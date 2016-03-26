Trending

Criterium International: Bennett wins stage 1 sprint

Irishman beats Barbier and Feillu in Porto Vecchio

Image 1 of 13

A goat runs across the road

A goat runs across the road
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 13

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the points jersey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the points jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 13

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the first leader's jersey of the race

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the first leader's jersey of the race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 13

Stage 1 winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)

Stage 1 winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 13

No contest for the intermediate sprint point

No contest for the intermediate sprint point
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 13

Stage 1 of the Critérium International officially gets underway

Stage 1 of the Critérium International officially gets underway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 13

The break taking the long way to Porto Vecchio

The break taking the long way to Porto Vecchio
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 13

Jérémy Leveau (Roubaix Lille Métropole) takes the first KOM jersey

Jérémy Leveau (Roubaix Lille Métropole) takes the first KOM jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 13

Thibaut Pinot and his FDJ teammates

Thibaut Pinot and his FDJ teammates
Image 10 of 13

Stage 1 of Criterium International

Stage 1 of Criterium International
Image 11 of 13

Stage 1 of Criterium International

Stage 1 of Criterium International
Image 12 of 13

Stage 1 of Criterium International

Stage 1 of Criterium International
Image 13 of 13

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the first stage of Criterium International

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the first stage of Criterium International

Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) won the morning stage of the Criterium International on Saturday, giving him first victory of the 2016 season and the race leader’s yellow jersey in the three-stage, two-day race held around Porto Vecchio at the south of Corsica.

Bennett beat Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) and Romain Feillu (HP BTP - Auber93) after a high-speed 90km of racing, with the sprinters catching the break of the stage within sight of the finish line. Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) finished seventh in the sprint.

Bennett won the slightly rising sprint after his Bora-Argon teammates worked hard in the chase of the break to also ensure the German team celebrated its first win of the season.

“We had a really good meeting yesterday and everybody knew exactly what to do. The guys were committed 100% and everyone did a tremendous job,” he explained.

“There was a crash with 15km to go and I was at the back of the peloton afterwards but the team stayed together and brought me back up without panic. In the last little decent we made our move and hit the front, after the last corner I still had 3 guys to lead me out.”

“I launched my sprint pretty early with 250m to go slightly uphill, but I felt I had to make my move because the whole team prepared everything so well. I felt that I opened a little gap and I could hold it to the line."

“It is brilliant to now have the first win under the belt. This is a reward for everyone in the team.”

How it happened

Despite a 9:15 stage start, the riders enjoyed warm, sunny spring weather for the 90km stage, with Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) back in the 124-rider peloton for the first time since being injured in the German team’s crash with a car in late January. He finished in the peloton, in the same time as Bennett.

The break of the day formed quickly with Lilian Calmejane (Direct Énergie), Pierre Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jérémy Leveau (Roubaix Lille Métropole) quickly gaining 1:30.

Knowing the stage was short, the peloton refused to let them go but the trio fought to hold on to their lead and had 35 seconds with five kilometres to go. They still had 20 seconds with two kilometres remaining and ten seconds at the flamme rouge but the peloton could see them and the sprinters were keen to take their chance. The slightly downhill finish helped the chasers, as did the rising finish, with the peloton passing the breakaways on the long finishing straight to the centre of Porto Vecchio.

Thanks to time bonuses, Bennett leads Barbier by two seconds, with Calmejane third at three seconds after picking up bonus seconds during the breakaway.

Criterium International continues with a seven-kilometre time trial around Porto Vecchio on Saturday afternoon, with the decisive 171km hilly stage to Col de l'Ospedale on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:03:15
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
3Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
4Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
13Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
16Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
21Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
24Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
25Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
27Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
30Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
31Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
32Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
34Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
39James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
40Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
42Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
43Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
48Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
49Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
51Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
52Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
53Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
54Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
55Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
58Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
60Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
61Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
63Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
65Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
68Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
69Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
70Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
73Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
75Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
76Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
77Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
78Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
79Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
80Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
81Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
86Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
87Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
88Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
90David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
91Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
92Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
93Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
94Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
96Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
97Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
98Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
99Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
101Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
103Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
106Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
107Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:20
108Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
109Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
110Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:25
111Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:37
112William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:44
113Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:45
114Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:49
115Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:59
116Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
117Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:03
118Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:09
119Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:45
120Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:05:13
122Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Bocca di a Testa, 56.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille2
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1815pts
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille12
3Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 9310
4Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre8
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
6Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre6
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group4
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2

Mountain - Cote de Sotta, 73.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille6pts
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille2:03:15
2Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
3Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
4Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
6Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
11James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
12Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
13Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
16Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
19Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
22Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
23Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
24Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
25Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
27Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
28Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
29Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
31Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
32Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
33Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
34Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
35Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
36Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:59
37Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:45
38Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:05:13

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stölting Service Group6:09:45
2Ag2R La Mondiale
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Hp Btp - Auber 93
5One Pro Cycling
6Team Roth
7Cannondale
8Armee De Terre
9Roubaix Metropole Lille
10Bora-Argon 18
11IAM Cycling
12FDJ
13Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Team Giant-Alpecin
15Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
16Direct Energie

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:03:09
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:02
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:03
4Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:04
5Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
6Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:06
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
11Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
13Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
15Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
18Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
21Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
22Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
23Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
26Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
27Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
29Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
32Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
33Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
36Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
39Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
41James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
42Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
44Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
45Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
48Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
50Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
51Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
52Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
53Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
54Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
55Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
58Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
60Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
61Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
63Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
65Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
68Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
69Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
70Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
73Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
75Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
76Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
77Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
78Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
79Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
80Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
81Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
86Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
87Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
88Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
90David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
91Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
92Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
93Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
94Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
96Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
97Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
98Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
99Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
101Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
103Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
106Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
107Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:26
108Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
109Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:00:27
110Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:31
111Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:43
112William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:50
113Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:51
114Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:55
115Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:05
116Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
117Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:09
118Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:15
119Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:51
120Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:05:17
122Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:19

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1815pts
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille12
3Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 9310
4Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre8
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
6Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre6
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group4
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie3
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
12Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille2
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille6pts
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille2:03:11
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:01
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
4Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:04
5Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
6Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
7Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
8Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
13James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
14Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
15Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
19Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
22Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
23Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
24Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
25Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
27Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
28Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
29Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
31Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
32Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
33Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
34Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
35Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
36Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:03
37Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:49
38Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:05:15

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stölting Service Group6:09:45
2Ag2R La Mondiale
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Hp Btp - Auber 93
5One Pro Cycling
6Team Roth
7Cannondale
8Armee De Terre
9Roubaix Metropole Lille
10Bora-Argon 18
11IAM Cycling
12FDJ
13Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Team Giant-Alpecin
15Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
16Direct Energie

 

