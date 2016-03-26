Criterium International: Bennett wins stage 1 sprint
Irishman beats Barbier and Feillu in Porto Vecchio
Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) won the morning stage of the Criterium International on Saturday, giving him first victory of the 2016 season and the race leader’s yellow jersey in the three-stage, two-day race held around Porto Vecchio at the south of Corsica.
Bennett beat Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) and Romain Feillu (HP BTP - Auber93) after a high-speed 90km of racing, with the sprinters catching the break of the stage within sight of the finish line. Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) finished seventh in the sprint.
Bennett won the slightly rising sprint after his Bora-Argon teammates worked hard in the chase of the break to also ensure the German team celebrated its first win of the season.
“We had a really good meeting yesterday and everybody knew exactly what to do. The guys were committed 100% and everyone did a tremendous job,” he explained.
“There was a crash with 15km to go and I was at the back of the peloton afterwards but the team stayed together and brought me back up without panic. In the last little decent we made our move and hit the front, after the last corner I still had 3 guys to lead me out.”
“I launched my sprint pretty early with 250m to go slightly uphill, but I felt I had to make my move because the whole team prepared everything so well. I felt that I opened a little gap and I could hold it to the line."
“It is brilliant to now have the first win under the belt. This is a reward for everyone in the team.”
How it happened
Despite a 9:15 stage start, the riders enjoyed warm, sunny spring weather for the 90km stage, with Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) back in the 124-rider peloton for the first time since being injured in the German team’s crash with a car in late January. He finished in the peloton, in the same time as Bennett.
The break of the day formed quickly with Lilian Calmejane (Direct Énergie), Pierre Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jérémy Leveau (Roubaix Lille Métropole) quickly gaining 1:30.
Knowing the stage was short, the peloton refused to let them go but the trio fought to hold on to their lead and had 35 seconds with five kilometres to go. They still had 20 seconds with two kilometres remaining and ten seconds at the flamme rouge but the peloton could see them and the sprinters were keen to take their chance. The slightly downhill finish helped the chasers, as did the rising finish, with the peloton passing the breakaways on the long finishing straight to the centre of Porto Vecchio.
Thanks to time bonuses, Bennett leads Barbier by two seconds, with Calmejane third at three seconds after picking up bonus seconds during the breakaway.
Criterium International continues with a seven-kilometre time trial around Porto Vecchio on Saturday afternoon, with the decisive 171km hilly stage to Col de l'Ospedale on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:03:15
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|4
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|13
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|14
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|16
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|19
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|21
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|24
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|25
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|31
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|32
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|34
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|39
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|40
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|42
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|43
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|48
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|49
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|52
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|54
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|58
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|60
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|61
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|63
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|65
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|68
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|69
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|70
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|75
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|76
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|77
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|79
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|80
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|81
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|86
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|87
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|88
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|90
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|91
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|93
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|94
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|95
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|96
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|97
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|98
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|101
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|106
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|107
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:20
|108
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|110
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:25
|111
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:37
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:44
|113
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:45
|114
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:49
|115
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:59
|116
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|117
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:01:03
|118
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:09
|119
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:45
|120
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:05:13
|122
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|2
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|pts
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|12
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|4
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|8
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|6
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|6
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|4
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|6
|pts
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|2:03:15
|2
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|3
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|4
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|11
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|13
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|16
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|22
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|23
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|24
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|25
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|29
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|32
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|34
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|36
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:59
|37
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:45
|38
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:05:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stölting Service Group
|6:09:45
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Hp Btp - Auber 93
|5
|One Pro Cycling
|6
|Team Roth
|7
|Cannondale
|8
|Armee De Terre
|9
|Roubaix Metropole Lille
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|16
|Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:03:09
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:02
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:03
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:04
|5
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|6
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:06
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|11
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|15
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|21
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|23
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|26
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|27
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|33
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|36
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|39
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|41
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|42
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|44
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|45
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|50
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|51
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|52
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|53
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|55
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|58
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|60
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|61
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|63
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|65
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|68
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|69
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|70
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|75
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|76
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|77
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|79
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|80
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|81
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|86
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|87
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|88
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|90
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|91
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|93
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|94
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|95
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|96
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|97
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|98
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|101
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|106
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|107
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:26
|108
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:27
|110
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:31
|111
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:43
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:50
|113
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|114
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:55
|115
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:05
|116
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|117
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:01:09
|118
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:15
|119
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:51
|120
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:05:17
|122
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|pts
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|12
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|4
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|8
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|6
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|6
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|4
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|12
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|2
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|6
|pts
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|2:03:11
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:01
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|4
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:04
|5
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|6
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|13
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|15
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|19
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|22
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|23
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|24
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|25
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|29
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|32
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|34
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|36
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:03
|37
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:49
|38
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:05:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stölting Service Group
|6:09:45
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Hp Btp - Auber 93
|5
|One Pro Cycling
|6
|Team Roth
|7
|Cannondale
|8
|Armee De Terre
|9
|Roubaix Metropole Lille
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|16
|Direct Energie
