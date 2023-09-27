CRO Race: Iuri Leitao surprises sprint field to win stage 2

Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) stole a march on the major teams on stage 2 of the CRO Race to claim the victory with a well-timed long charge for the line.

Race leader and stage 1 winner Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) did his utmost to regain lost ground after Leitão launched his sneak attack with some 250 metres to go.

But the Italian had too much ground to make up, romping past Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) for second but failing to reach the Portuguese racer.

A short, punchy day of racing between Biograd na Moru to Novalja saw a four-man break go clear early on, but the sprinters' teams were able to shut things down well before the finishing circuit, Leitão then upstaged all the big names with his well-timed late move.

Results

