CRO Race: Iuri Leitao surprises sprint field to win stage 2

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Viviani second and Kristoff third as track World Champion times sprint to perfection

Iuri Leitao
Iúri Leitão won stage 2 of the CRO Race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) stole a march on the major teams on stage 2 of the CRO Race to claim the victory with a well-timed long charge for the line.

Race leader and stage 1 winner Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) did his utmost to regain lost ground after Leitão launched his sneak attack with some 250 metres to go.

But the Italian had too much ground to make up, romping past Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) for second but failing to reach the Portuguese racer.

A short, punchy day of racing between Biograd na Moru to Novalja saw a four-man break go clear early on, but the sprinters' teams were able to shut things down well before the finishing circuit, Leitão then upstaged all the big names with his well-timed late move.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

