44 3 Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken 2:15:09 4 Leon van den Schoor (Ned) 3:14:43 5 Joachim Oberföll (Ger) 4:03:15 6 Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken 5:08:27 7 Greg Parr (NZl) MIG 5:12:36 8 Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 5:39:36 9 Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden 6:00:49 10 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken 6:45:24 11 Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG 7:28:28

E-bike general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaus Sever (Aut) 30:54:29 2 Udo Huber (Aut) 4:09:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 60 pts 2 Urs Huber (Swi) 52 3 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 32 4 Cory Wallace (Can) 30 5 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 22 6 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 20 6 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 20 8 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 15 9 Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 5 10 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 4