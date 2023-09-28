CRO Race: Nicolo Parisini kicks away from Mohoric to win stage 3

Skilful bike handling, fearless descending and a fine last burst of speed have rewarded Nicolò Parisini (Q36.5) with victory in stage 3 of the CRO Race.

On the twisting downhill finale of the 133-kilometre stage from Otočac to Opatija, Parisini laid down a searing acceleration on the last left-hand corner that Tobias Lund Andersen (DSM-Firmenich) and last year’s overall winner Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) were unable to match.

Race leader Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) was dropped before the second ascent of a steep late climb, leaving the stage to be disputed by some 20 riders and the road open for Lund Andersen to take the overall lead.

Parisini, though, proved more than capable of taking the day’s honours, handling the tough finishing circuit, and claiming the first victory of his career by more than a bike length.

More to follow...

