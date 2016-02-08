Sam Bennett: I should have been a bit more aggressive

Image 1 of 5 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Bora-Argon 18 sprinter Sam Bennett was one of the worst off in the crash Image 3 of 5 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) Image 4 of 5 Points leader Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins ahead of An Post's Sam Bennett in stage 2 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Disappointment and adrenaline can make a potent cocktail, and so sprinters are often best approached cautiously after a defeat, but Sam Bennett is not altogether typical of the breed.

After placing fourth in the sprint at the end of stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar, for instance, Bennett was to be found sitting alongside his teammate Rüdiger Selig in the open boot of the Bora-Argon 18 car, listening earnestly as the German offered his debrief of the finale.

“There were a few little mistakes that Rudi noticed but I didn’t. I thought it was pretty good because it was on all day and it’s hard to make those calls when you’re fucked,” Bennett said matter-of-factly afterwards.

“The guys did an amazing job all day looking after me and I think I bottled it a bit at the end. I just waited too long and I should have been a little bit more aggressive. Maybe it was a confidence thing that I didn’t expect to be there today. Hopefully I don’t make the same mistake twice.”



