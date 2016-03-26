Image 1 of 13 A goat runs across the road (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 13 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the points jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 13 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the first leader's jersey of the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 13 Stage 1 winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 13 No contest for the intermediate sprint point (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 13 Stage 1 of the Critérium International officially gets underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 13 The break taking the long way to Porto Vecchio (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 13 Jérémy Leveau (Roubaix Lille Métropole) takes the first KOM jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 13 Thibaut Pinot and his FDJ teammates Image 10 of 13 Stage 1 of Criterium International Image 11 of 13 Stage 1 of Criterium International Image 12 of 13 Stage 1 of Criterium International Image 13 of 13 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the first stage of Criterium International

Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) won the morning stage of the Criterium International on Saturday, giving him first victory of the 2016 season and the race leader’s yellow jersey in the three-stage, two-day race held around Porto Vecchio at the south of Corsica.

Bennett beat Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) and Romain Feillu (HP BTP - Auber93) after a high-speed 90km of racing, with the sprinters catching the break of the stage within sight of the finish line. Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) finished seventh in the sprint.

Bennett won the slightly rising sprint after his Bora-Argon teammates worked hard in the chase of the break to also ensure the German team celebrated its first win of the season.

“We had a really good meeting yesterday and everybody knew exactly what to do. The guys were committed 100% and everyone did a tremendous job,” he explained.

“There was a crash with 15km to go and I was at the back of the peloton afterwards but the team stayed together and brought me back up without panic. In the last little decent we made our move and hit the front, after the last corner I still had 3 guys to lead me out.”

“I launched my sprint pretty early with 250m to go slightly uphill, but I felt I had to make my move because the whole team prepared everything so well. I felt that I opened a little gap and I could hold it to the line."

“It is brilliant to now have the first win under the belt. This is a reward for everyone in the team.”

How it happened

Despite a 9:15 stage start, the riders enjoyed warm, sunny spring weather for the 90km stage, with Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) back in the 124-rider peloton for the first time since being injured in the German team’s crash with a car in late January. He finished in the peloton, in the same time as Bennett.

The break of the day formed quickly with Lilian Calmejane (Direct Énergie), Pierre Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jérémy Leveau (Roubaix Lille Métropole) quickly gaining 1:30.

Knowing the stage was short, the peloton refused to let them go but the trio fought to hold on to their lead and had 35 seconds with five kilometres to go. They still had 20 seconds with two kilometres remaining and ten seconds at the flamme rouge but the peloton could see them and the sprinters were keen to take their chance. The slightly downhill finish helped the chasers, as did the rising finish, with the peloton passing the breakaways on the long finishing straight to the centre of Porto Vecchio.

Thanks to time bonuses, Bennett leads Barbier by two seconds, with Calmejane third at three seconds after picking up bonus seconds during the breakaway.

Criterium International continues with a seven-kilometre time trial around Porto Vecchio on Saturday afternoon, with the decisive 171km hilly stage to Col de l'Ospedale on Sunday.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:03:15 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 4 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 9 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 11 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 12 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 13 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 16 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 21 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 24 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 25 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 27 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 30 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 31 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 32 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 34 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group 39 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 40 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 42 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 43 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 46 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 48 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 49 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 51 Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 52 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 53 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 54 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 58 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 60 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 61 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 62 Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 63 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 65 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 68 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 69 Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 70 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 73 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 75 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 76 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 77 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 79 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 80 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 81 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 86 Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group 87 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 88 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 90 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 91 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 93 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre 94 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 95 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 96 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 97 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 98 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 99 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 100 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 101 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 104 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 106 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 107 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:20 108 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 109 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 110 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:25 111 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:37 112 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:44 113 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:45 114 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:49 115 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:59 116 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 117 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:01:03 118 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:09 119 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:04:45 120 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 0:05:13 122 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Bocca di a Testa, 56.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 2 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 15 pts 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 12 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 10 4 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 8 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 6 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 6 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 4 9 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2

Mountain - Cote de Sotta, 73.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 6 pts 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 2:03:15 2 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 3 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 4 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 6 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group 11 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 12 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 13 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 16 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 22 Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 23 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 24 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 25 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 27 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 29 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group 32 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 34 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 36 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:59 37 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:45 38 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 0:05:13

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stölting Service Group 6:09:45 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Hp Btp - Auber 93 5 One Pro Cycling 6 Team Roth 7 Cannondale 8 Armee De Terre 9 Roubaix Metropole Lille 10 Bora-Argon 18 11 IAM Cycling 12 FDJ 13 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 16 Direct Energie

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:03:09 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 0:00:02 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:03 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:00:04 5 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 6 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:06 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 11 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 14 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 15 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 18 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 21 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 23 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 26 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 27 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 29 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 32 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 33 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 36 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 39 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group 41 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 42 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 44 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 45 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 48 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 50 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 51 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 52 Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 53 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 54 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 55 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 58 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 60 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 61 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 62 Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 63 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 65 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 68 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 69 Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 70 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 73 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 75 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 76 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 77 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 79 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 80 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 81 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 86 Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group 87 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 88 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 90 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 91 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 93 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre 94 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 95 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 96 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 97 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 98 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 99 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 100 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 101 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 104 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 106 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 107 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:26 108 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 109 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:27 110 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:31 111 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:43 112 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:50 113 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:51 114 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:55 115 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:05 116 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 117 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:01:09 118 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:15 119 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:04:51 120 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 0:05:17 122 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:19

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 15 pts 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 12 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 10 4 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 8 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 6 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 6 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 4 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 3 10 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 12 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 2 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 6 pts 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 2:03:11 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:01 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 4 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:04 5 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 6 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 7 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 8 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group 13 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 14 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 15 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 19 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 22 Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 23 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 24 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 25 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 27 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 29 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group 32 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 34 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 36 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:03 37 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:49 38 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 0:05:15