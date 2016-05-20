Seven categorised climbs, six of which come in the opening 80 kilometres before a final uphill ascent to Vaujany. If the previous five days of racing had not created a pecking order in the race for the yellow jersey then this stage should at least eliminate a few contenders.

The climbing comes thick and fast and a break should be formed fairly early with so many relatively easy King of the Mountains points up for grabs. The final climb, however, is where the GC contenders will surge forward.

At 6.4km in length the climb to Vaujany isn't particularly long but it's the break in gradient that will test many of the riders. The toughest sections come just after the start, and right at the summit but before the riders reach the final they must alternate between pitches of 5 and 12 per cent. If riders time their efforts incorrectly they'll quickly be found out. There's enough there to have the pure climbers and the all-rounders eyeing an opportunity.

Cyclingnews' top tip: Dan Martin/Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep): The final climb has ramps of over 12 per cent – similar platforms to ones where both of this aggressive pair have shone this season.