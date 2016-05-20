Criterium du Dauphine 2016 Stage 7: Le-Pont-de-Claix - Superdévoluy, 151km
Map and profile
Stage 7: Le-Pont-de-Claix - Superdévoluy
There was a similar stage in 2013 that saw Samuel Sánchez – then at Euskaltel-Euskadi – win and Chris Froome maintain his overall lead in the race. The start and finishes are the only similarities to that stage this time around with the meat of the profile taking in different climbs. The Col du Noyer does remain, acting as the penultimate ascent towards the final climb of the race.
Cyclingnews' top tip: Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale): Much will depend on how the GC stands going into the final day but the Frenchman – as he proved at the Dauphiné last year – is a rider capable of replicating the Sánchez blueprint.
